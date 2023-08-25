PeopleImages

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) reported impressive quarterly transaction growth and visitor growth in some of its B2B ecommerce subdivisions. A quick look at the platforms offered reveals data engineering and marketing campaigns that seemed to receive significant attention from well-known business conglomerates in different industries. I believe that more agreements with large B2C ecommerce platforms, campaign innovations, and economies of scale could bring substantial FCF generation. I did identify some risks from competitors, changing technological trends, or dependency on other large platforms. With that, I think that LQDT is quite undervalued.

Liquidity Services

With operations with a global reach, Liquidity Services offers a trading platform for different players in the circular economy.

Liquidity's function is to offer a safe space for transactions and exchanges between buyers and sellers around the world, through its marketplace platforms that include segmentation tools, data engineering, and marketing campaigns to get closer to customers.

Source: Quarterly Presentation

The logic of the business is given by increasing the surplus margin for customers, vendors, and shareholders. One of the important statistics to evaluate results is the GMV or gross merchandise volume, which is the total volume of merchandise sold by the company or by sellers within its direct or indirect channels. In 2022 alone, registered users grew by 22% from 4 million to 4.9 million.

Operations are divided into four segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group, Retail Supply Chain, and Machinio. GovDeals offers services and self-directed solutions that enable government institutions within Canada and the United States to sell surplus and real estate assets within the platforms provided.

The Capital Assets Group offers vendor solutions in managing commercial businesses, for both surplus and idle assets, along with marketing and performance assessment tools. This segment operates globally.

The Retail Supply Chain segment, for Canadian and United States corporations, sells consumer goods through platforms equipped with performance tools and e-commerce services. Finally, Machinio is an exclusive segment for the purchase and sale of equipment for the construction, transportation, agriculture, and printing industries.

Each of these segments has its own e-commerce platforms, and the company's income mainly comes through the value-added offer through merchandising channels and campaign optimization, logistics, and sales services. This includes distribution centers, advertising, use of user information, merchandise catalogs, and vendor classification among others.

I believe that investors in SA would most likely be interested in the company after having a look at the most recent quarterly figures. Most business segments include a growing number of transactions. Some segments report double digit growth in unique visitors and auction participants.

Source: Quarterly Presentation

Balance Sheet

With no debt and a significant amount of cash, the balance sheet looks quite solid. As of June 30, 2023, Liquidity Services reported cash and cash equivalents worth $98 million and short-term investments of close to $7 million.

Besides, management also reported accounts receivable close to $12 million, prepaid taxes and tax refund receivable worth $1 million, and prepaid expenses and other current assets of close to $8 million. Total current assets stand at close to $134 million, about 1x total current liabilities. Liquidity does not seem an issue in 2023.

Long term assets include property and equipment worth $17 million, goodwill worth $89 million, and other assets of close to $8 million, with total assets worth $283 million. The asset/liability ratio stands at more than 2x.

Source: 10-Q

I would really not be worried about the total amount of liabilities. The most relevant liabilities are accounts payable worth $44 million, accrued expenses and other current liabilities worth $20 million, and total liabilities worth $127 million.

Source: 10-Q

First Assumption: E-Commerce Growth, Technology Innovation, And Sustainability Will Represent Revenue Catalysts For Liquidity Services

For the design of my forecasts, I assumed that Liquidity Services will see growth in its revenue thanks to increased demand for digital solutions and the current trending appetite for self-directed solutions.

As buyers continue to discover and use our e-commerce marketplaces as an effective method to source assets, we believe our solutions become an increasingly attractive sales channel for corporate and government agency sellers. We believe this self-reinforcing cycle results in greater transaction volume and enhances the value of our marketplaces. Source: 10-Q

I also assumed that greater focus on compliance and transparency as well as increasing need for a faster disposition cycle will bring demand for the products offered. Finally, I assumed that emerging environmental compliance requires new tools like those of Liquidity Services. As soon as clients recognize how the platform offered by Liquidity Services responds to the new regulations and changing compliance, I would expect net sales growth.

Second Assumption: A Different Business Model Than Those Offered By Other Large Platforms

Liquidity takes advantage of strong growth in electronic retail and consumer trends, including assets, real estate and financial assets, and retail distribution products. Some of the best positioned companies in the global market are of this type of business, and have their own distribution and logistics infrastructures such as MercadoLibre (MELI) in South America or Amazon (AMZN) in Europe and the United States. In this context, the company has managed to articulate a complex service offer system that distinguishes it from others in its competitive value within digital commerce platforms.

Third Assumption: Campaign Innovation, And Economies Of Scale

In my view, further increase in the volume of assets and transactions, the expansion of the service, adding sales channels, and campaign innovation will most likely bring net sales growth. Additionally, FCF margin expansion from reducing overall costs and economies of scale could bring significant FCF growth.

Fourth Assumption: Large Sellers Across Different Industries Will Most Likely Lead To Future Net Sales Growth

Including transportation, retailers, OEMs, and industrial capital assets, the total market opportunity targeted by Liquidity Services stands at close to $130 billion. With this in mind and considering the current net sales, I think that there is significant potential for improvement in terms of revenue. I also believe that many large conglomerates are using the platform offered by the company, which will most likely interest other large players.

Source: Quarterly Presentation

Fifth Assumption: New Agreements With Other Large Platforms May Also Enhance Total GMV

The company signed several large agreements like AMZN with large platforms to sell merchandise. I wonder why the company is not working with many other B2C platforms out there. In my view, as soon as these competitors see that AMZN is working with Liquidity Services, they would accept collaboration agreements. As a result, I believe that revenue growth and the GMV could multiply.

We have multiple vendor contracts with Amazon Inc. under which we acquire and sell commercial merchandise. While purchase model transactions account for less than 20% of our total GMV, the cost of inventory for purchase model transactions is the most significant component of our consolidated Costs of goods sold. Source: 10-Q

My Forecasts

Taking into account previous assumptions and other figures reported in the past, my numbers include revenue growth close to 7%-4% from 2023 to 2034 along with net income sales close to 7%-9%, which I believe are conservative figures.

Source: My Forecasts

I also assumed an increase in D&A, growing stock based compensation expenses, lower inventory adjustments, and other minor assumptions to reconcile net income.

Source: My Forecasts

Besides, 2034 changes in operating assets and liabilities included accounts receivable worth -$55 million, changes in inventory close to $18 million, and changes in prepaid taxes and tax refund receivable close to -$4 million.

Source: My Forecasts

Finally, if we also include 2034 changes in accounts payable worth -$61 million, accrued expenses and other current liabilities worth $6 million, and changes in payables to sellers worth $59 million, 2034 CFO would be close to $173 million. Also, with capex close to -$34 million, 2034 FCF would stand at about $109 million.

Source: My Forecasts

My model also used 2034 EV/FCF of close to 6.68x and WACC of close to 9%, which implied a firm value close to $914 million. Adding cash and cash equivalents worth $98 million and short-term investments close to $7 million implies equity value worth $1.02 billion and an implied price of $33.2 with internal rate of return of 8.4%.

Source: DCF

Competitors

Competition is given by other e-commerce platforms, direct sales and auction internet sites, and the surplus sales channels developed by government institutions. Within the digital space, there are many competing sales channels, including B2B transactions, wholesale and retail distribution, indirect and direct sellers, to which we can add the non-digital spaces of traditional commerce. Furthermore, the market is projected to become more competitive as competitors join or develop structures, and businesses establish their own digital sales channels.

Risks

Liquidity's structure and reach depend on the ability to attract and retain professional sellers and their activity within its platform. At this point, the company maintains a supply contract with Amazon, which represented around 55%, in recent years, of the merchandise inventory purchased by the company for distribution. Cutting off relations with this main provider as well as independent sellers within the platform can lead to complications in the future.

In addition, competition is high, and the integration of technologies and the adaptation to new trends are essential to maintain the competitive capacity for the company. The volatility in the quarterly record and the volatility of the share price generate a state of uncertainty in financial terms, partly due to the global crisis and the activity of sellers within the platforms. On top of this we can add the risks of exposure to international trade.

My Takeaway

Liquidity Services reported double digit visitors growth in the last quarter. I believe that we may see long term growth for a long time as the market opportunity and the actors inside the platform appear quite large. In my view, Liquidity Services is offering new features that B2C online platforms do not seem to offer. As soon as more platforms, large buyers, and sellers recognize the segmentation tools, data engineering, and marketing campaigns offered, net sales and economies of scale may lead to FCF growth. Taking all this into consideration, I believe that Liquidity Services does look undervalued.