Archrock: Investors Are Getting A Good Deal Here

Investment Rundown

In recent months, the share price for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) has increased substantially as the company continues to provide solid financial performance. The revenues grew by over 10% YoY landing at $247 million for the most recent quarter and achieving a record period-end utilization rate of 95% further adding to the fire-fueling AROC. Share buybacks are continuing, and the value that investors can extract here right now seems very good.

The company operates and serves gas companies by providing them with both products and services, but without revenues fluctuating depending on commodity prices. This sort of shielded approach of getting exposure to the industry is very appealing to me and results in the buy rating I have for them.

Company Segments

AROC focuses on the energy infrastructure industry in the United States. Within its operations, the company is divided into two distinct segments, those being Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. These segments form the backbone of Archrock's varied services and products within the energy sector.

The company's operational scope encompasses a diverse array of activities that contribute to the comprehensive energy landscape. AROC is focused on the entire lifecycle of natural gas compression equipment, which has given them very strong partnerships and customer relationships as they are along for the entire ride. This involvement spans various critical phases, from conception and sourcing to ownership and installation. Further, AROC's role extends to the operational sphere, where the company operates and maintains its extensive fleet of natural gas compression equipment.

Market Position (Investor Presentation)

The primary focus of these operations is to provide indispensable natural gas compression services to clients embedded within the expansive oil and natural gas industry. Through this intricate network of activities, AROC plays a pivotal role in facilitating the efficient flow of natural gas across the industry's intricate supply chain. There are some worries about the industry facing pressure as more and more are wanting to shift towards renewable energy sources, but the fact remains that oil and gas will continue to be major energy sources for decades to come, leaving AROC with a massive market to serve and stimulate.

Growth Drivers (Investor Presentation)

Some of the leading factors for the company include the market demand and the increased profitable operational structure the company is focusing on establishing. With a focus as well on growing shareholder returns, the company is looking very appealing as a long-term position. These practices seem to have been what results in the company trading where it does right now, at a fairly high fwd p/e multiple of around 19. In comparison to the sector, it's a pretty significant multiple premium of around 90%. But seeing as AROC is not as dependent on positive commodity price developments, the company is more valued as an industrial one-service company instead. The lack of exposure to volatile prices makes a higher premium make sense in my opinion. A p/e around 18 -20 is where I would consider it a good buy, and getting a good dividend yield at the same time makes it even more appealing. This means that for me, AROC is a buy between $11 - $13 per share. The fundamentals and asset base of the company further add to my view that investors are getting a good deal right now.

Market Position (Investor Presentation)

Besides natural gas, the company is also quite focused on the oil industry, serving as a large provider of compression services about their fleet size. Strong oil prices are a driving force for expansion in the industry, and as companies are expanding, so is the serviceable market opportunity for AROC as well.

Earnings Highlights

In the last report, I think the results were very solid as the company continued to perform very well to provide sustainable growth, and drive value for shareholders through buybacks and dividend distributions. The performance even warranted AROC to raise the EBITDA outlook for 2023 to a range between $430 - $450 million, an increase of over 5% in comparison to previous outlooks.

This seems to have added to the momentum of the share price, but I wouldn't say it's overpriced in any way right now. The company is increasing its capital expenditures and growth initiatives, and guidance sits at $200 million for 2023 for it. The dividend got a raise as well of about 3.3% in comparison to the last quarter and AROC now has a yield of over 4.5% at least. All in all, for the quarter I think the performance was solid and AROC makes sense as a buy now to gain exposure with the shareholder's positive practices and solid market fundamentals indicate demand is still there and plenty of it too.

Financials

The company does have some issues on the balance sheet that I think will need to be addressed quite soon. The debt position is over $1.6 billion right now, but the company has had these debts for quite some time, so it hasn't actually impacted the interest expenses that badly. It has stayed around $100 million, which tells me that AROC has been efficient in binding the rates at good places and the last 12 months' rise of interest rates has had less impact on AROC. That makes the high debt position less risky for the company. Going into the next few quarters, I would like to see an increase in the cash position to build up a stronger but also more liquid financial position for the company. This could help lead to a higher p/b for the company.

Risks

Archrock's revenue model operates on a volume-centric foundation, positioning the company to capitalize on the advantageous upswing in gas prices. This correlation is particularly pronounced when companies opt to amplify their output of dry and associated gas. While major public corporations have chosen to prioritize shareholder returns by capping their capital expenditures, a contrasting trend has emerged among smaller public entities and private enterprises. These smaller players have embarked on an expansion drive in drilling activities, translating to a potentially positive trajectory for Archrock's revenue streams.

Investment Opportunity (Investor Presentation)

Similar to its counterparts in the hydrocarbon industry, Archrock is not immune to the influence of US political dynamics. The current federal administration has, over more than a year, been actively advancing an agenda that appears to stand in opposition to hydrocarbon interests. This overarching stance has raised concerns within the energy sector about potential ramifications for companies like Archrock. Investments into renewables are only increasing, and that leaves pressure on less renewable energy sources to adapt. However, the switchover is very slow and likely not going to be able to phase out either oil or gas in the coming decades.

One prominent factor shaping this landscape is the ongoing geopolitical scenario, specifically the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This event has prompted a shift in perspective among some segments of the US population and policymakers. The call for a return to a more favorable regulatory environment for hydrocarbon production has gained traction, primarily due to the perceived need for enhanced energy security across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Securing their supplies and being self-reliant is a priority for the US and that isn't going to change anytime soon I think, which gives AROC a market still for many years to come as gas companies continue to nurture what they have and expand when they see fit.

Final Words

AROC offers a very diversified play for both the gas and oil industries. The earnings multiple is at a rich premium to the sector, but I think some of it is warranted, as the shareholder-friendly practices the company has are a major bonus and should be rewarded. Expansion is likely to continue in the industry, and the serviceable market opportunity for AROC is only increasing. As a result of this, I am rating it a buy right now.