AMD: Do Not Discount Its Prospects In The AI Race

Summary

  • We believe AMD is only temporarily delayed in the AI race, attributed to the MI300's slower sampling in Q3'23 and production ramp in Q4'23.
  • NVDA may have won the first round, as demonstrated by the raised FQ3'23 guidance and TSM's production ramp of AI chips through 2024.
  • However, AMD may still take the lead by 2024, with early reports already suggesting that MI300 may potentially outperform H100.
  • Here is where opportunistic investors may consider adding AMD, with the recent correction triggering an excellent upside potential to our long-term price target of $160.
  • CEO Lisa Su also hints at its next-gen MI400 offerings in the recent earnings call, with a similar pared down line up for Chinese markets to comply with the US trade policies, similar to NVDA's H800 and A800 GPUs.

Turtle rabbit race - Rabbit winning

MediaProduction/iStock via Getty Images

The AMD Investment Thesis Remains Robust, But Only For The Patient

We previously covered Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in May 2023, rating the stock as a Buy, with the robust demand for generative AI

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD, NVDA, INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Thomas44
Thomas44
Today, 12:16 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (354)
Micron recently announced its HBM3 Gen2 offering which outperforms other competing solutions. HBM3 Gen2 will be the Key to Micron's recovery in my mind and the added potential that the company is trying to win over Nvidia, the biggest AI server maker, to use its HBM3 offering - fwiw

Full Disclosure: I am long MU with $77/$79 price target
S
SunilB
Today, 12:11 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (15)
Flood of articles about AMD within few days.
