Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Insights On Investing In Artificial Intelligence

Aug. 25, 2023 10:35 AM ET
Columbia Threadneedle Investments profile picture
Columbia Threadneedle Investments
802 Followers

Summary

  • If you look at the confluence of events in AI now, you need compute power, connectivity and storage.
  • The speed at which AI is being used is breathtaking. We're seeing a faster cadence of product releases from companies, which is helping the experience for end-users.
  • Data is a key differentiator that will help expand the competitive moats of a lot of these mega-cap technology companies, and they will continue to benefit from AI.

Artificial Intelligence processor unit. Powerful Quantum AI component on PCB motherboard with data transfers.

da-kuk

Originally posted on August 15, 2023

By Sanjay Devgan, Portfolio Manager, Technology; Paul Wick, CIO, Seligman Investments, Equity Team Lead, Technology; Rahul Narang, Senior Portfolio Manager, Technology

Transcript

Sanjay Devgan: You know, people have been trying to model human

This article was written by

Columbia Threadneedle Investments profile picture
Columbia Threadneedle Investments
802 Followers
Columbia Threadneedle Investments is a leading global asset management group that provides a broad range of actively managed investment strategies and solutions for individual, institutional and corporate clients around the world. Columbia Threadneedle Investments is the global asset management group of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP). For more information please visit columbiathreadneedleus.com.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.