VinFast: More Risks Than One Can Bite, A Strong Sell

Aug. 25, 2023 9:48 AM ETVinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS)F, GM, LCID, RIVN
SL Investments profile picture
SL Investments
2.65K Followers

Summary

  • VinFast's stock is trading at irrational levels and should be avoided due to uncertain production schedules, low trading volume, and unsustainable valuation.
  • The company's valuation is extremely high compared to other automakers, despite its weak financial health and lack of profitability.
  • The risk of cost overruns and delays in mass production, as well as uncertain demand for VinFast vehicles, make it a risky investment option.

New York Auto Show Opens To The Public

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

Introduction

Mr. Market, in the short-term, is not always right. Whatever the reason may be, in the short term there are sometimes irrational phenomena that should be avoided at all costs, and today, I strongly believe that VinFast's (

This article was written by

I am a young private investor seeking to find advice and knowledge through my journey in Seeking Alpha. I primarily focus on growth companies and the disruptive future they may bring. Through the rise of technological capabilities, I believe that the world will undergo a massive transition in the coming decade.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

A
ASKme1243
Today, 10:15 AM
Comments (52)
No options available either unfortunately
T
Tvuu
Today, 10:14 AM
Premium
Comments (205)
Agreed! Too bad that no one can short this way over valued stock right now.
