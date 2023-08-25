Hispanolistic

Situation Overview

Recent findings by The Air Current highlight significant production concerns for Boeing's (BA) 737 Max, specifically related to the aft pressure bulkhead's incorrectly drilled holes. Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) manufactures most of these bulkheads. Boeing initially discovered the issue after these parts passed quality inspections at Spirit before being delivered to Boeing, making this the latest quality issue in a string of headaches between Spirit and Boeing.

Spirit released a press statement claiming they have changed its "manufacturing process to address the issue," suggesting it's close to delivering the fixed bulkheads. Management believes there will not be a material impact on its delivery guidance for the year related to this issue, and there is no immediate safety of flight concern associated with this issue for the 737 fleet and that the in-service fleet may continue to operate.

Spirit has taken steps to refine its manufacturing process to rectify the situation, indicating that a resolution might be imminent. Spirit and Boeing will work together to inspect the Spirit-manufactured bulkheads on the 737's. When improper holes are discovered, they must remove the fasteners, drill properly shaped holes, and then insert appropriately sized fasteners.

The Air Current report does not tell us what portion of these have Spirit-manufactured aft pressure bulkheads, but my gut tells me that all the 737s will require inspection and potential rework. The duration of these fixes could take weeks or months, depending on the manufacturing process and the FAA's response time.

Impact on Spirit

The aftermath of this disclosure resulted in Spirit's stock plummeting by 25%, marking a 35% decrease year-to-date.

Spirit is a key supplier for Boeing, and there is no formidable alternative for what it does if the OEMs want to avoid taking on the work themselves. Despite Spirit's indispensable role as a supplier to Boeing, it has encountered rising costs and accumulating losses, aggravated by unfavorable contract conditions and evident missteps in execution.

Company Reports

Spirit's position in the supply chain means it will trade at a significant discount relative to its peers. But Spirit's customers rely on them to be an effective supplier. And while this is a problematic execution environment, Spirit has stumbled more than its peers. However, I believe there is a gap between Spirit's critical role in the industry and the value it generates.

The present issue mirrors the earlier predicament in April 2023 related to the vertical fin attachment on the 737's, which provides precedence to a path forward. The blueprint from the vertical fin recall led to a momentary halt in deliveries for the inspection and adjustments, Boeing's proactive examination and potential rectifications on existing 737s, and no disruptions for aircraft currently in service. Overall, this rework took about three months to resolve.

Financially, the direct fallout from the vertical fin issue was approximately $30m, of which $17 million was reflected in the first quarter 2023 financial results. The costs stemming from the current bulkhead problem might be in the same ballpark, but Spirit's continual cash outflows could compound these losses. For Spirit to salvage its margins and cash flow, it must refine its execution strategy. Moreover, given the upcoming debt refinancing in 1H24 ($1.2b bond due in 2025), Spirit could benefit from renegotiating contract terms, contingent on improved execution.

Before the aft pressure bulkhead issue, Spirit was on track to deliver 380-390 737 shipsets to Boeing for the full year 2023; during its Q2 earnings call, management anticipated 211 deliveries in the second half of 2023, or 35 per month, which is reasonable given they have the capacity to produce 42 per month. However, the current issue will lead to at least some near-term delivery delays, so I do not expect Spirit to meet its delivery guidance.

For Spirit, this is more than a financial hiccup; it underscores persistent operational challenges, which, if not addressed, can erode customer and investor confidence, making Spirit's recovery even more complicated.

Final Thoughts

The challenges Spirit is facing are undeniably daunting. Their track record of operational challenges and guidance reductions has rightfully made investors distrustful. Nonetheless, Spirit is needed in the supply chain for now, and its focus should be streamlining operations. If Spirit can quickly resolve this issue and demonstrate better execution, they stand a chance to rebound from this setback. Drawing parallels with the vertical fin issue, no drastic measures are anticipated with the current situation.

There is still a silver lining for risk-averse investors, especially given the low expectations baked into its market value. Any positive news would see its share price rebound from here. Spirit's journey ahead is about transforming challenges into opportunities. While the road might be fraught with obstacles, Spirit's indispensable role as a supplier in the aerospace industry ensures they can't be discounted. Significant changes are needed, and the clock is ticking.