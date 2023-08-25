Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Australian Supply Risks Hang Over The Gas Market

Aug. 25, 2023 9:11 AM ETDBE, JJETF, UNG, UNL, UGAZF
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.15K Followers

Summary

  • The last month has been a volatile period for gas markets, particularly in Europe. A combination of extended maintenance in Norway and uncertainty over potential strike action at Australian LNG facilities has left the market nervous.
  • The European gas market is in a strong position. EU storage is now 92% full, above the 78% seen at this stage last year, and also a record high for this time of year.
  • The big upside risk for the market is if potential LNG strike action in Australia runs into the 2023-24 winter.
  • Stronger LNG imports helped the European market in April and June, evident by LNG send-outs hitting record levels in late April.
  • The US market has been more immune to the volatility we are seeing in Europe as a result of the Australian strike risk.

LNG or liquified natural gas tanker enter port on a sunny day in Klaipeda, Lithuania. Alternative gas supply, commercial freight, energy crisis

Natallia Pershaj

By Warren Patterson.

The last month has been a volatile period for gas markets, particularly in Europe. A combination of extended maintenance in Norway and uncertainty over potential strike action at Australian LNG facilities has left the market nervous. However, European

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.15K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.