Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Palo Alto Networks: Unique Position To Lead Cybersecurity

Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We maintain our buy rating on Palo Alto Networks (PANW). We believe the company is uniquely positioned to outperform the peer group in 2H23 and 2024.
  • We think PANW will remain relatively resilient to the uncertain macro environment driven by the expansion of Cortex in FY24, coupled with the company’s go-to-market strategy.
  • We’re constructive on PANW’s execution of the deferred payment plans while upholding free cash flow in spite of downward pressure; we see the company expanding billings growth into 2024.
  • While we expect PANW to experience deal delays in the near-term as customers tighten budgets in response to macro headwinds, we think this has been factored into the company’s outlook.
  • We still see a favorable risk-reward profile for the stock and recommend investors explore favorable entry points at current levels.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Tech Contrarians get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

View from Andringitra massive as seen during trek to Pic Boby / Imarivolanitra, Madagascar highest accessible peak

Lubo Ivanko/iStock via Getty Images

We remain buy-rated on Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) heading into FY24; we think PANW is uniquely positioned to outperform the cybersecurity peer group in the back half of the year. This quarter, PANW

Appreciate your interest in our tech coverage. If you want first-hand access to our analysis of software/hardware and semiconductor spaces, best ideas within the current macro backdrop, and our coveted research process, we hope you'll take a 2 week free trial of Tech Contrarians, our Investing Group service. The first wave of subscribers gets a significant lifetime discount on annual subscriptions after the 2 week free trial so we hope to see you in our group soon. 

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
7.56K Followers
At Tech Stock Pros, we level the playing field for retail investors by providing the best-in-class research that is only accessible to institutional investors. We are the focal point where tech engineering and investment meet; that’s why we’ve launched our own Investing Group, Tech Contrarians. We started as engineers with years of experience at high-tech companies before earning an MBA. Since then, we’ve been top-ranked (Starmine Thomson Reuters, Factset, Institutional Investors) tech equity analysts at Wall Street bulges. We are objective in our assessment of the technologies involved and frequently take contrarian positions after a thorough investigation into the hype and conventional wisdom. We are your eyes into the market; we monitor and specialize in technology stocks from an industry-first approach to provide best-in-class investment research to retail investors.

https://twitter.com/techstockpros

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.