jewhyte

Introduction

The regional bank's industry has seen a lot happen to it this year as two of the largest players in the industry had their operations completely turned upside down. This put a toll on the industry and financial sector as a whole, and many companies saw their valuations cut deeply. From the lows of $21.2 per share for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) it has bounced back very nicely so far and right now still looks appealing as a dividend income play for investors seeking exposure to the industry and adding a sound bank too.

The yield is over 5% and with a 12-year history of growing it as well, I think WSBC constitutes a buy right now. Fueling this divided growth is sound margins like an ROE of 7.85, sitting at the highest levels for the company in the last 5 years.

Company Structure

As mentioned, WSBC is in the regional bank's sector where they serve a broad set of customers and offer various services and financial products too. The company has divided its operations into two various segments, those being Community Banking and Trust and Investment Services. Some of the offerings the company has included commercial, individual, and time deposit accounts but also various installment loans.

Loans (Investor Presentation)

Trust services and alternative investment products are also under the umbrella of offerings the company has. In some cases, WSBC has also acted as an agency that focuses on property, life, and title insurance too. This has all led to WSBC having broad exposure to various niche markets in the financial sector and an ability to grow sustainably.

Q2 Results (Earnings Presentation)

Looking at the securities, the company has its largely made up of bonds like mortgage-backed residential bonds at 74% of the available-for-sale part of the security portfolio. The rise in interest rates has had a positive effect on the earnings for these as the average yield has now risen to 2.46% as opposed to 2.02% in the same period last year. This aids WSBC in being able to continue raising the dividend and providing a lot of value for shareholders through buybacks and dividends. The unrealized securities losses the company has as of last reported amounts to around $379 million, caused mostly by the downturn in bonds. This has of course not just affected WSBC, but a lot of financial institutes that hold and invest in bonds. For the short term, it might look risky, but over the long term, I think the risks are slim and WSBC will come out on top by generating a sound return on them.

Earnings Transcript

From the last earnings call by the company, I think there are some comments worthwhile highlighting the performance and management views on the results. The new CEO Jeff Jackson said the following:

"The strength of our financial performance this past quarter was also exhibited by a return on average tangible equity of 13%. And our capital position continues to provide financial and operational flexibility as demonstrated by our CET1 ratio of 11%. We reported total loan growth of 9% both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter annualized, which was across all markets and loan categories".

Seeing solid loan growth on a YoY basis despite the rising interest rates is a very positive sign that should be rewarded with the slight premium the company is receiving in comparison to the sector. For the coming quarters, I want to see this kept up and further QoQ loan growth will likely result in both a rising share price but also a better incentive to raise the dividend, at perhaps higher rates than previously.

Valuation & Comparison

GGM Model (Author)

One of the highlights for investment here is the solid dividend potential investors are getting. I am anticipating a slightly lower terminal dividend increase than the last 5 years have averaged. This is because of risk management and I like to have a bit higher margin of safety, which I am getting here. With a required return of 8% the company is right now at a very appealing point as the discount to my price target is over 30%. This pairs well with my view on the company, and the sound margin expansion the company is having because of higher interest rates will only provide more incentive to buy WSBC right now. On earnings multiply the company is trading slightly above the sector, but I wouldn't associate it with too much risk, just 6% above. The fundamentals of the company are good enough that I think it's worth paying. On a p/b the company is well below the sector, about 36% below which in the finance sector is great. Buying below 1 in p/b is ideal. If the p/b rises to somewhere closer to 1 or well above it, I would consider rating the company a hold instead as the potential value one could derive is too low.

Risk Associated

The aggregate sum of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits stood at $3 billion, constituting approximately 24.7% of the overall deposit portfolio. As delineated in the presentation, this proportion isn't a source of undue concern. This sentiment is substantiated by the fact that WSBC holds a substantial $4.5 billion in readily available liquidity. Such a robust financial cushion serves as a reassuring buffer, poised to effectively address any remote possibility of a sudden influx of deposit withdrawals, commonly referred to as a "bank run."

Price Chart (YCharts)

Since the onset of the banking crisis on March 8, 2023, WSBC's stock price has experienced a significant decline of 37.5%. This decline surpasses the benchmark of a 10% decrease, raising pertinent considerations regarding the impact of the prevailing market sentiment on the bank's valuation. Given this substantial downward trajectory, it's apparent that the market has already factored in and assimilated the existence of unrealized losses.

I think that the worst has passed for the company and right now we are heading steadily upwards as long as WSBC continues to post solid earnings reports as they have done in recent quarters.

Investor Takeaway

I think that right now WSBC is at a very appealing price point and investing to get access to the dividend makes sense. The company has recovered decently since the lows back in March, when the entire regional bank industry saw a lot of turmoil. I find the slight premium to the sector worth paying because of the quality of the securities portfolio the company has. As a result, I will be issuing a buy rating for WSBC right now.