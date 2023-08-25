Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AT&T: The Best Way To Generate Returns From This Cash Cow

Aug. 25, 2023 10:10 AM
Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AT&T's common stock is a superior investment compared to its preferred units due to the potential for upside and higher payouts.
  • Preferred units offer less downside risk but have limited upside beyond their $25 liquidation value.
  • AT&T's debt levels are manageable and the company is generating enough cash flow to cover its obligations, making calls of a distribution cut fall moot.
AT&T Stock Jumps On Strong Earnings Report

Brandon Bell

Those who follow my work closely understand that one of the companies I feel most strongly about, in a positive way, is telecommunications conglomerate AT&T (NYSE:T). As of this writing, it is the largest holding in my super concentrated

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

1TurboTrader
Today, 10:28 AM
Problem for ATT is that a lot of people won’t buy it’s stock or it’s products because it’s basically CNN and involved heavily w ESG . Even blackrock is running publicly from ESG because they know they’ll be the next bud light. People are sick of it and these smarter companies are doing damage control. Blackrock knows people can switch their 401ks over to another and their house of cards can tumble fast.
I owned ATT for a long time myself but it just kept getting worse and I didn’t think their bleeding is over yet it may have just begun . Look at KHC share price that a function of being associated with John Kerry and the Kerry food group nothing else . When blackrock says it’s turning it’s back on ESG your company should know it’s time to pull that down off the websites faster than a scalded dog. But some companies made it their identity and too well known to shake it.
Only time will tell.
A
AAJetMan
Today, 10:16 AM
Thank you. As a retiree, I'm considering the preferreds.
