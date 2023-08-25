Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CVS Health: Share Price Suffers As Business Transformation Flounders

Aug. 25, 2023 9:17 AM ETCVS Health Corporation (CVS)6 Comments
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • CVS' share price is back in the doldrums again after the company lost a key contract with Blue Shield California.
  • Management is attempting to steer CVS away from Brick and Mortar towards a new holistic, value based healthcare model.
  • The company has spent $20bn on businesses that can serve its 3.4m Medicare Advantage members - a sector it is taking a significant gamble on.
  • The company was forced to report higher than expected costs in Q2 2023, which offset impressive revenue generation.
  • Realistically, it will take CVS 2-3 years to integrate its new business model - investors should expect more share price woes in the interim - thank goodness for the dividend yield of >3%.

CVS Health Caremark Corporate Office in Irving, Texas, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Investment Thesis

CVS's (NYSE:CVS) share price tanked last week, after it was announced that the health insurer Blue Shield of California is set to drop the healthcare giant's Pharmacy Benefit Manager ("PBM"), Caremark, after a 15-year association, and team up with

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
9.72K Followers

I write about Biotech, Pharma and Healthcare stocks and share investment tips. Find me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth - model portfolio + 4 exclusive stock tips every week. I'm on twitter @edmundingham

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

J
Just Some Guy
Today, 10:14 AM
Comments (10.85K)
"* Management is attempting to steer CVS away from Brick and Mortar towards a new holistic, value based healthcare model."

You mean away from traditional retail. And I don't think the word "holistic" is really what you meant, more like "vertically integrated". But wait! CVS said:

"CVS Health is also shifting from transaction-based care to addressing holistic health - physical, emotional, social, economic"

OK, you're right, I was wrong, LOL. I don't know what that means, either. I think they need to work on their wording.

"The company has spent $20bn on businesses that can serve its 3.4m Medicare Advantage members"

You see, that's a problem. Say I have a different Medicare Advantage plan but would like to use Oak Street or any of the other fifty urgent care businesses that now have popped up everywhere, simply because they are convenient. At the least I will have to look for a more expensive plan that includes PPO, not just HMO. Or of course switch to CVS/Aetna. Is that really a sound strategy for CVS? I do see they are running TV ads (anyone remember them?) for Oak Street.

"Although CVS' business is still rooted in its Brick and Mortar stores"

Not since 2007, certainly not since 2018.

"Oak Street ended the quarter with 177 centers and 181,000 at-risk lives"

What? What does that even mean, "at-risk lives"? Is it that dangerous to walk into an Oak Street office? OMG!

"CVS is closing stores"

Based on my local situation they truly had too many stores in the area, pharmacy is heavily switching to home delivery, and retail theft is an increasing problem.

--

Overall I think your review is accurate, and until stronger earnings reports are seen I would not further invest at these price levels.
T
Tippsology
Today, 10:11 AM
Premium
Comments (2.96K)
Nah, $CVS is fine—lots of moving parts coming together. It's a $300M business, people, breath.
J
Jlexus1953
Today, 9:51 AM
Premium
Comments (1.86K)
CVS management had to look away from low margin businesses toward. Integrating value added entities with high growth potential . It’s a calculated gamble however something needed t9 be done to jumpstart the business synergies
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:47 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.03K)
I agree. CVS has totally lost focus. Aetna has lost favor with the U. S. Government. Blue Shield of CA walking away from CVS in favor of Mark Cuban and AMZN is an invasive disease that could proliferate. Retail is in the dumps. CVS can not longer text me when my meds are ready. The stores are empty. The prices of the limited good on the shelf are unattractive. I got so fed up last week that I dumped my entire position in CVS.
B
Bluestack41
Today, 9:32 AM
Premium
Comments (70)
Agree with your opinion. CVS reminds me of a rich kid with all the coolest toys but can’t seem to put the puzzle together sold out of my position last week after holding for over 20 yrs frustrated
G
GD062XX
Today, 9:25 AM
Premium
Comments (623)
unless revenue deteriorates significantly, I expect much higher share price for the investments they've made n the next 5 yrs.
