Altria: 54 And Counting
- Altria Group has achieved its 54th consecutive year of dividend increase, demonstrating its commitment to increasing income for shareholders.
- The company's dividend payout ratios are still in line with its previously stated policy of paying out 80% of earnings, indicating that it can continue paying its high dividend.
- Altria's operating discipline, pricing power, and consistent dividend growth make it an attractive investment option for income-focused investors.
Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has announced its 54th consecutive year of dividend increase as covered here by Seeking Alpha. To put 54 years into perspective, Altria has been increasing dividends since
- the days of the Nixon administration and the Moon Landing
- Steve Jobs met Steve Wozniak for the first time and the rest is Apple, Inc. (AAPL) history
- the Internet was founded
- Jeff Bezos was not old enough to attend grade school
- (and finally, to give a hint of my age), more than a decade before I was born.
Well, you get the drift. More recently, since the spin-off in 2008, Altria has increased its quarterly dividend from 32 cents a share to 98 cents a share. That's an income investor's dream right there to triple the income without needing to touch the principal.
I have a history of covering dividend increases of my favorite stocks. The article linked here was written after Altria's 2022 dividend increase. Let's see how the numbers look after the 2023 increase.
Can Altria Continue Paying Its High-Dividend?
By a show of hands, how many of you hold Altria for capital appreciation potential? Okay, looks like no one in this room has hands. Altria is all about current income and increasing income. I don't need the income yet, meaning I am not using it for my expenses right now, but I am reinvesting my dividends in Altria in the hope that the high-yield snowballs my share accumulation so that when I finally need to touch my dividends, they are big enough to live off!
With the yield approaching what appears like the "junk zone" at 9%, is Altria's dividend in danger? Let's find out.
- Altria's total shares outstanding: 1.77 billion
- New quarterly dividend per share: 98 cents
- Average quarterly Free Cash Flow [FCF] needed to cover dividends: $1.73 billion (that is, 1.77 billion shares times 98 cents/share)
- Altria's average quarterly FCF over the last 5 years: $1.97 billion
- Payout ratio using 5-year quarterly FCF: ~88% (that is, $1.73 billion divided by $1.97 billion)
- Altria's forward EPS for FY 2023: $5/share
- Payout ratio based on forward EPS: New annual dividend of $3.92 divided by $5, which is 78%.
Both payout ratios are still fairly close to Altria's previously stated policy of paying out 80% of its earnings. I don't believe for a moment that the new "mid single-digit" dividend increase policy was plucked out of thin air. The company likely knows where it is going in terms of earnings. I strongly believe those who reinvest their dividends here are likely to reap the rewards when the market realizes how unfairly some income-producing stocks are priced.
Extrapolation & Outlook
Altria's 2023 dividend increase by 4.30% should not surprise anyone, given the company's recently updated dividend policy of "mid-single digits" dividend increases. This is a move away from the previously well-established policy of paying 80% of its earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. The table below is a quick extrapolation on expected yield on cost, assuming Altria sticks with the 4% dividend increase. The yield on cost for someone buying at $43 will be nearly 11% in 5 years, which is up from the 9.66% during last year's review. This is primarily due to the fall in share price, resulting in a higher starting yield. And the 4% dividend growth doesn't hurt.
Please note: 2024 annual dividend is calculated as follows - the current 98 cents for each of the first 3 quarters and a 4% increase in the 4th quarter. Each subsequent year assumes a 4% increase from the previous year's annual dividend. In short, the table is based on pay date and not ex-dividend date.
While yield on cost is not a popular metric based on what I've read from readers' comments on Seeking Alpha, my recent article on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) showed how a stagnant share price combined with a steady, high-dividend can still provide satisfactory returns for the patient investor. Unlike Omega, I expect Altria to continue to offer dividend increases, albeit at lower rates than what we were accustomed to in the past.
But what makes me confident that Altria can even afford future increases when it is already paying such a high-yield?
- Altria has time and again proven that falling demand is nothing new, and the company's pricing power is still strong enough to provide satisfactory returns (read dividends) to its shareholders.
- The company has a history of announcing timed buybacks with strict use-by dates, as seen with the $1 billion authorization to be used by 2023. As a result, total shares outstanding has been falling by a little more than 1%/yr over the last 5 years. And this is not a cutting edge, technology company that we need to worry about dilution. These are real buybacks which reduce the company's overall dividend commitment.
- Altria's operating discipline is second to none, as I've explained in a few articles. For example, as the 2022 annual report highlighted
- Cost of sales decreased almost 10%
- Marketing and administration expenses decreased 4%
- General corporate expenses went down 15%
- Finally, I believe (perhaps, hope) that the days of gross mistakes with di-worsification are over. These JUUL and Cronos related mis-steps hurt the company and its investors so much that the company had to add these two as separate line items as shown below to help investors identify the business' general health more accurately.
Conclusion
I am not a smoker, but I've heard smokers say that it is the pressure they feel that led them to smoke. I can honestly say that I've felt a lot of pressure sticking with Altria through the last few years with the general onslaught on tobacco, COVID, inflation, and of course, Fed's monetary policies all adding onto the shareholders' misery. But through all these, a few things have remained constant:
- Altria's pricing power
- Altria's operating discipline (when was the last time you heard the CEO of this company was over-compensated? In fact, can you name the company's CEO? If not, that's good news in this context)
- Altria's dividend increasing each year
I plan to stick with Altria until I get the hint that any of the three things above are waning.
