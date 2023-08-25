Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wells Fargo: Dividend Increase And Buyback Do Go Far

Aug. 25, 2023 10:02 AM ETWells Fargo & Company (WFC)2 Comments
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
6.92K Followers

Summary

  • Wells Fargo has increased its dividend by nearly 17% and announced a $30 billion buyback program following a successful stress test.
  • Wells Fargo's dividend coverage and related metrics mostly compare favorably against its peers.
  • Wells Fargo's leadership in the middle-market is attractive.
  • Bank stocks may have been beaten down too far, as indicated by Wells Fargo's technicals.

Wells Fargo Agrees To Pay $3.7 Billion, Largest CFPB Banking Fine To Date

Michael M. Santiago

In my previous coverage on Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC), I predicted that the company will announce a dividend increase after the then-upcoming stress test. And boy did the company deliver. Not only did Wells Fargo increase

This article was written by

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
6.92K Followers
Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WFC, JPM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Nathan Buehler profile picture
Nathan Buehler
Today, 10:31 AM
Comments (1.38K)
Unloved by the market. Until regulatory issues are resolved share prices will be painful. It will be interesting to see this quarter the $ amount of buybacks.

I’m tired of the several more years and setbacks along the way from management. High time to clean this up and be properly valued.
k
kevn1111
Today, 10:13 AM
Premium
Comments (10.9K)
Keep dividend over 3% and keep doing massive buybacks under $48.

JPM is viewed as best in class and gets the premium valuation. Does that last. Don’t know. Epstein fiasco shows it isn’t as pristine as presented.

But I feel more upside at WFC and will get better once govt quits using them as an ATM, or really stealing.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.