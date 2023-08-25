Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bloom Energy: Limited Business Potentials Despite Rising Hydrogen Demands To Reach Net Zero

Aug. 25, 2023 7:44 AM ETBloom Energy Corporation (BE)2 Comments
Summary

  • Bloom Energy is an energy technology company focused on producing energy through a modular on-site fuel cell generator that can convert natural gas, hydrogen, and other fuels to electricity.
  • Hydrogen is not a good and efficient choice for power generation, given the redundant processes compared to direct electrification and several conversion steps. Cost is also a concern.
  • Despite the global transition to a net-zero economy, BE may have limited market potential and business prospects.
  • Bloom is currently valued as a "backup power generator" company instead of a "hydrogen" company. Therefore, don't expect a substantial upside given the long-term prospect.
  • In the short term, companies associated with the ESG idea will benefit because of the hype.

Close up earth on nature background with icon H2 Fuel Modern Manufacturing. Hydrogen green clean ecological energy. Hydrogen Industry Concept.

Khaosai Wongnatthakan

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) is a hydrogen technology company with a mission to produce clean, reliable, and affordable energy. The company has two core technological offerings with diverse applications. The first is the Bloom Energy Server™, also commonly known as the Bloom Box. It

A professional investor devoted to Sustainable Technologies, Space Tech and Renewables - follow me if you share the same interests. - Ivan is a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA), a licensed investor at the intersection between sustainability and innovation, and an investor looking at undervalued and under-appreciated companies with disruptive technologies, solid business models, and great prospects. - I value the opportunity to learn, as much as the opportunity to earn. Therefore, my analysis generally focuses on the technological and financial fundamental aspects, rather than short-term trading practices. You have to understand thoroughly what the company is about.

