Ridofranz

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) invests in companies benefiting from transformational "megatrends" in the economy. The attraction here is the exposure to stocks recognized as leaders of innovation and well-positioned to capture significant long-term growth tailwinds.

While the fund has a compelling strategy and hits on all the right buzzwords, the problem we see is that XT's return history fails to live up to that hype. The data we're looking at suggests XT has underperformed key equity benchmarks since the fund inception and in various timeframes since.

Recognizing that the fund can still climb higher alongside the broader market going forward, this article highlights why we do not recommend the XT ETF.

Data by YCharts

What is the XT ETF?

XT tracks the "Morningstar Exponential Technologies Index" which features a rules-based methodology combined with a fundamentals-based analysis-driven scoring system.

Companies meeting the eligibility requirements including a minimum $300 million market cap and daily trading volume threshold are ranked based on their relation to nine key technology themes by a research team at Morningstar, Inc. (MORN).

These include cloud computing, big data, hyperconnectivity, healthcare innovation, nanotechnology, next-gen transportation, fintech, energy transition, and robotics.

iShares

Companies with greater direct exposure to the themes receive a higher score, culminating in a selection of 200 stocks equally weighted for the index and XT fund. A steering committee is used to confirm constituents and deal with any exceptions. Finally, there is an annual reconstitution and rebalancing in December of each year.

MorningStar, Inc.

The strong point for XT is its global reach and breadth across industries. This is important because while XT has "tech" in its fund name, the understanding is that companies in sectors from everything across healthcare, financials, industrials, and consumer discretionary are all moving forward with efforts at producing or incorporating disruptive technologies to disruptive legacy processes.

There is also a good selection of international stocks. While U.S. companies represent 65% of the fund; innovation leaders from China, Japan, Australia, Canada, Germany, and more are also represented.

iShares

Going through the current portfolio, we find several familiar names, including NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) as the largest position with a 1.3% weighting. Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), MongoDB, Inc. (MDB), and Sofi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) round out the top 5 holdings.

Keep in mind that with 200 stocks and the quasi-equal weighting, the performance of a single position is not expected to pull or drag lower the entire fund. This means that XT's risk and returns reflect more the market trends and macro themes as the combined efforts of the entire group.

iShares

XT Performance

So while there is an overlap in terms of holdings within the XT portfolio compared to broad market ETFs like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) or even Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ); it is fair to say the Exponential Technologies ETF has a distinct profile given its weighting system and investments in certain foreign stocks that are not widely held.

Unfortunately, that method hasn't translated into excess returns for shareholders. Since the fund inception on March 13, 2015, XT has gained 127% which is below the 144% return from SPY and less than half the 263% return by QQQ.

Investors would have been better off simply investing in the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) which is recognized as a benchmark for equity diversification with over 3,800 holdings. One advantage of VTI is its 0.03% expense ratio, representing a bargain next to XT which charges shareholders 0.46%.

Data by YCharts

The spread from XT to ETF alternatives becomes apparent when we zoom in, focusing on the past three years. XT has returned a modest 12% compared to gains above 30% for SPY, QQQ, and VTI. The chart below also adds in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) which was a bigger winner over the period with a 41% return.

Data by YCharts

We bring RSP up because it highlights the potential benefit of equal weighting in terms of diversification when done effectively. In this case, RSP benefited from its passive "overweight" exposure to energy and material stocks which are two sectors that performed particularly well over the period, but are not considered to embody the essence of "exponential technologies".

So while XT is "diversified" across companies in various industries, we'd say that its form of diversification suffers from some shortcomings.

To be clear, XT performs as intended, but we simply haven't seen enough to suggest it's a better option over plain vanilla alternatives. For investors seeking a growth-oriented and tech-heavy fund, the reality is that it's hard to beat QQQ in the category.

Data by YCharts

Briefly, another consideration we can bring up is XT's modest dividend yield at 0.55%, fractionally lower than the 0.6% offered by QQQ. That payout is also distributed semi-annually compared to quarterly for SPY, QQQ, and VTI which could be important for income-focused investors.

Data by YCharts

XT Price Forecast

We've been vocally bullish on stocks and expect each of the ETFs mentioned above, including XT to be trading higher this time next year. The way we see it playing out is that favorable inflation data over the coming months should open the door for the Fed and global Central Banks to back off from aggressively hawkish monetary policy, even as the global economy remains resilient.

This scenario should be positive for the operating environment of most companies as a tailwind for the market entering a new earnings growth cycle.

On the other hand, the risk to consider would be a more concerning deterioration in the macro backdrop defined by a broader slowdown that would undermine equity risk sentiment. Higher-than-expected inflation would also open the door for renewed volatility and a deeper correction in stocks overall.

That being said, we also expect XT to continue underperforming broad-market equity benchmarks in both a bullish and bearish market scenario, possibly reflecting some underlying structural weakness in its strategy. It may be that the rules-based selection process coupled with the steering committee at the index level introduces some form of bias that indirectly holds back the fund compared to more traditional alternatives. Either way, we see room for improvement in XT's portfolio construction process.

Final Thoughts

Officially, we rate XT as a hold, balancing our disappointment with the fund's performance history with a view that the share price should climb higher anyway simply by benefiting from market beta. For most readers, the translation is to just avoid XT.

With a universe of over 3,000 ETFs, the message we have is that XT is not among our favorites, and investors should be able to do better looking elsewhere.