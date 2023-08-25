Galapagos: Good To Have An Approval, Bad To Have No Major Catalysts

Patrick Kuenne/iStock via Getty Images

Topline Summary

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) is the enviable breed of biotech that has an approved drug currently being marketed in addition to a pipeline of other therapies being pushed through. While they have significant sales and a reported profit, cash burn is high, and their clinical pipeline has been set back for years. It's difficult to see how they'll turn that around to build their executive value higher, and I don't think the markets will reward this with higher valuations in the near future until they provide stronger clarity on their growth trajectory.

Pipeline Overview

Filgotinib

GLPG's main flagship drug is filgotinib (branded Jyseleca), one of various Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors on the market to tackle inflammatory diseases. Filgotinib is currently approved for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and ulcerative colitis, with a phase 3 trial ongoing to treat axial spondyloarthritis announced back in April.

Filgotinib has had one big setback in 2023 so far. Topline data from the DIVERSITY trial failed to show benefit for filgotinib as induction therapy for moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease. Maintenance therapy with filgotinib was able to improve clinical and endoscopic remissions in the maintenance portion of the study compared with placebo.

While this was partially positive, the data do not support moving forward with a Crohn's disease approval submission, so the Crohn's will remain in a bit of limbo. Long-term data from the SELECTION and SELECTIONLTE studies presented at the ECCO congress highlight a prolonged benefit and expected safety of filgotinib in the maintenance setting.

With Crohn's disease dropped from their guidance now, it seems it will be a while before we see other new indications for filgotinib. Meanwhile, AbbVie's upadacitinib (branded Rinvoq) has an approval for moderately or severely active Crohn's disease.

GLPG3667

The next most important drug in the rheumatologic pipeline is GLPG3667, a TYK2 inhibitor being studied in dermatomyositis, with the first patient of the phase 2 GALARISSO trial being treated back in May. GLPG is also working on initiating a trial in systemic lupus erythematous called GALACELA.

CAR T-Cell Therapies

Most interesting from my perspective in oncology is the nascent clinical work GLPG is pursuing in heme malignancies. GLPG5101 and GLPG5201 are CD19-directed candidate CAR T-cell therapies being studied in patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, respectively.

Initial data for a phase 1 trial of GLPG5101 were presented at ASH 2022. In the 7 patients with relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma evaluable for efficacy, 86% had a clinical response to treatment, with toxicities consistent with other CD19-directed CAR T-cell therapies (including Yescarta and Kymriah).

At the 2023 EBMT meeting, GLPG presented findings from 7 patients receiving GLPG5201 for CLL, this time demonstrated an 86% rate of complete remission, including in patients with Richter's transformation, an adverse outcome associated with CLL.

Both of these phase 1/2 trials remain ongoing, with guidance of a data update coming later in 2023 in the expansion cohorts.

One other CAR T product is a BCMA-targeted program, which the company intends to move into clinical trials in late 2023, according to their most recent guidance.

Galapagos Financial Overview

As of their latest financial filing, GLPG held 98 million euro in cash and equivalents, with another 3.78 billion euro in "current financial investments." Their product sales came in at 54.3 million euro, with another 274.5 million euro coming in from collaboration revenue. This brought in total net revenue of 328.8 million euro.

Meanwhile, their R&D expenses came to 211.8 million euro for the 1H 2023, with another 129.4 million euro coming from cost of sales and general/administrative expenses.

After another 23.8 million euro in operating income (related to grants and rent income) and taxes, GLPG realized profit of 28.3 million euro, making this one of the rare companies I've written on with a developmental cancer pipeline but actual positive cash flow coming from their various activities.

The company did have negative cash flow stemming from investing activities, which amounted to 187.8 million euro, increasing the total financial investment but reducing the cash on hand from the same time last year.

Still, per the company's financial outlook, sales of filgotinib did not meet targets, and they have reduced their guidance downward to 100-120 million euro, compared with the 140-160 that they guided back in 2022.

Strengths and Risks

The bad news about filgotinib is likely to put a big dent in the company's profitability, since a big chunk of their collaboration revenue in the first half of 2023 was related to their partnership with Gilead Sciences (GILD). Likely, the next time around we'll see the company turn back to taking a loss. But with approaching 4 billion euro in cash and investments, GLPG can certainly handle some losses. Financing does not appear to be a challenge for the foreseeable future, but their large negative cash flow needs to be brought under control.

And this underpins a number of challenges moving forward for GLPG. They have filgotinib, but this drug is facing competition from a bucketload of other JAK inhibitors. Their CAR T-cell programs look promising so far, but what's the differentiator from currently approved CD19 therapies? The fact that they're generated at the point of care is a potential game changer, since it can cut the time to start therapy dramatically and possibly yield a more active product.

But if they get approved, the centralized CD19 CAR T-cell therapies will have had years and years of experience under their belts, making them something of a go-to in the minds of clinicians if the efficacy isn't quite there. GLPG will need to figure out how to carve a niche in another potentially crowded space.

So those are some serious risks of investing at this point. Cash flow is eroding the company's executive value, while they're unable to grow sales of their flagship through a new indication, and the phase 3 trial in axial spondyloarthritis is years away. What until then? Hundreds of millions in cash burn per year?

Bottom-Line Summary

The current EV of GLPG sits well below the market cap, and the company is recognizing earnings. However, I don't think this profitability will remain once they stop recognizing such high collaboration revenue from GILD. Bottom line? This company is clearly not going away soon, but it's also not on the fast track to getting anywhere really soon, either.

At this time, I don't see any strong indicators that valuation of the company is going to begin to rise. Likely, it will trade flat or continue to degrade, based on the lack of forward momentum the company has in its pipeline right now. I am rating this one a "soft" sell for now, as in I would recommend specifically against investing here. However, it would be worth revisiting in about six months when we might start to see anticipation for their pipeline drugs building again. I don't think we'll see another meteoric rise like heading into 2020, though, based on the recent setbacks the company has realized.