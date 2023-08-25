Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Altria: 54 And Counting

Aug. 25, 2023 7:47 AM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO)10 Comments
Tradevestor
Summary

  • Altria Group has achieved its 54th consecutive year of dividend increase, demonstrating its commitment to increasing income for shareholders.
  • The company's dividend payout ratios are still in line with its previously stated policy of paying out 80% of earnings, indicating that it can continue paying its high dividend.
  • Altria's operating discipline, pricing power, and consistent dividend growth make it an attractive investment option for income-focused investors.

Philip Morris Changes Name To Altria

Mario Tama

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has announced its 54th consecutive year of dividend increase as covered here by Seeking Alpha. To put 54 years into perspective, Altria has been increasing dividends since

  • the days of the Nixon administration and

Tradevestor
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, MO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (10)

BM Cashflow Detective profile picture
BM Cashflow Detective
Today, 9:03 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (7.39K)
Back to the recent past.

As of June 30, 2023, Altria has paid a high quality dividend.

The source of the company's cash to support the dividend paid over the last twelve months is operating cash flow (coverage of 1.32x), investing cash flow (coverage of 0.52x), issuance cash flow (coverage of -0.28x) and twelve- month prior cash (coverage of 0.38x), for a total dividend coverage of 1.13x.

Altria's issuance cash flow includes outflows from net debt repayment (coverage of -0.10x) and net share buybacks (coverage of -0.18x).

Thus, the total coverage including share buybacks is 1.31x, which reflects the assumption that the cash paid for share buybacks is discretionary and could instead be used to pay dividends.

With a difference of 0.3%, this dividend growth rate is slightly below the long-term estimated consensus growth of 4.6% CAGR.

I had expected a slightly lower increase in order not to put too much pressure on maintaining an 80% payout ratio.

But that's okay and it shows the operational strength despite various difficulties.

Long $MO

I don't see anything significant that should change my positive attitude.

MO dividend growth, MO money in my wallet.

It fits really well and makes me quite happy.
very_thirsty_for_income profile picture
very_thirsty_for_income
Today, 8:52 AM
Premium
Comments (1.71K)
Thanks for this concise article which precisely presents all relevant parameters for Altria. The chart which projects yield-on-cost assumes a steady $43.00 price for evaluating dividend yield. I suppose that the $43.00 steady price for the next five years is a worst-case for price ( unless the price corrects further due to some analyst downgrade or and FDA proclamation of some sort) and would be consistent with the RRP products not gaining significant traction, or not constituting enough of a majority revenue to boost free cash flow and inject growth. A nice companion column could be yield on cost for a -5% price degradation, 5% yearly price improvement, 10% yearly price improvement. The 10% case would result in a $69.25 share price in five years which same authors on SA believe its fair value, and it might be reasonable to project that eventually, Altria's price will approach or exceed fair value. Thanks again !!
V
Valuestocks007
Today, 8:40 AM
Premium
Comments (9.73K)
I appreciate this update.. sold MO last year for a tax loss.. I keep thinking about getting back IN... as of now just sitting and watching..
hugh74jones profile picture
hugh74jones
Today, 8:34 AM
Premium
Comments (543)
Although popular, MO is underrated, considering its remarkable performance, especially dividends, over the years. MO is my largest holding.
Forget this same BS over the ills of tobacco, when there are so much other sinful behavior going on, and most of it "swept under the carpet" ---- leaving tobacco as the perennial whipping boy.
I drink periodically, but alcoholic beverages are far more dangerous either personal abuse by alcoholics, and or innocent people killed by drunk drivers----
yet you just do not hear people against drinking. And there are many others---Fentanyl, & etc.
BM Cashflow Detective profile picture
BM Cashflow Detective
Today, 9:12 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (7.39K)
@hugh74jones
The art of enjoyment lies in knowing the appropriate amount - both when smoking and when drinking.

Similar to buying stocks.

Always more, no matter what others say! ;-)
theoptionrider profile picture
theoptionrider
Today, 8:06 AM
Comments (485)
Just hit my 10 year anniversary as a MO shareholder! Grateful for the raise and hope it continues for many years into the future!
very_thirsty_for_income profile picture
very_thirsty_for_income
Today, 8:57 AM
Premium
Comments (1.71K)
@theoptionrider

So did I !! I am amassing many MO shares since 2013 in a Roth IRA. ( There are other stocks in there as well though). I regularly investigate total performance of this portfolio and determine how to further optimize total return versus selective dividend reinvestment.
C
Chestrkwll
Today, 9:02 AM
Comments (858)
@theoptionrider oof big drop in share price over the last 7 years
d
dlkid50
Today, 9:12 AM
Comments (1.2K)
@Chestrkwll If your reinvesting the dividend then you want a lower share price. Annual dividend increase X low share prices = accelerated compounding/cashflow! Cashing out your position because the share price went up is not the only way to make money. Many folks can't wrap their head around this still.
S
StevieCool
Today, 8:04 AM
Comments (938)
Big Mo is like a rock! Will never sell!
