RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) is a hotel-based REIT that owns a portfolio of 96 premium-branded full-service hotels (21,200 rooms combined) in 23 states. Most of the company's hotels are located in the heart of major cities in order to capture both business and leisure travelers. Some of the premium-branded hotels managed by the company include Courtyard by Marriott (MAR), Residence Inn by Marriott, AC Hotels, Moxy Hotels, Hilton Garden Inn (HLT), Embassy Suites, Hyatt Place (H), and Wyndham (WH). In the last couple years the stock got punished heavily along with most REITs due to the fact that rising interest rates made other income assets less desirable but RLJ might have finally reached a decent valuation where it is at least looking compelling.

In 2020 RLJ's business was heavily impacted from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as with most hotels as people were asked to minimize traveling, stay home as much as possible and business travel came to a complete halt in order to slow down the spread of the virus. At that time it wasn't even known how many hotels would survive the ordeal and some of these effects lingered for even longer than pandemic itself since people continued to work from home and minimize business travels for another 2 years after most limitations were lifted.

Hotel companies with good access to capital, relatively low debt load, strong balance sheets and good credit were able to not only survive but also thrive during this time because they could expand their portfolio by buying properties on deep discount. RLJ was one of those companies that survived the pandemic, increased its footprint and even upgraded some of its existing hotels with new amenities, furniture and updates so that it can charge higher prices on them. After all, when people weren't traveling much and hotels were sitting empty, it provided a window of opportunity for hotel owners to fix up their properties without disrupting much.

It's interesting to note that in RLJ's hotels, the average daily rate (also known as ADR) is now up 22% as compared to 2019. While part of this increase likely came from a rise in inflation, part of it probably came from upgrades and updates made by the hotel in many of its properties and better pricing mix overall. From October to July, there has been only one week where 2019's ADR was higher than this year's and that was the first week of January. This could be possibly because in 2019 January 1st was a Tuesday which allowed many people to take a 4-day weekend whereas this year it was a Sunday but take this with a grain of salt since it is just a guess on my part.

RLJ Average Room Rates (RLJ)

The company has made several recent acquisitions including Hampton Inn & Suites in Atlanta, AC Hotel in Boston and Moxy in Denver. These hotels are already highly profitable and they started to contribute to the company's overall profits from day one. Interestingly enough, these hotels have NOI (net operating income) yields ranging from 7.5% to 8.5% which is very healthy. These days real estate is very expensive (maybe with the exception of office space in downtown regions) and many real estate investors are happy to see a NOI yield of 4-5% in their properties from get go unless they make some major repairs, updates or upgrades in them. RLJ seems to be able to obtain higher margin yields for two reasons: 1) tactical selection of properties where there is a supply-demand imbalance, 2) the fact that most of its hotel locations are branded as premium which means it can charge higher prices.

RLJ Recent Acquisitions (RLJ)

RLJ was posting strong revenue growth on a rather consistent basis up until the pandemic of 2020. Since then the company's revenues started recovering but they still have room to recover. Even though the company's average room price rose significantly since 2019, its total revenues still haven't fully caught up. They are improving and trending in the right direction though and the long-term growth trend looks more or less intact unless we get another black swan event like what we saw in 2020.

Data by YCharts

Up until the pandemic, RLJ enjoyed gross margins around 30-35% range. This took a dip in 2020, but it proved to be temporarily. Now the company's gross margins are back to the range where it was before the pandemic, although it is on the lower end of this range. There is still some room to improve and we could see margins rising to as high as 35% if the operational history of this company is our guide.

Data by YCharts

RLJ is able to generate healthy levels of cash from its operations, which totaled $277 million in the last 12 months. Considering that the company's current market cap is $1.5 billion, we can calculate that RLJ currently trades for price-to-OCF (operating cash flow) of 5.4 which is compelling to say the least as much as valuations go. Notice that the company's cash flow went negative in 2020 partially because of the pandemic and partially because it was making upgrades and updates to some of its properties.

Data by YCharts

When it comes to real estate businesses it is very important to keep an eye on debt and leverage numbers and hotels are no exception to this rule. It turns out that managing a portfolio of real estate assets is a capital intensive business and it requires companies to have a strong balance sheet, solid liquidity and constant access to capital markets. We are seeing that RLJ's debt has been rising a bit in recent years and we can't blame this entirely on the pandemic either. After enjoying several years of low debt, the company increased its debt position sometime around 2017 which also coincides with when it started to get more aggressive about growing through acquiring new properties. Currently, the company's debt levels are higher than its historical average but they aren't out of control or anything, especially considering RLJ's profitability and solid margins. It's still worth keeping an eye on in the long run though.

Data by YCharts

Prior to the pandemic, this stock used to have a high dividend yield around 6-8% but it had to cut its dividend after the pandemic in order to preserve cash. Recently the company reinstated its dividend but its current yield of 2.71% is not much to write home about compared to its pre-2020 yield. It's still there and it still has room to improve though.

Data by YCharts

Finally, a word on valuations. In REITs, we typically look at FFO (funds from operations) or cash flows (which I mentioned above) instead of net income to see if their valuation makes sense. For RLJ, we have analyst estimates of FFO available to us for the next 3 years. The company is expected to generate $1.62 this year, $1.70 next year and $1.88 in 2025 which gives it a forward P/FFO of 6 for this year 5.75 for next year and 5.21 for 2025. The current valuations look pretty cheap, considering they were closer to 10 just a few years ago.

RLJ Analyst Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

For those investors who want to invest in this company and generate higher yields than the 2.7% yield offered by common shares, there is another option. The company also offers preferred shares (RLJ.PR.A) which have a yield of 8%. It's been around for more than a decade, and it's highly popular among investors who are seeking high yields. Preferred shares trade at $24 which is very close to their issuance price of $25, so there is likely very little room for share price appreciation in preferred stocks whereas common shares likely have much more upside potential especially if the company can get back to its pre-COVID multiples.