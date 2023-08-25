michaelbwatkins

After analyzing Leonardo DRS's major shareholder, we are back to commenting on the company's latest quarterly results and recent positive news related to the order backlog (NASDAQ:DRS). Year-to-date, Leonardo DRS shares gained more than 32%, going from $12.4 to $16.4 per share. This positive trajectory continued after the Q2 results publication, resulting from a favorable defense market environment and higher bookings (with an order backlog that reached $4.4 billion, with a positive evolution of more than 43% annually).

Q2 results were in line with expectations. Organic revenue growth continued accelerating, and customer demand resilience supported bookings in the quarter. The new orders were driven by higher demand for ship propulsion systems, network computing, and tactical radar solutions. While the operating environment remains challenging, the company confirmed and narrowed its full-year guidance with top-line sales in the $2.7 and $2.8 billion range, with an adjusted EBITDA between $318 and $328 million. In detail, the company closed Q2 with revenues of $628 million and a net profit of $35 million (+40% year over year). However, the adjusted EBITDA reported a minus -8% to $62 million due to the Global Enterprise Solutions disposal that continues to weigh on revenues. Looking at the balance sheet, DRS has $35 million in cash and $329 million in outstanding loans facility, which leaves the company with sufficient financial capacity to deploy capital for growth while maintaining a solid balance sheet. In addition, having already analyzed the parent company in its half-yearly report, Leonardo pointed out that DRS has a revolving credit facility for $275 million, which was signed in conjunction with the merger operation with RADA. As of June-end, it was used for only $110 million. Looking at H1 and comparing DRS results with last year, the top-line sales were down by 3%, with a decrease in EBITDA and net profit of -21% and -23%, respectively. Despite that, net of disposal revenue would have increased by 6.8%.

Additional positive news

Here are Mare Lab's critical forward-thinking and primary evidence highlights:

Higher US defense budget. Regarding the future defense spending levels by the Biden administration, for Fiscal Year 2024, the agreed levels indicate a growth of 3%, consistent with the president's budget request. Related to Fiscal Year 2025, the change is estimated at less than 1%. However, it should be considered that additional expenditures, including US military support to Ukraine, are exempt from these agreed levels. Therefore, there is a long-term upward bias for defense budgets, given bipartisan recognition of the elevated global threat environment; Space Upside. Having listened to Leonardo's analyst call, the DRS CEO recalled that the space could be a real opportunity to expand the company portfolio; According to the latest rumors, DRS may have a significant role in the new XM30 program. In late 2022, the US military defense announced a new project to replace about 4,500 obsolete Bradley tanks, whose designs dated back to the 1980s. The US government launched a competition in which General Dynamics and American Rheinmetall, two American military companies, have joined. The two competitors, who have already presented their projects digitally, will build 11 prototypes to be tested. The XM30 is the Army's first vehicle to be digitally designed before creating a prototype. Leonardo DRS's role is related to sensors and computer supply. DRS is already talking with both ARV and GLDS, who are vying to win the contract from the US Army. The tender winner will be announced in 2027. Full deployment of the new assets is scheduled for 2029. This program could be worth $45 billion, and according to our estimates, DRS's new order backlog could be valued at $2.25 billion, calculated with a $0.5 million per tank. The total order backlog is now at $4.35 billion; therefore, it might represent a key catalyst for DRS's future performances and long-term value.

Conclusion and Valuation

Here at the Lab, we positively view DRS Q2; however, as mentioned, we prefer Leonardo's mother company. The US army will increase its budget, but the European Union (after the Ukraine invasion) will now contribute more to the strategic defense autonomy and is willing to create an integrated industrial and technological base platform. Since BAE System is a UK company, Leonardo is one of the few beneficiaries of this positive trajectory. For example, the European Defense Fund recently allocated 74% of the total R&D budget to Leonardo. Therefore, Leonardo has the upside for a potential double gain (both in the US with DRS and in the EU in its standalone business).

Why are we still neutral on DRS? This is based on 1) Q2 results were mixed, 2) higher bookings and order backlog is not equal to revenue generation, 3) DRS's mother company has a book-to-bill ratio higher (1.3x vs. 1.1x), 4) and looking at the competitive landscape, the company's valuations looks full. This is based on a P/E multiple and EV/EBITDA comps analysis. At the aggregate level, DRS is trading at a forward P/E and EV/EBITDA of 21.2x and 11.51x, while its competitors are at 15.84x and 9.42x. In our analysis, within its peers, we checked L3Harris Technologies, Northrop Grumman Corp, RTX Corp, and BAE System. Valuing the company with an EV/EBITDA of 9.42x (in line with comps), we confirmed a price target of $15.5 per share. Therefore, we remain with an equal weight target on DRS.