After years of losses, profits could be on the horizon for Chinese video platform Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) who is aiming to break-even by 2024 (on a non-GAAP) basis on the back of their "All The Videos You Like" strategy. After dropping 45% YTD, shares of this high-potential company could be worth a look for investors with a high risk appetite.

Company overview

Bilibili is a Chinese online video platform, often known as China's YouTube due to their heavy reliance on user-generated videos (Professional User Generated Videos or PUGV accounted for 95% of videos on their platform). The remaining 5% is made up of OGV (Occupationally Generated Video) i.e., original video content.

The company's reporting segments and their revenue contributions are as follows:

VAS: This segment offers value-added services including premium memberships, live broadcasting, Bilibili Comics, and other services. Revenues amounted to CNY 87 billion in FY2022, accounting for nearly 40% of revenues. This was the fastest-growing business segment in FY2022, growing 26% YoY.

Advertising: This segment generates revenues from advertisements such as brand advertising, performance-based feed advertisements and others. Revenues amounted to CNY 5 billion in FY2022 accounting for around 23% of revenues. This was the second-fastest growing segment in FY2022, growing 12% YoY.

Mobile Games: This segment generates revenues from exclusively distributed games and jointly operated mobile games developed by third parties. Revenues amounted to CNY 5 billion in FY2022, accounting for 22.9% of revenues. Segment revenues declined 1.4% YoY due to restrictions on game launches during the year.

IP Derivatives and Others (formerly known as eCommerce and Others): This segment generates revenues from derivative merchandise of ACG IPs and e-sports copyright licensing. Revenues amounted to CNY 3 billion in FY2022 and was the smallest segment accounting for 14% of revenues. Segment revenues rose 9.3% YoY in FY2022.

Background: Q2 2023 growth driven by strong Advertising business offset by Mobile Games weakness, margin expansion driven by cost control

Bilibili's sequential quarterly performance has been consistently improving. Revenues were up 8% YoY to CNY 5.3 billion driven by their Advertising business which saw revenues up 36% YoY to CNY 1.6 billion on the back of an improved advertising product offerings and advertising efficiency. VAS revenues were up 9% YoY to CNY 2.3 billion for the quarter, driven by live broadcasting revenues, which were up 32% YoY.

Solid Advertising and VAS segment growth was offset by declines in their Mobile Games business which saw revenues drop 15% YoY to CNY 890.9 million (due to a lack of new game launches) and their IP Derivatives and Others business which saw revenues drop 10% YoY to CNY 538.7 million due to a drop in revenue from e-sports copyright sub-licensing.

Gross margins improved to 23.2% compared with 15% the same quarter a year earlier and 21.7% the previous quarter. The expansion was mainly driven by lower server and bandwidth costs, which dropped 11% YoY.

Operating losses meanwhile narrowed 42% YoY to CNY 1.3 billion, driven by a reduction in all three of their major operating expense categories: Sales & Marketing expenses dropped 22% YoY, General & Administrative expenses dropped 14% YoY and R&D expenses dropped 7% YoY.

Management expects the momentum to continue in 2H 2023. DAUs are expected to continue their upward march, and are expected to surpass the 100 million milestone by Q3 2023. Revenues are expected to continue benefiting from Advertising and VAS revenue growth while Mobile Games are expected to recover as well on the back of several new titles scheduled to be released in the coming months, particularly their highly anticipated Pretty Derby game which is scheduled to be released on August 30. Regulatory headwinds in China's mobile game industry are largely transitory; game approvals have already resumed and the industry's long term prospects are stable.

Overall, management lowered their FY 2023 revenue guidance to CNY 22.5 billion - CNY 23.5 billion from CNY 24 billion - CNY 26 billion previously (the lowered outlook is largely due to the delay in game launches). Margins are expected to continue expanding in line with their target of reaching breakeven (on a non-GAAP basis) by 2024.

Long runway for top-line growth: MAUs could potentially double, revenue growth opportunities from advertising and live broadcasting

The company's growth ambitions rests on their strategy "All The Videos You Like", an ongoing strategic effort to expand beyond their ACG niche focus (which tends to appeal to a small, mostly young audience) to encompass all possible categories (and thereby appeal to wider audiences), largely through user generated content (hence the moniker China's YouTube). At around 323 million MAUs, Bilibili's MAUs are less than half that of Chinese short video rival Douyin whose MAUs are nearly 750 million suggesting ample room for MAUs to potentially double in China alone.

A widening audience could support topline expansion across all of Bilibili's key revenue drivers, notably advertising and live broadcasting. At around CNY 5 billion in FY2022, the company generated an ad ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) of around CNY 16; for perspective Bytedance's ad revenues are estimated at around $31.7 billion of which Douyin generated $20 billion (the remaining $10 billion was earned by TikTok), translating into an advertising ARPU of 26. In addition to growth potential through user base growth, advertising revenues should also get a boost with Bilibili investing in developing improved advertising solutions to increase advertising efficiency and appeal to more advertisers. In addition, the company's shift from focusing on MAU to focusing on DAU suggests a potential improvement in user engagement metrics, which could further enhance their appeal to advertisers. At around 94 minutes per day, time spent on Bilibili trails Douyin whose users spend an average of around 108 minutes daily. Bilibili is aiming to increase their DAU/MAU ratio which currently stands at around 29.8% as of Q2 2023, up from 27.5% last year.

Live broadcasting revenues is perhaps the bigger growth opportunity; at less than CNY 8 billion, Bilibili's VAS business (which includes its live broadcasting business) generated just a fraction of Douyin's $40 billion (around CNY 330 billion or so) in livestream eCommerce revenues in China last year.

Breakeven within reach driven by margin expansion due to cost control and shift towards higher margin business

A focus on higher-margin advertising and live broadcasting businesses should support margin expansion over the coming years. Meanwhile Bilibili management continues to focus on cost control. The company does have a few levers to improve margins, notably in terms of sales and marketing spend which at 22.5% of revenues last year is quite high; Douyin's figures are hard to come by as a private company, so for perspective Netflix's entire SG&A is just 13% of revenues. Bilibili's R&D expenses are also on the high end at 22% of revenues versus 9% for Netflix.

Risks

Competitive risks

Competitive risks are significant notably from Douyin. Bilibili differentiates itself in that Douyin is largely a short video app while Bilibili hosts a variety of long and short videos. However the possibility of Douyin adapting their app to offer both long and short videos (similar to YouTube incorporating short videos within the main app) cannot be ruled out which may jeopardize Bilibili's top line growth (as users would have little reason to use Bilibili) and margins (if Bilibili is forced to reduce take rates and commission rates to stay competitive).

Bilibili is still heavily loss-making and reaching GAAP profitability is still some years away (the company's breakeven by 2024 target is on a non-GAAP basis). This could be enough time for Douyin (which has a track record of moving very swiftly) to swoop in and stymie Bilibili's progress.

Delisting risks (in the U.S.)

Several Chinese stocks have been subject to U.S. scrutiny over the past few years and Bilibili was added to the SEC delisting watchlist last year. Although that threat has eased, the risk of a U.S. delisting down the road cannot be ruled out as geopolitical tensions continue to simmer. Investors may opt to invest in Bilibili through Hong Kong.

Conclusion

Bilibili has a Buy consensus rating.

At a market value of USD 6 billion, Bilibili is currently trading just about double their TTM sales of CNY 21.9 billion (approximately $3.1 billion). For perspective, Douyin-owner ByteDance which generated around $85 billion in sales was valued at $220 billion last year translating into a price/sales of around 2.5x. Netflix, which generated around $31 billion in revenues in 2022 is currently valued around $184 billion (or a price/sales of 6x). Unlike Bilibili, both ByteDance and Netflix are profitable which may justify the premium but Bilibili arguably offers better growth prospects (albeit with significant competitive risks) with profitability within reach. Their current valuation doesn't look unreasonable and therefore the stock could be viewed as a hold or buy for investors willing to tolerate the risks.