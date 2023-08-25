Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AMD: 5 Reasons To Expect A Decline

Danil Sereda
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Shares of Advanced Micro Devices fell nearly 7% on August 24th as the market's enthusiasm for AI stocks began to wane.
  • I believe the negative market reaction can be attributed to profit-taking (Sell The News effect) after NVDA's strong report.
  • AMD is in a weaker position compared to NVIDIA after the latter's strong quarterly report. There are concerns about AMD's diversification and the impact of rising interest rates.
  • Wall Street doesn't expect anything bad to happen after FY2023 - that's unlikely to hold true, in my view.
  • AMD is a tactical Sell.
lovleah/iStock via Getty Images

Right at the beginning of my article, I want to emphasize that I am not a follower of the "AI denialist cult" - my views on this technology are very, very optimistic in the long term. However, what we've seen recently should alarm

This article was written by

Danil Sereda
Danil Sereda
6.18K Followers

The chief investment analyst in a small family office registered in Singapore, responsible for developing investment ideas in equities, setting parameters for investment portfolio allocation, and analyzing potential venture capital investments.

A generalist in nature, common sense investing approach. BS in Finance. The thesis description can be found in this article.

During the heyday of the IPO market, I developed an AI model [in the R statistical language] that returned an alpha of around 24% over the IPO market's return in 2021. Currently, I focus on medium-term investment ideas based on cycle analysis and fundamental analysis of individual companies and industries.


Get a free 7-day trial +25% off for up to 12 months on TrendSpider with the coupon code: DS25


**Disclaimer: Associated with Oakoff Investments, another Seeking Alpha Contributor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

lester98 profile picture
lester98
Today, 11:55 AM
Comments (524)
In my view AMD's decline was because it is increasingly evident (from the conference call, etc.) that the success of NVDIA is due to their software, chips, and complete solutions for AI. AMD does not have the full stack solution even with their upcoming chips. And AI is cannibalizing the traditional server market supplied by AMD.
k
kelliott55
Today, 11:41 AM
Premium
Comments (3)
1) Comparing the magnitude of the beat prior to AMD even beginning to sell their AI chip seems to me to be a bad comparison 2) Weak economy or seasonality arguments don't apply given the magnitude of the secular opportunity ahead for AMD which dwarfs any cyclicality to their buisness 3) sell on news makes sense if it's the day the story never looked better however this doesn't apply to AMD where the story is all ahead of them. Buy the dip.
B
Buy_stock_goes_lower
Today, 11:20 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (270)
Buy under $100..
R
RED.Misfit
Today, 11:46 AM
Comments (302)
@Buy_stock_goes_lower It might not fall under and stay on that line, so buy 100$ or buy 99.99$ ? hmmm !
R
RED.Misfit
Today, 11:19 AM
Comments (302)
Where have you been since last year ? Consumer is weak since Q3 2022 (for AMD). And for you it is just around the corner when we saw the first sign of recovery in Q2 2023.
