Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TravelSky Technology Limited (TSYHY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.19K Followers

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCPK:TSYHY) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 24, 2023 11:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Huang Rongshun - Chairman and General Manager

Li Jinsong - Deputy General Manager and Chief Accountant

Conference Call Participants

Huang Rongshun

[Abrupt Start]

While the company's business operation results are in line with our forecast, progress has also been made in business development, scientific and technological innovation, social responsibilities and other developments.

Firstly, the company has seized the opportunities presented by the industry’s recovery to focus on high quality development of our core businesses. We have more technological requirements in emerging businesses areas, and further expanded our market presence. In terms of aviation information technology services and other technical services.

The company have processed approximately 283.9 million passengers for domestic and international commercial airlines goods, electronic travel distribution system ETD representing a period-on-period increase of 143% and the recovery to 84.2% of the same period in 2019. And the intelligent cabin control system created the first cabin control management process through digitization project in China which was officially put into use by first customer China United Airlines.

The all-in-one operation management system ATOMS for airlines have been put into use by 10 airports. Digital Travel Retail Platforms TRP for airlines continue to make progress in building the project capacity with a number of contractors, customers reaching 19.

In terms of settlement and clearing services efforts have been made to build a third-generation passenger revenue management platform that aligns with the trends of the new distribution capability NDC and ONE ORDER. In terms of distribution information technology services, the company has recently signed a new contract with Korean Air for its new distribution capabilities solutions for foreign and regional airlines. The distribution system platform for intelligent new retail provides a wide range of diversified air travel products.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.