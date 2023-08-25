Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

A Hold Rating for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

This analysis confirms the Hold rating given to Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCQX:IVPAF) (TSX:IVN:CA) in the previous analysis.

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian copper producer in the Democratic Republic of the Congo [DRC] and an exploration company aiming to increase copper production and develop initial zinc production in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in addition to establishing Palladium/Rhodium/Platinum and gold and copper mines in South Africa.

The rating is not higher than Hold as the stock is not currently trading at its lowest level and due to the volatility of copper prices, which this stock appears to be highly correlated with, Ivanhoe Mines could fall somewhat in the coming weeks amid the higher borrowing costs impacting demand for the base metal.

However, compared to the previous analysis, the long-term growth prospects of this stock remain intact and are currently being further strengthened by the company's projects, which perfectly align with the copper production advancement roadmap.

At Ivanhoe Mines, It's All About Growth

The company appears on track to increase copper production - a key factor in the energy transition through electrification - from an expected 390,000-430,000 tons in 2023 to 500,000 tons in a year or even more than 600,000 tons in ton-equivalent production.

This production growth for the company will match the demand for copper in the coming years, which, despite the difficulties of a far from simple forecast, given the prevailing uncertainty due to geopolitical tensions and uncertain business cycles, various research consultancy firms on the internet project to be very robust.

From the impact, there should be strong tailwinds for Ivanhoe Mines as well as for other strongly positioned operators.

In terms of production costs (they are currently hovering around $1.40 to $1.45 per pound in terms of cash costs), these are not and will not be worse than the cost terms currently supported by the world's largest copper producers.

Given that Ivanhoe Mines operates in the world's third largest copper-producing country (along with China, indicates this article on Visual Capitalist), its business could potentially benefit from savings in exploration costs or in developing existing deposits.

Regarding the mining techniques for copper production, the company mainly operates underground rather than open pits, and this difference also has a significant impact on operating costs.

However, there's a solid potential to improve the efficiency of the mining techniques currently used in Congo to extract the metal. Of course, this depends on technological advances and the availability of capital to finance them, but it must be pointed out that the outlook is currently very interesting for Ivanhoe based on the evidence below for Congo.

Another metal - cobalt - which is also largely used in electrification is a key.

Cobalt production in the Congo is critical to Ivanhoe's future prospects, and not just to the energy transition, although the Canadian miner does not process the metal.

Not only is Congo the largest cobalt producer in the world but there is also the potential here to convert to an industrial scale some 20% or more of the total domestic cobalt production that, as this article by Visual Capitalist shows, is still handled by artisanal miners.

Because cobalt is a key ingredient in the construction of batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage technologies - a very fast-growing market - the opportunities presented by Ivanhoe Mines' operations in Congo should not be underestimated.

It is no coincidence that an Ivanhoe project, which is aimed at establishing zinc production southeast of the provincial capital Lubumbashi, will receive financing from Rawbank SA, one of the largest lenders in the DRC and will be supported by offtake agreements and financial facilities from major Swiss metals, minerals, and energy producer Glencore plc (OTCPK:GLNCY) (OTCPK:GLCNF).

How Growth Translates Into Financial Effects

Kamoa-Kakula improves significantly on higher realized copper price per pound (+11.22% H1oH1 from $3.52 to $3.92), with revenue up 23% to $1.39 billion, EBITDA up 28.5% to $0.9 billion and an EBITDA margin up 400 basis points to 65%. But be aware that these figures are not 100%-project basis.

However, note that these figures are not 100% owned by Ivanhoe as Ivanhoe holds an indirect 39.6% interest in the project while the other 39.6% is held by Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCPK:ZIJMF) (OTCPK:ZIJMY) and a further interest of about 20% is held by the Congolese government.

The company's share of the profit from the Kamoa Holding joint venture was $156 million in the first half of 2023, an increase of 14% compared to the previous year.

Likewise, the production data from the Kamoa-Kakula copper complex, currently operated as a joint venture between Ivanhoe Mines and Zijin Mining, should be broken down with the other entities based on the above estimates.

On a sequential (H1oH1) basis, primarily due to higher copper recoveries of around 87.2% coupled with increased Phase 1 and 2 concentrator processing rates of 9.2 million tonnes per year following the successful debottlenecking program, the asset could see payable copper sales increase by 1.2% to 188,303 tons in H1 2023 at slightly lower cash costs per pound of $1.41.

The Risk Of Operating In Congo

Undoubtedly, Congo attracts the interest of the world's economic superpowers due to its vast natural resources, which include timber, as the country is home to the second largest rainforest in the world, as well as diamonds, gold, coltan, and fossil fuels.

Congo also has its drawbacks, which, however, should not affect the investment risk for Ivanhoe Mines when operating there. Its assets are actually located south of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in the most peaceful part of the central African country and far from the most dangerous and unstable areas of the eastern provinces. These are Ituri and North Kivu due to social and political issues as well as geophysical problems due to the presence of Nyiragongo - one of the most dangerous volcanoes in the world - near the city of Goma, the capital of North Kivu province.

Ivanhoe Business Segment In Congo

All copper and zinc production and exploration activities of Ivanhoe Mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo are currently concentrated within a 300 km radius west of Lubumbashi (the second largest city in Congo).

From the point of view of their geolocation, mining activities can be described as follows. Such activities include the copper mine of the Kamoa-Kakula complex project (270 km west of Lubumbashi and 25 km west of the town of Kolwezi), which is the focal point and the only producing mine there at the moment. Then there are the exploration activities at the Western Foreland project, which extends north, west, and south of the Kamoa-Kakula project. Exploration is currently ongoing at the Western Foreland project leading to the release of an initial mineral resource estimate of copper discoveries in Q3 2023. And then there is the Kipushi Zinc Mine Project, located about 240 km southeast of Kamoa-Kakula.

Kamoa-Kakula is a stratified copper deposit that produced 197,389 tons of copper in H1 2023, and it is on track to deliver between 390,000 and 430,000 tons of the red metal in the full year 2023, according to Ivanhoe Mines Q2 2023 financial results and review of operating activities.

Based on company information and Trading Economics analysts' estimates of the price of copper over the next 12 months, it is highly likely that Ivanhoe Mines will achieve its target - approximately 500,000 tons per year of copper on site - upon completion of the Kamoa-Kakula Phase 3 expansion project production capacity.

Phase 3 of the expansion project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024, while phase 1 and 2 operations are currently trending in favor of meeting the growth target.

Kamoa-Kakula is benefiting from a record grinding rate of 10 million tons of copper ore per annum due to the successful expansion project at the concentrators which coupled with a robust copper price environment has allowed for the self-funding of Phases 1 and 2 of the expansion and is also currently producing the resources to Phase 3 funding.

Copper price averaged $4.08/lb from Phase 1 commercial production on July 1, 2021, through Q2 2023, while Phases 1 and 2 generated net cash flow from operations of $1.82 billion. Analysts at Trading Economics forecast copper prices to remain robust at around $4 a pound at this point next year, compared to $3.77 a pound currently.

With this premise, in addition to the $393 million in cash available on hand as of June 30, 2023, the company sees no problem raising the additional $2.1 billion in resources needed to expand production capacity to 500,000 tons of copper per year. On top of this, upon completion of Phase 3, the company is targeting annual copper production of 620,000 tons through 2034, becoming one of the largest copper mine producers on the African continent.

In addition, the possibility of supporting production growth by improving recovery rates through the processing of the tailings stream in the concentrators is being investigated, provided that the increase is done in an economically viable way.

Therefore, the growth prospects for copper production in Kamoa-Kakula are very interesting.

The Kipushi Project is a mineral project in which the company is laying the foundation for the construction of a mine (50% completed as of Q2-2023) that will produce primarily zinc with some copper using underground mining techniques.

The project is being carried out in a joint venture with the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo through its state-owned company Gécamines SA.

According to the company, the project will use one of the highest-quality metal deposits in the DRC for zinc production.

This could be an important advantage for the Kipushi project, which is combined with another advantage, which is that most of the infrastructure is already on site.

The combination will enable the production of 270,000 tons of zinc (equivalent to approximately 101,500 tons of copper) at an attractive cost and production could begin before the end of 2024.

According to a feasibility study completed in 2022, the Kipushi project has an after-tax internal rate of return [IRR] of approximately 54%, representing a high probability that the project will be commercially successful as a project is typically profitable from an IRR of 30-35%.

Ivanhoe Business Segment In South Africa

Ivanhoe Mines' mining activities are also concentrated in South Africa, in an area approximately eight kilometers from Mokopane and approximately 280 kilometers northeast of Johannesburg, at the northern end of the South African bushland complex. The project is called Platreef, where Ivanhoe Mines intends to develop a production and sales activity for palladium, rhodium, and platinum as well as nickel, copper, and gold.

Development of the Platreef underground mine is ongoing and according to the company, more than 2,000 meters of lateral development had been completed by the end of Q2 2023, up 900% year over year, and is on track to make further progress throughout the year. This development along with continued progress in increasing the production capacity of certain shafts to accelerate underground mining activities is a strong indication that activities leading to the construction of the metals production facility are moving forward rapidly.

Once the construction of the mine is complete (the start-up is expected to occur in Q3-2024), the mining operation can guarantee the production of the metals for about 20 years. Copper concentrate production will be 191,000 metric tons per year over a five-year production period, while palladium, rhodium, platinum, and gold should hover at 522,000 ounces per year over a production period of about 15 years.

In 2022, the company's engineers completed a feasibility study for Platreef, resulting in an internal rate of return [IRR] of 18.5%. Using assumptions more in line with current metal prices, the IRR, which gives an indication of the probability of a successful investment (the higher the better, but usually from 30-35%), increases to 29%.

The Stock Valuation

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines were trading at $8.64 apiece as of this writing, giving it a market cap of $10.96 billion and a 52-week range of $5.80 to $10.64.

Shares are not very expensive in light of the upside potential highlighted above in strong copper production growth, along with stock price levels currently below the 200, 100 and 50-day simple moving averages of $8.80, $9.03, and $9.45.

Also, shares are above the 52-week range median of $8.22, but only slightly.

According to the 14-day relative strength indicator of 37.41, this suggests that the stock is on the verge of reaching oversold levels.

However, current valuations do not present the most compelling opportunity to add to a position in this stock as this analysis sees the possibility of a lower share price.

The US Federal Reserve believes inflation is still too high despite aggressive monetary policy and also believes that the inflation risks picking up again if its policymakers change policy stance too early.

Interest rates must, therefore, remain high for a long time, maybe until early 2024.

In the coming weeks, it is possible that the US central bank will continue with another rate hike. That's according to Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari and Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman, Yahoo Finance reported last week and earlier this month, respectively.

Higher borrowing costs, lasting longer than originally expected, will affect the consumption of several products with copper as one of the basic elements, which could lead to headwinds for the copper price in the near term.

Indeed, further deterioration in operating conditions among manufacturers and a slowdown in expansion in the US services business, according to updated S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI and S&P Global US Services PMI reported by Trading Economics, could be signs of a slowdown in consumption.

Due to a strong positive correlation with the copper price, as seen in the Seeking Alpha chart below, a lower copper price could lead to the creation of better price levels, which would make it easier to build a position in this stock.

For the same reason, the stock price should naturally recover during bullish phases in copper prices, and a positive long-term trend due to robust demand for the base metal in the years to come will also help the stock price steadily improve over time across cycles.

For now, however, it would be better to stick to the Hold rating and wait for lower prices to emerge before buying shares in this copper producer with solid growth prospects.

The lower copper price will contribute to a lower share price. Today's analysis, therefore, suggests not going beyond the Hold rating. The lower copper price is unlikely to have any impact on the ongoing funding of the Phase 3 capital cost to further expand the concentrators' capacity towards 600,000 tons per year output (up from 390-430,000 tons in 2023) given the company's ability to use up to $150 million on current local bank overdrafts to offset the potential decline in the price of the commodity.

According to this analysis, $150 million should be enough to cover up to a 5% drop in realized copper price from current levels. However, while a decline of more than 5% would need to occur over an extended period of time to jeopardize the company's operations, a few sessions of significantly lower copper prices in the financial market could instead be enough to produce a drop in Ivanhoe's share price like the one at the end of May 2023, which would make the stock much cheaper, implying a Hold rating for now.

Due to the positive correlation with the metal, shares of Ivanhoe were down more than 15% in a month to end May at $7.33 apiece, while copper prices were decidedly in bearish sentiment.

So, the higher borrowing costs will trigger further bearish sentiment for copper prices, Ivanhoe's share price may experience another downtrend and then investors may want to move from a Hold rating and buy shares in a company with higher growth prospects. Meanwhile, as part of the ongoing Phase 3 of the expansion project, Kamoa-Kakula will further increase the grinding rate from the current 9-10 million to the target of 15 million tons of copper ore per year and take another step to start zinc production at Kipushi in Congo and precious metals and copper production in South Africa, both in 2024.

Shares also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (IVN:CA). Shares were trading at CA$11.75 per unit on the TSE as of this writing for a market cap of CA$14.83 billion. Shares are trading slightly below the 200-day simple moving average of CA$ 11.83, slightly below the 100-day simple moving average of CA$ 12.07, and below the 50-day simple moving average of CA$ 12.55.

Shares are above the middle point of CA$ 10.915 in the 52-week range of CA$ 7.82 to CA$ 14.01, but only slightly. Also, the trend in the 14-day relative strength indicator of 39.58 suggests that shares are heading towards oversold levels.

Conclusion

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian company targeting a significant increase in copper production to make up the deficit over the next few years since demand for copper as a key element in energy transition projects will be robust.

The company operates in the Democratic Republic of Congo, a country very rich in key elements for the rapidly growing electrification market, attracting interest from developed countries, large multinational companies to participate in mineral projects, financial institutions, as well as capital and know-how. All of these resources can be used to improve metal mining efficiency and improve the mining environment, which should benefit Ivanhoe.

The company is also involved in the construction of a zinc mine in Congo which is expected to be in production in about a year and precious metals development activities in South Africa which are progressing very rapidly and bring further very strong upside potential for the value of this stock.

Shares could trade lower in the coming weeks due to negative pressure from higher borrowing costs, which could tighten household budgets and impact copper prices through falling demand for products and services.

Investors should consider a Hold rating for the shares of Ivanhoe for now.

