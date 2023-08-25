felixmizioznikov

After plummeting earlier this year, shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) finally began to recover a few months ago. With inflation easing and asset sale progress accelerating, Seritage stock rallied 26% between the beginning of June and the end of July.

All of those gains have melted away in the past two weeks. First, Seritage was forced to delay filing its quarterly report in order to calculate an impairment charge for its premier asset in Aventura, Florida. Second, interest rates have moved significantly higher in recent weeks due to concerns that strong U.S. consumer spending will reignite inflation.

As a result, Seritage stock has fallen almost 20% in August, and it dipped as low as $7.40 earlier this week: a level not seen since late May. However, investors have (again) overreacted to the news. Even if the macro environment remains tough, Seritage stock is highly likely to generate 40%-plus returns as it progresses through its liquidation over the next year or two.

Data by YCharts

Asset sale progress continues

After the company closed four smaller asset sales in the first five weeks of Q2, asset sale activity took off in May, as Seritage completed 15 additional asset sales. The pace of deal closings has moderated again since then, with five asset sales in June, none in July, and another six completed so far in August.

Between filing its Q1 earnings report on May 10 and the end of Q2, Seritage's asset sale proceeds totaled $274 million. The company also sold three assets for $68.4 million in early August, and three more for approximate proceeds of $20 million since filing its Q2 earnings report on August 14. Below is an updated list with actual and estimated sale prices for deals completed since mid-May.

(Estimates by author. Links for actual sale prices provided where practical.)

Following the most recent round of deal closings, Seritage has sold 57 of the 107 assets it owned entering the year, bringing in year-to-date proceeds of approximately $675 million. That has allowed the company to make several prepayments on its term loan, reducing the balance from $1.03 billion at the beginning of 2023 to $480 million today.

Expect asset sales to slow

With Seritage's portfolio having already been dramatically streamlined in the first half of 2023, asset sale activity is poised to moderate in the months ahead. Nevertheless, management recently estimated that 23 of the 50 remaining assets will be sold before year-end. Of those, 9 were already under contract as of August 11 and Seritage had accepted purchase offers on another six. (At least two of the other eight assets on track to be sold this year are headed to the auction block.)

The biggest change is that in the near term, Seritage expects smaller properties (many of which are vacant, less attractive sites) to dominate its asset sale activity. As a result, I estimate that asset sale proceeds for the remainder of 2023 will total around $200 million, with a chance that the final figure could come in lower if one of the larger deals in the queue falls through or slips into 2024.

Investors shouldn't fear this slowdown in deal activity, though. Seritage is still on track to clear out the bulk of its lower-quality assets by year-end. Management expects nearly half of the assets being carried into 2024 to sell for upward of $30 million.

Source: Seritage Growth Properties Q2 2023 Earnings Release.

Many of these properties are being held longer so that Seritage can improve their value before selling them. For example, the first tenants at the Aventura premier development have opened this quarter. At its premier location in San Diego, Seritage is waiting for the city to finalize a new community plan that is expected to permit substantial additional development on its property. And the company either has additional tenants in the pipeline or is seeking to fill remaining vacancies for its eight multitenant retail properties.

As Seritage reaches key milestones like securing zoning changes or entitlements, leasing additional space, and getting new tenants open, that will clear the way for additional asset sales. I continue to expect Seritage to finish paying off its term loan by mid-2024, allowing it to begin distributions to shareholders.

Cash burn improving

Importantly, Seritage's cash burn has started to improve rapidly. This reduces the risk of the company's intrinsic value melting away through cash burn.

In Q2, general and administrative expenses eased to $10.1 million, down by $1 million year over year and by more than $2 million sequentially. Total NOI of $3 million was roughly in line with Q1 but down more than 70% year over year due to the impact of selling income-generating assets. However, lower interest expense more than offset lower NOI. Seritage ended Q2 2023 with $550 million outstanding on its term loan, down from $1.44 billion a year earlier, driving annualized interest cost savings of $62.3 million.

Data by YCharts

Meanwhile, CapEx moderated from $34 million in Q1 to just under $20 million last quarter. This brought overall cash burn comfortably below $40 million last quarter.

G&A should continue to trend down over the next few quarters, due to Seritage having dramatically fewer assets to manage. Following the latest term loan paydown, net interest expense has fallen below $10 million per quarter. CapEx will continue to decline rapidly as the company has now finished most work on its Aventura redevelopment. And despite ongoing asset sale activity, NOI is set to remain stable or even increase slightly in the near term as rental income from Seritage's premier properties in Aventura and San Diego ramps up.

The net result is that quarterly cash burn is likely to improve to around $20 million by Q1 2024. The pace of improvement beyond that level will depend on the timing of future asset sales, CapEx plans, and the company's ability to further streamline G&A spending.

What about that big impairment?

The biggest headline from Seritage's Q2 earnings report was the $101.5 million impairment charge for its Aventura premier asset. While this certainly wasn't good news, it also shouldn't have come as a huge shock to investors.

As of year-end 2022, the Aventura project had a carrying value of approximately $205 million (see p. F-35). Seritage also invested over $42 million into its consolidated premier assets in the first half of 2023, nearly all of which likely went to Aventura. Thus, even after the impairment, Aventura's carrying value likely exceeds $140 million and will increase further from ongoing CapEx.

This value effectively represents a discounted estimate of what the property would likely sell for based on current market conditions. That suggests management still anticipates a sale price of at least $150 million, which was the low end of my (very wide) valuation range. If interest rates start to moderate next year or Seritage makes meaningful leasing progress, the sale price could reach $200 million (and possibly even more).

The earnings report did include some encouraging news on the latter front. Seritage reported that it is in lease negotiations for 32K square feet of space at Aventura: nearly half of the 72K square feet of unleased space remaining. That's a big change from having just 1,000 square feet in lease negotiations a quarter earlier. Obviously, there is no guarantee that these lease negotiations will come to fruition, but with the project essentially complete and the first tenants now open, Seritage has a much better sales pitch for prospective tenants.

Image source: Seritage Growth Properties.

In short, the Aventura impairment confirmed that property values are trending towards the lower end of the valuation ranges that seemed likely earlier this year. The writedown doesn't seem to imply a new downward spiral in valuations.

Still a huge margin of safety

Adjusting for deals that have closed since the earnings report (and assuming no new deals have been signed up), Seritage has about $200 million of assets either under contract or for which it has accepted an offer. Between those asset sales in process, cash on hand, and projected proceeds from selling the remaining non-premier assets (which I estimate at between $325 million and $350 million), Seritage should be able to repay its term loan in full, redeem its preferred stock, and cover its remaining cash burn.

In other words, for Seritage's current market cap of around $425 million, investors are effectively getting the seven remaining premier properties free and clear, along with the possibility of some extra cash, depending on future cash burn and non-premier asset sale prices.

Needless to say, the seven premier properties are worth well over $425 million. The Aventura and San Diego sites alone are likely worth $300-$375 million combined.

The other five properties are likely worth a similar amount combined. Seritage estimates that three of them will sell for over $50 million each. The Redmond and Dallas properties are particularly valuable. For example, a year ago, Microsoft (MSFT) paid nearly $5 million per acre for a much less desirable parcel in Redmond.

Thus, the seven remaining premier properties should sell for between $600 million and $750 million: approximately $11 to $13 per share. The non-premier properties and cash on hand (minus debt repayments, preferred stock redemption, and cash burn) could push shareholder distributions to $14 in a full liquidation. Seritage's deferred tax assets, which now exceed $200 million (see p. 20), offer incremental upside if a company that is a cash taxpayer becomes interested in acquiring the remnants of Seritage next year.

While the liquidation hasn't worked out as well as bulls like myself had hoped a year (or even six months) ago, Seritage stock still offers an extremely attractive risk-reward setup. Based on the stock's Thursday closing price of $7.56, investors could realize a 40%-plus return within a couple of years even in a downbeat scenario. In a best-case scenario, Seritage could be acquired next year at roughly double the current share price.