Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Roark Scores Sandwich Deal Better Than $5 Footlong

Aug. 25, 2023 10:00 AM ET
Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.54K Followers

Summary

  • Roark Capital is forking over some $10 billion to buy family-owned Subway in one of the largest restaurant deals in history.
  • Getting Subway to the point of a sale was no small feat for Roark.
  • Subway, which has roughly 37,000 restaurants in over 100 countries, did not disclose the terms of the deal in its announcement.

According To Reports, Private Equity Firm To Acquire Subway For $9.6 Billion

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

By Breakingviews

The private equity firm behind Jimmy John's just snagged another sandwich chain. Roark Capital is forking over some $10 billion to buy family-owned Subway in one of the largest restaurant deals in history. With markets

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.54K Followers
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.