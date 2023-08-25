DjelicS/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) de-SPACed. And as such, you know that the stock is down more than 90%. However, that's not how this story ends. The business has recently had a 30-to-1 stock split. There's no denying the fact that this business has significant risks, for example, credit risk.

However, I still believe that this stock is cheaper than it deserves to be. Indeed, I believe that ML could see around $70 million of EBITDA in 2024. For a business that's priced at less than $150 million market cap, I believe that is a very compelling entry point.

Why MoneyLion? Why Now?

MoneyLion is a comprehensive financial platform designed to assist individuals in managing their finances effectively. They primarily target everyday consumers, emphasizing accessibility and user-friendliness. MoneyLion specializes in improving users' financial well-being by helping them build credit, save money, and make smart investments. Their unique "Credit Builder Plus" membership program not only boosts credit scores but also offers perks like cashback rewards and investment opportunities. MoneyLion's "MoneyLion Investing" platform enables users to invest in ETF-based portfolios and cryptocurrencies.

Through their app, MoneyLion provides various financial products and services directly to consumers. These include the digital checking account "RoarMoney," the cash advance service "Instacash," and the credit improvement program "Credit Builder Plus." Additionally, they offer "MoneyLion Investing" for investing in ETF portfolios and a "MoneyLion Crypto" feature for cryptocurrency transactions, available to RoarMoney account holders.

MoneyLion's Enterprise business collaborates with other companies, leveraging their technology to power a marketplace that delivers personalized offers for financial and non-financial products and services. They also offer data analytics, reporting services, and creative media and marketing solutions to clients in various industries.

In essence, MoneyLion serves as a one-stop platform for individuals seeking to enhance their financial health. MoneyLion is a bit like SoFi Technologies (SOFI). The main difference is that SoFi caters to a broader audience, mostly students, professionals, and high-net-worth individuals. However, they both offer a wide array of services to provide tailored financial solutions.

Revenue Growth Rates Have Troughed

ML revenue growth rates

ML's revenue growth rates had been delivering triple-digit growth rates last year. And then, these growth rates started to fizzle out in Q2 2022. And from Q2 2022 to Q2 2023, the growth rates on offer looked like two very different businesses.

That being said, as we look ahead to the next quarter, it appears that the worst aspect of the revenue growth rate deceleration is now in the rearview mirror. MoneyLion appears to have regained its footing and is pointing towards its revenue growth rates starting to reaccelerate.

What's more, if we consider what ML's 2024 is likely to look like, I believe it's very likely that we'll see a business that is growing at close to 25% CAGR. After all, consider the rapid growth in the customer adoption rate for Q2:

ML Q2 2023

Followers of my work will have seen me state on numerous occasions, follow the customer, because the customer knows best. I contend that customer adoption curve is the strongest indication of the wealth of the business.

As you can see above, ML's customer adoption curve continues to grow at triple digits. This is not a dying business, even if the share price may lead you to believe otherwise.

Profitability Profile Rapidly Improves

Let's rewind the clock. Let's look back at ML's results from Q3 2022. At the time, ML reported a negative $14 million. Then, fast forward to Q2 of this year, and EBITDA improves to $9 million.

Certainly, when a company goes from bleeding profitability to reporting positive profitability, the whole story suddenly changes.

It now turns out that this is no longer a business that is contingent on its growth prospects to sustain its valuation and narrative. All of a sudden, investors become less nervous as they can see some profitability, and give the business more benefit of the doubt. Or to put it another way, investors are more inclined to "buy into" management's vision.

Moving on, ML guides for Q3 2023 to be up approximately $10 million. On the surface level, this isn't such tremendous progress from the quarter just reported. Indeed, it could be argued that the bulk of the heavy lifting has now been accomplished.

That being said, and as I've already alluded to, a business that can be counted on for consistent and growing profitability is a much better business than one that is leaking cash. And by extension, investors are more inclined to give the stock a higher premium valuation, the topic that we now turn our focus towards.

ML Stock Valuation -- Very Cheap

According to a reasonable assumption, ML will be on a path towards $50 million of EBITDA this year. Consequently, I believe that ML could, with reasonable effort reach $70 million of EBITDA.

Now, given that ML is priced at less than a $150 million market cap, it doesn't take much to appreciate just how cheap this stock has become.

That being said, investors should be mindful of the fact that for ML to grow its revenues, it must increase its loan origination volumes. And by extension, this increases the amount of capital that is required to be invested in the business.

Put another way, I don't believe that this stock should be valued on a P/Book ratio, as it's not really a bank. But at the same time, we should be mindful that its ability to generate strong free cash flows will be hampered by its ambition to loan out capital to consumers, at least in the near-term.

In other words, this fintech business has significant exposure to credit risk and the macro environment.

The Bottom Line

Considering MoneyLion's recent de-SPACing and substantial stock drop of over 90%, there's a cloud of uncertainty surrounding the company. While the business faces significant risks like credit risk, I believe it might be undervalued, especially given its potential to achieve around $70 million in EBITDA by 2024. With a market cap below $150 million, this could be an intriguing entry point. However, one must acknowledge that MoneyLion's profitability relies heavily on its growth prospects and managing credit risk.

On the positive side, MoneyLion's revenue growth rates, which had once soared, experienced a slowdown. But looking ahead, there's hope that the worst of this deceleration is behind, and the company seems poised to reaccelerate its revenue growth. Customer adoption rates continue to grow significantly, indicating that MoneyLion is far from a dying business, despite its current stock price. Furthermore, the company has shifted from negative profitability to positive EBITDA, which can significantly change investors' perception. As MoneyLion aims to reach $70 million in EBITDA, the stock's current low valuation may present an opportunity, even though it faces credit risk and the ever-evolving macroeconomic environment.