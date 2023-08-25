Lubo Ivanko/iStock via Getty Images

We remain buy-rated on Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) heading into FY24; we think PANW is uniquely positioned to outperform the cybersecurity peer group in the back half of the year. This quarter, PANW reported revenue up 25.8% Y/Y and 11.7% QoQ to $1.95B, representing the company's 12th quarter of consecutive revenue growth and continued profitability with operating margins expanding to 760 basis points and adjusted free cash flow margins of 39%. While the cost-cutting environment persists due to macro uncertainty, we think PANW will be relatively resilient due to the expansion of Cortex and the company's go-to-market strategy. Management heavily focused on the latter during the call this quarter, emphasizing the approach to customers and deferred payment plans to help customers handle the rising cost of money. We're constructive on the deferred payment plans, as we think it improves PANW's position to increase new customers despite the macro headwinds. Additionally, we think PANW has the operational leverage to execute deferred payment plans while simultaneously upholding free cash flow.

The stock is up nearly 69% YTD, outperforming the S&P 500 and peer group; CrowdStrike (CRWD), CyberArk (CYBR), ServiceNow (NOW), and Fortinet (FTNT) are up 46%, 21%, 46%, and 21%, respectively, in comparison. We see PANW's outperformance continuing into 2024 and recommend investors explore favorable entry points into the stock.



Cost-cut environment factored in and being maneuvered

We've seen customers tighten budgets in 2H23 due to the macro uncertainty; Fortinet stock crashed more than 14% in extended trading after reporting 2Q23 earning results missing revenue estimates and lowering FY sales guidance to $5.35B-$5.45B, down from a prior view of $5.43B to $5.49B. We don't believe PANW is entirely immune from the downward pressure of the cost-cutting environment, but we believe this macro headwind has been factored into the company's outlook in FY24. Management guides revenue for Q1FY24 to $1.85B-$1.85B, accounting for a 16% to 18% increase Y/Y and a 5-6% QoQ decline. We do see some short-term pain due to the macro uncertainty, but we think macro headwinds will be relatively manageable for the company in 2H23.

Additionally, we think PANW's go-to-market strategy will make it uniquely positioned to boost billings growth once macro headwinds ease in 2024. Management's go-to-market transformation helps customers consolidate their cybersecurity needs through new services and joint offerings, effectively creating a collaborative model.

Cybersecurity TAM expands and PANW expands Cortex

Cybersecurity TAM is expanding as the A.I. boom stretches the threat landscape; Lee Klarich, head of product management at PANW, noted the "$8 trillion of cost due to cybercrime" on the call. Attacks are becoming increasingly sophisticated with automation and supply-chain attacks; this highlights the need for cybersecurity spending as a top IT priority, even during market downturns. The cybersecurity market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% between 2023-2030. We think PANW will be among the primary benefactors of the cybersecurity opportunity; this quarter, the company reported over $1B in bookings for FY23 in SASE and Cortex, and over $500B in Prisma Cloud ARR in Q4. We're specifically constructive on PANW growing its larger deal bookings, with the number of deals over $20M increasing 43% Y/Y, outpacing smaller deals under $10M, which grew at 37% Y/Y. PANW growing large deal sizes highlights the company's relative resilience to macro headwinds.

PANW's leadership position in the cybersecurity space will also help improve customer momentum into 2024; the company was selected by Gartner SSE Magic Quadrant last quarter and recognized as "the only leader in Gartner's first single vendor SASE Magic Quadrant." We see visibility for PANW's offering stretching into 2024; we're specifically constructive on Cortex, which brings together threat detection, prevention, attack surface management, and security automation capabilities into one integrated platform. We're seeing XSIAM increase Cortex adoption, achieving over $200M in the first year of release. We expect Cortex to gain more traction as an AI-powered tool to detect threats. We see increased competition from Microsoft (MSFT) after the company announced its secure service edge offering as it pushes deeper into network security, causing PANW to sell-off in mid-July. However, we think the cybersecurity opportunity is big enough to encompass Microsoft and other pure cybersecurity players in the mid-to-long run.

Valuation

PANW is not cheap, but in our opinion, it remains among the best-positioned cybersecurity names to outperform. The stock is trading at 8.1x EV/C2024 Sales, versus the peer group average of 6.2x. On a P/E basis, the stock is trading at 41.1x C2024 EPS $5.74. We recommend investors explore favorable entry points into the stock at current levels.



Word on Wall Street

Wall Street shares our bullish sentiment on the stock. Of the 42 analysts covering the stock, 37 are buy-rated, and the remaining are hold-rated. The stock is priced at $236 per share. The median sell-side price target is $275, while the mean is $272, with a potential 15-16% upside.



What to do with the stock

We remain buy-rated on PANW; we think management's execution of their go-to-market strategy, coupled with the expansion of Cortex's offering, will drive outperformance into 2024. While the uncertain macro environment persists, resulting in deal delays, we believe the macro headwinds have been factored into the company's outlook and don't see a lowered guidance into next quarter. We see an increasingly favorable risk-reward profile for PANW into FY24, and recommend investors explore entry points into the stock at current levels.