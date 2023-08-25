Wavebreakmedia/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) has witnessed strong growth over the past 5 years as increase in unemployment during the COVID times (which tripled to 13% from 3.6% in two quarters) had led to more enrollments (double-digit growth vs mid single digits previously) who are looking to increase its chances of landing a job via short term courses or upskilling themselves while others struggled amidst shutdown of campuses and tepid student enrollment.

Its performance has been highly correlated among the periods of rising unemployment rates as students focus on skilling themselves and supplement different alternatives to be job ready. It has been performing exceptionally well during the periods of higher unemployment rate as during the 2008 global financial recession, the company excelled and reached its all-time high of ~$24. Amidst expectations of a rise in unemployment, we believe LINC is well perfectly positioned to capitalize on the opportunity.

We believe despite the recent run-up with shares spiking over a third in last month, the shares still trade at a discount to the peers and has a margin of safety. We initiate with a 'Strong Buy' on the back of continued earnings momentum, robust future growth prospects with new course launches and new university, hybrid model enhancing utilization and impending shift to alternative career segment amidst potential increase in unemployment rate.

Company Background

Lincoln Educational Services is a provider of diversified post-secondary education courses to a wide range of high school graduates and working adults. It operates 21 campuses across 14 states in the US providing specialized programs in skilled trades including culinary, IT, healthcare, cosmetology, aesthetics, automotive, HVAC, welding and others serving over 12,000 students. It has a relatively diversified student base with skilled trades (36%), automotive technology (30%), health sciences (25%) and Hospitality services (7%) while IT forms 2% of total student enrollment.

Strong Beat and Raise

LINC reported a strong Q2 as revenues jumped 9.8% YoY driven by a combination of a 8.6% increase in tuition, 17.9% jump in student starts and improvement in program efficiencies as a result of the rollout of the hybrid model. The student starts growth was driven by an increase of 18.6% growth in Transportation and Skilled Trades as well as a 6.5% increase in healthcare as the launch of a new program in Q1 continues to attract new students along with the centralization of financial aid. Educational services and facilities expenses grew over 5% YoY as a result of higher staffing and salary hikes and rent expenses from its new Atlanta campus. SG&A deleverage by 270 bps as a result of ongoing investments in their hybrid model as well as wage increases and increase in marketing spends. Adj. EBITDA margin contracted 80 bps as a result of strong revenue growth offset by SG&A deleverage. EBITDA margin has improved substantially over the past quarters despite increase in marketing spends and jump in technology spends for its hybrid model.

It reported an Adj. EPS of $0.57 significantly beating estimates which were expecting a marginal net loss.

Balance sheet position remains the strongest with the closure of its sale of its Nashville, Tennessee property for net proceeds of $33 mn yielding total cash balance of $95 mn at the end of the quarter. It remains debt-free, providing ample cushion and financial flexibility.

It raised its guidance for the year and anticipates revenues of $365 mn at mid-point (vs $360 previously) while Adj. EBITDA is expected at $24 mn at mid-point (vs $23 mn previously) and Adj. Net Income at $11.5 mn at mid-point (vs $10.5 mn earlier).

Valuation

Despite the recent 20% spike in the share price, LINC still trades at a comfortable 14x Forward P/E ratio, 25% discount compared to its peers.

We believe the company is poised for the next leg of growth with the opening of its Atlanta campus, student starts in Q1 2024 expected to be strong as a result of the launch of few courses slightly delayed, focus on alternative career mechanisms as a result of spiraling tuition fees.

Seeking Alpha's Quant grade ascribes a 'Strong Buy' rating to LINC as a result of strong recent momentum and upward revisions to the guidance.

Risks to Rating

Risks to rating include

1) LINC operates in a highly regulated education sector and is dependent on federal funding and any violation for it to participate in the Title IV Programs or any change in regulation that could lead to reduction of funding or an increase in costs or any fines and/ or sanctions which can pose significant risks to its operations

2) Post secondary education market is highly competitive as LINC competes with traditional private and public colleges offering diploma and degree courses as well as universities and other proprietary schools

3) Its moat is offering skill ready courses, enabling the students to be 'job ready'. Its inability to expand its existing programs and add new programs relevant to the current market dynamics can hamper student enrollment and growth prospects

Final Takeaways

LINC is at an inflection point with strong growth witnessed in the recent quarters and impending shift to alternative careers focused on skill driven job ready programs amidst consistently higher tuition fees in traditional programs. We believe the company is poised to sustain its momentum entering into H2 2023 and 2024 driven by continued student enrollment as a result of 10 new programs planned by the start of 2025 (having launched 2 courses in H1 2023), improvement in utilization due to hybrid model which enables students to work part-time and strong financial flexibility with valuation comfort. We initiate at a Strong Buy.