The Buffett List: 6 Dividend Buys In August

Aug. 25, 2023 9:07 AM ETALLY, BAC, C, DHI, GM, HPQ, JEF, JNJ, KHC, KO, LPX, PARA, UPS, COF, CVX
Summary

  • This Buffett holdings list from Kiplinger first appeared 8/21/23 online. Kiplinger, YCharts and Dogs of The Dow all track this Buffett/Berkshire batch. Here is your update from 8/22/23 YCharts.
  • 32 of 48 current Berkshire Hathaway-owned stocks pay dividends. As of 8/22/23, the top-ten ranged 2.87%-5.02% by annual yield and 45 of 48 ranged -0.16%-57.71% per broker-estimated target-price-upsides.
  • Analyst-augured top-ten net gains from Buffett’s August dividend dogs ranged 19.12%-56.48% from CVX, COF, DHI, LPX, KHC, BAC, PARA, ALLY, C, and top pick GM per YCharts data.
  • $5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield Buffett/Berkshire-held July dividend dogs showed 1.7% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little (lower-priced) Berkshire-collected dogs continued to lead for Buffett’s latest August dividend payers.
Portrait of a west highland terrier wearing glasses and a bow tie

Tatyana Kalmatsuy/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

Dan Burrows says in Kiplinger Investing:

The Berkshire Hathaway portfolio is a diverse set of blue chips and, increasingly, lesser-known growth bets. Here's a look at every stock picked by Warren Buffett and his lieutenants.

