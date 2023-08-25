svetikd

We previously published a note on Entain (OTCPK:GMVHF) with a Buy rating, highlighting the compelling discount to its sum of the parts, superior growth, and shift into profitability in the US, a regulatory clearing event in the UK, and significant M&A optionality. Share price performance was initially strong in the following weeks. Entain reported solid H1 results with a small beat, however, the stock took a hit as the company announced it is taking a higher-than-expected provision to settle with HMRC on its legacy Turkish operations. Last week, the share price took another hit as BetMGM announced in a surprise move that it will be entering the UK market, marking its first international launch. It is important to note that BetMGM will be using LeoVegas' tech stack. In this note, we will provide a brief overview of the H1 results and analyze the latest issues and implications for our investment thesis.

We would highly recommend readers check out our previous article on Entain as it explores the company and lays out our investment case in depth.

H1 Results

Entain reported H1 results a tad higher than consensus expectations. Group net gaming revenue came in at GBP2.4 billion, up 11% on a constant currency basis. Group EBITDA came in at GBP499 million, up 6%, and slightly higher than consensus, driven by outperformance in retail. Management guided to a FY2023 EBITDA range of GBP1-1.05 billion. The midpoint of the range is fully in line with the company-compliant analyst consensus.

BetMGM's H1 results also beat consensus expectations, with net revenue coming in at $944 million, up 25%. Full-year revenue outlook was upgraded to the upper end of the $1.8-$2.0 billion range. In Q2 the JV delivered a positive EBITDA, and the company expects EBITDA to remain positive in H2 despite unexpected investment in new launches. No additional equity investments are needed in BetMGM for 2023. With the opening of a few new states, BetMGM has lost a little bit of market share. However, we expect this to improve as the product offering is improved with the implementation of single wallet solutions. We believe the acquisition of Angstrom, a sports analytics consultancy for GBP81 million, will also help with product improvement, risk management, pricing, and market share preservation.

Entain announced a provision of GBP585 million for the settlement of the HMRC investigation on its legacy Turkish operations. The number is higher than market expectations which hovered around GBP200-300 million. The settlement would be paid in installments over four years. It needs judicial approval to be finalized and Entain expects more clarity in the following quarters, seeking approval in Q4. While the amount was a negative surprise to us as well, it is important to note that the extra amount over expectations - ca. GBP300 million - represents just over 4% of the market capitalization, and we believe the company has already been penalized for this.

Entain H1 Results

BetMGM Entering UK Market

BetMGM announced it will be entering the UK market outside the joint venture in a surprise move that sent Entain shares tumbling. MGM has already been operating a small online casino under the LeoVegas brand for some time. Moreover, MGM will be launching an online sports betting operation powered by Kambi. The platforms will offer a variety of features. The motivations of MGM are unclear at the moment, leaving room for plenty of speculation from Entain bulls and bears alike. In its response, Entain highlighted the importance of brand familiarity (BetMGM has virtually no recognition in the UK) and superior technology for success in the mature UK market, while pointing out the sub-scale size of the existing operation which is getting rebranded. Entain expects no impact on its business or the market from the launch. We know very little at the moment and we find the move surprising as we see little strategic rationale. While it is currently a small operation with less than 1% market share, we will only start to understand more as MGM starts investing for growth through advertising, etc. As we find little reason for this move, we tend to believe the bull argument makes sense i.e., this is merely a negotiating tactic to bring Entain to the table once again. If anything, that would be a positive. Given the small size, we believe a potential deal would likely not be an issue for the UK CMA, which has become significantly more activist lately. It is important to note that this does not negatively impact any aspect of the BetMGM US operation which remains the most important value driver going forward. We certainly need to wait to understand more about the situation, but we believe Entain's stock has been overpenalized.

Investment Case Intact

We still value Entain using the same SOTP approach as in our previous article, but we decrease our price target by 5% to 1602p/per share to account for the HMRC settlement outflow. We think our investment case is largely intact and we find the discount to SOTP and the earnings growth very appealing.

Risks

Risks include but are not limited to deteriorating macroeconomic conditions, slower adoption in the US, market share losses in the US, adverse regulatory changes, penalties on legacy operations in unregulated countries, suboptimal capital allocation, etc.

Conclusion

We recommend buying on weakness and building a long position on Entain shares.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.