Mid-America Apartment And Camden Property: Undervalued, Good Time To Buy

Introduction

Since the stock market has been experiencing quite a bit of volatility over the last month, I've been freeing up some dry powder ready to pounce on some quality stocks. More specifically, I've been paying extra close attention to the real estate sector as some REITs have seen their prices drop significantly. I've had Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) on my watchlist for quite some time. I have been looking for additional stocks to add to my retirement portfolio, especially apartment and industrial REITs. I currently hold four right now, all within the retail sector. Now with a looming recession and the overall market sentiment, I've been looking to go shopping for high-quality, non-retail REITs to possibly add to my portfolio. In this article, I do a deep-dive analysis on which REIT I believe is the better buy right now.

Overview

Both Mid-America Apartment Communities and Camden Property Trust are members of the S&P 500 that are engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and construction of multi-family apartment communities. Both are large-cap companies that are focused on obtaining Class A properties. MAA has the larger total market cap at $22.5 billion compared to $15 billion for CPT. Camden Property went public in 1993 while MAA IPO'd a year later in 1994. Both are investment-grade rated companies and two of only eight public REITs with a credit rating of A- or above. MAA currently has 101,986 apartment homes across 16 states compared to 58,961 properties across 8 states for CPT.

Better Diversified Portfolio

While both REITs place an emphasis on fast-growing cities like Atlanta and Dallas, MAA has a higher same-store NOI at 12.6% and 9.7%, compared to 8.2% for CPT in regard to both cities. They also have a higher NOI for other faster-growing cities such as Tampa and Orlando at 6.9% and 6.5%, compared to 6.2% and 6.4%. Additionally, they have a higher concentration of Class A properties at 52% compared to 37% for CPT. One other thing I like about MAA over CPT is that all of their properties are located outside the state of California.

MAA investor presentation

While both do focus on the sun-belt region, Camden Property has a NOI contribution of 6.3% in Los Angeles and 4.1% in the San Diego/Inland empire. This is especially important because both are considered the top two most expensive areas to live in right now. San Diego has a monthly median rent of $1,842 while Los Angeles has a median of $1,645. A part of this is probably because both have beautiful beaches, are considered tourist destinations, and have some of the best weather in the country. I can tell you as a military member getting orders to San Diego is normally a dream of many. This is my second time living here, and I can tell you firsthand that it is really expensive. Everyone wants to enjoy the beautiful weather, beaches, and nightlife. Location is also an important factor as both are a short distance from popular destinations such as Las Vegas, Big Bear, and Mexico. But with all the things to like about California, there are a lot of things people dislike about the state as well, such as the high taxes, high housing costs, and traffic. Like other California residents, all three are reasons why I'm electing to move out of the state after my military retirement.

CPT property trust

Longer Dividend Streak

Both REITs have been around for roughly 30 years. One important thing to note is during the Great Financial Crisis of 2008-2009, MAA maintained their dividend while CPT was forced to cut the dividend by $0.25 from $0.70 to $0.45. While Mid-America didn't raise their dividend during that time, you can see from the chart below that it did maintain the dividend while many companies were forced to cut theirs. Soon after though, the REIT seemed to recover pretty quickly, raising the dividend shortly after in 2011. The company's dividend chart is trending up and to the right, which is what I like to see when researching stocks. I like to think of it as a staircase or a ladder.

alreits.com

Both companies resumed their growth in 2011. MAA has a 28-year streak without a dividend cut and 12 years of dividend growth while CPT has a similar streak with 12 years also. As seen in the chart below, the REIT was forced to cut the dividend in '09. Like MAA, they did recover and resumed their dividend raises in 2011 and haven't cut it since then. Additionally, CPT paid a special dividend of $4.25 in 2016. During COVID CPT maintained its dividend while MAA raised theirs by 2.5% from $1.00 to $1.025. While their dividend chart doesn't look like Mid-America's, it has been trending up and to the right since the '09 divy cut. Since going public, MAA has never cut its dividend while CPT has had to cut once, which is not too bad in my opinion. To put this into perspective, both REITs have been through the dot.com crash, the 9/11 attacks, the GFC, and the pandemic. These two REITs are considered to be the best of the best, and their charts and track records showcase just that, even with the cut from CPT. No matter how great a company is considered, they will all be tested whether it's a pandemic, a war, or something else unexpected. The GFC was a tough time for several quality companies as many were forced to cut their dividends, and the only stocks that seemed to do well were food and healthcare, with the exception of the dividend cut from Pfizer (PFE).

alreits.com

Superior Balance Sheet

As stated earlier, both companies are 2 of only 8 public REITs that have an A- credit rating or higher. Both are similar as they both have an A3 rating from Moody's, and an A- rating from both Fitch and the S&P. MAA was upgraded 6 months ago by Moody's. This is a testament to their strong balance sheet. They have a Net-Debt-to adjusted EBITDA of just 3.5x, which is very low for REITs, and a weighted-average maturity of debt of almost 8 years. Also, 100% of their debt is fixed-rate with a low average interest rate of 3.4%. At the end of Q2, management reported they had $142 million in cash on hand. This is important because in the higher for longer interest rate environment, the company won't have to refinance any of its debt at a higher rate since 100% of their debt is fixed.

MAA investor presentation

Camden Property also has a strong balance sheet and better-laddered debt maturities in my opinion, with less debt maturing all the way through 2026 with the exception of next year. But they do have a higher weighted-average interest rate on all their debt at 4.1%. Additionally, only 82.4% of their debt is fixed compared to 100% for MAA. Their Net Debt-to-adjusted EBITDA is 4.2x, also higher than Mid-America, but below the sector average of 4.89x. All of their debt has a weighted average of 6 years compared to 7.7 (years) for MAA. At the end of Q2, management reported $212 million in cash. Balance sheet strength is important, especially in the current high-interest rate environment. It is highly likely that CPT will have to refinance some of its debt at a higher rate in 2024.

CPT investor presentation

Better Total Returns Vs. The S&P

This is where I believe MAA really outshines their peer CPT. Like I stated in previous articles, as a long-term investor, total returns is the most important metric I like to view when looking to invest in a stock as I typically have a long-term outlook. Over the last 5 and 10 years, CPT has trailed both MAA and the S&P. CPT has a total return of 32.70% compared to 55.27% for the S&P, and 63.16% for MAA. Looking out even further, the latter still trails both returning almost 153% compared to 230% for MAA and almost 172% for the S&P. For what it's worth, that's still an average annual return of 15%, which is very good all things considered.

Seeking Alpha

Similar Valuation

Both REITs are trading at attractive valuations right now. With the recent sell-off over the last month, now is a good time to buy. MAA is down over 7% while CPT is down over 5% in the last month. Additionally, both are trading less than $10 from their 52-week lows. MAA's current P/AFFO ratio of 17.1 is less than its 5-year average of 21.4. CPT has a similar P/AFFO ratio of 17.2, below its 5-year average of 22.9. I believe both REITs are undervalued at this time, and for investors looking to start or add a position, now would be a good time.

Risks

Both have similar occupancy ratings, with an average occupancy of 95.8% for Mid-America, and 95.6% for Camden Property Trust. If a recession does indeed occur, there is a possibility of more vacancies as residents will most likely look for cheaper places to live since both REITs' properties are considered more upscale. In the higher for longer rate environment, MAA is better prepared as all of their debt is fixed-rate compared to CPT's 82.4%. The company has most of their debt maturing next year, with the exception of 2029. This could be a potential headwind as some reports are predicting the FED to not cut interest rates until 2025.

Conclusion

Both REITs sport A- rated balance sheets and have strong management teams that are well-prepared for the current macro environment. If we do enter into a recession, both could potentially see an uptick in vacancies as residents elect for cheaper housing due to financial strain. Both are high-quality REITs, and while MAA has a superior dividend growth streak, CPT has not cut the dividend since 2009. MAA has a better balance sheet, better total returns, and a larger, more diversified portfolio. They also have a higher emphasis on Class A properties and maintained their dividend during the GFC compared to their peer, who was forced to cut their dividend. While both are buys currently due to their quality and valuation, I prefer Mid-America over Camden Property Trust.