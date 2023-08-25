Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Seritage: Market Panic Creates Another Buying Opportunity

Adam Levine-Weinberg CFA profile picture
Adam Levine-Weinberg CFA
8.26K Followers

Summary

  • Seritage Growth Properties' stock has fallen nearly 20% in August due to a massive impairment charge and concerns about rising interest rates.
  • The company has made progress in selling its assets, with 57 out of 107 assets sold year to date, bringing in approximately $675 million in proceeds.
  • Cash burn is receding quickly due to lower interest expense, moderating G&A spending, and a sharp reduction in CapEx as development activity winds down.
  • Despite the tough macro environment, Seritage is likely to return at least 40% over the next two years, and the stock could roughly double in a best-case scenario.

Aerial image of Esplanade at Aventura Mall

felixmizioznikov

After plummeting earlier this year, shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) finally began to recover a few months ago. With inflation easing and asset sale progress accelerating, Seritage stock rallied 26% between the beginning of June

This article was written by

Adam Levine-Weinberg CFA profile picture
Adam Levine-Weinberg CFA
8.26K Followers
Adam Levine-Weinberg is a value investor who has been researching and writing about stocks for Seeking Alpha and The Motley Fool since 2011. He graduated from Swarthmore College in 2007, received an M.A. in Political Science from the University of Chicago in 2009, and received his CFA charter in 2017. He is always on the hunt for irrationally beaten-down stocks, particularly in the aerospace, retail, real estate, and auto sectors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SRG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am also short Jan. 2024 $8 puts on SRG.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

m
mitchbtam
Today, 8:55 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (7)
Great article, I agree SRG at this price is a great opportunity. Thanks for sharing
b
benjamin k
Today, 8:45 AM
Premium
Comments (323)
I continue to hold my srg position. But it’s been an ugly 4 year story for me.

The big question I have at this point is around the premier properties remaining. If there, I’d think astute buyers would see their value with or without additional improvements, waiting for more leases, and some additional “community re-zoning.”

The fact they haven’t sold any of them yet, and now the big impairment charge that seems unanticipated, makes me wonder if in fact owners — and you —havent significantly overestimated what they are worth in this new market.

What are your recent comps
For them?
J
Jackrabbitt
Today, 8:41 AM
Comments (219)
Worth noting that there has been virtually no recent insider selling by SRG's largest shareholders including Eddie Lampert (26.8% ownership), Hotchkis & Wiley (9.8%) and ThomasTisch (5.2%). Eddie especially presumedly understands the value of the remaining premier assets.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.