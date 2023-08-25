lovleah/iStock via Getty Images

Right at the beginning of my article, I want to emphasize that I am not a follower of the "AI denialist cult" - my views on this technology are very, very optimistic in the long term. However, what we've seen recently should alarm anyone who expects AI-related stocks to have uninterrupted and linear growth in a 45-degree gradient.

On August 24th, shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) fell nearly 7% as the market's euphoria over AI began to wane.

Given AMD's high beta (it is a fast-growing technology company, after all), one would assume that all is well: all stocks of this type need a "healthy correction" before starting a new round of growth. The problem here is that a few days earlier, NVIDIA's (NVDA) quarterly report came out, dwarfing all skeptics with its strength.

It seems that this news is absolutely positive for NVDA and other AI-related companies like AMD. Why such a market reaction?

In my opinion, the negative market reaction on August 24 can be explained by the classic "sell-the-news" effect, where the price of an asset corrects after a highly anticipated event or news report, even though the event is perceived as bullish. This can result from traders cashing in profits, the market already factoring in good news, disappointed expectations, or even market manipulation through rumors.

But why am I talking specifically about AMD now, when the main character in this story is NVDA?

In my opinion, AMD stock is now in a weaker position than NVDA after the latter's report if the "sell-the-news" effect continues. I see 5 reasons for this.

First, compare the EPS beats of AMD and NVIDIA in the last reporting quarter:

The picture is much the same for revenues. The discrepancy in earnings beats explains NVDA's relative strength compared to other companies in the chip manufacturing industry. Accordingly, it would be reasonable to expect AMD to react more strongly to the ongoing profit-taking on the market.

Second, AMD historically targets both the consumer and enterprise markets with its products, offering a variety of CPUs and GPUs to meet different needs. That's good for diversification, but bad in tough times when consumers are weakening, which I believe is just around the corner.

I wrote about this in my recent macro article and will briefly review it here. Rising interest rates pose a challenge, as higher borrowing costs impact both businesses and individuals, affecting debt service and consumption. Consumer spending is likely to fall in the coming months as many need to pay off their student loans and are unlikely to find new jobs in the current employment climate.

Businesses are holding back and continuing to spend money on AI implementation, so NVDA's chips will be in high demand for some time. AMD will also be affected by this, but again, AMD's wider diversification in end markets is likely to make its margins more vulnerable in the current macroeconomic environment.

Third, if we take into account that current Fed policy will lead the economy into real stagnation (which is what it is actually being implemented for), then it would be unreasonable to expect AMD's earnings per share to increase by as much as > 51% next year and further by >20% over the next few years. The setback in FY2022 was likely not the only one - but that is what the market is hoping for when it values AMD today, in my opinion.

Seeking Alpha Premium, AMD stock

My fourth point is seasonality. That in itself is a rather weak argument, but in analyzing the current situation, I have found that AMD always grows very, very hesitantly after August and more often finishes with a loss than a gain in September and October:

TrendSpider Software

The fifth reason is the technical exhaustion of the stock. Again, this is a rather weak argument, but it carries weight when we bear in mind the difficulties of the current rally's growth continuation through the end of this year and the beginning of next year. At this point, AMD still has a full day of trading ahead of it to close out the 34th week of 2023. Most likely, this week will be negative for the company. I see a strong rejection, which may mark the beginning of a sideways move or a trend reversal to the downside.

TrendSpider Software, AMD, author's notes

Concluding Thoughts

My arguments may not seem convincing enough to some, because all we heard for the past few months from almost every source of information was "AI, AI, AI...". Indeed, AMD may be well-positioned to benefit from this new technology trend. However, the company is not in a vacuum: there are other players with greater dominance in certain sub-segments, there is a state of the end markets, and so on. My point is that new opportunities in the market are good, but it's bad when the expectations for monetizing those opportunities turn out to be incredibly high.

But of course, I could be wrong and the current 21% retracement will prove to be a simple pullback before AMD flies higher.

I would like to revisit my thesis when the stock cools down and also the growth expectations of the company. At least in the short term, I expect AMD's growth to face difficulties - this explains my Sell rating today.

Let me know what you think by commenting below. Thanks for reading!