Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) delivered in-line performance for its fiscal second quarter this week, while maintaining its earlier guidance for $2.6 billion in full year core product sales revenue for fiscal 2024. The latest results imply continued deceleration to its pace of growth this year, underscoring the persistent challenge of an uncertain IT spending environment - especially considering Snowflake's inherently macro-sensitive consumption model (previously discussed here).

While the company has time and again allocated airtime to its recent partnerships forged with Nvidia (NVDA) and Microsoft (MSFT) - two key juggernauts in the AI scene this year - it remains to be seen on whether Snowflake can benefit from their allure. Management's commentary has remained conservative, as observed through repeated references to "stabilization, but not recovery" in consumption. This reinforces our views that the company's consumption-based business model remains challenged by a cautious enterprise spending environment, despite its efforts to capitalize on surging AI momentum. And the persistent headwinds are likely to reduce durability in the stock's valuation premium at current levels, as we believe what is reasonably achievable to Snowflake's forward outlook has already been priced in.

Cyclical Challenges to the Consumption Model is Evident

As discussed in a previous coverage on the stock, the consumption-based business model is recession prone. A consumption-based business model typically gets impacted first in an economic downturn, given the flexibility offered to customers to scale up / down usage, while a SaaS business model is able to stay resilient until contract renewal. And we have seen this trend play out over the past 12 months at Snowflake - despite robust double-digit growth, which outperforms many of its software peers, it has faced a rapid pace of deceleration in consumption. And to overcome the headwinds, Snowflake has been diving into where it matters most to its enterprise customer base - cloud spend optimization and AI facilitation.

Optimization

On the optimization front, the company has made significant contributions to improving scalability of its platform for customers. This includes the introduction of new data solutions that are integrated within the Snowflake Data Cloud infrastructure, ensuring optimized deployment of different workloads for customers without compromising on security:

Snowpark : Snowpark allows customers to securely import and deploy workloads in non-SQL code into the SQL-native Data Cloud. This improves accessibility to the Snowflake platform for customers, while also reducing deployment time and costs by removing compatibility barriers.

: Snowpark allows customers to securely import and deploy workloads in non-SQL code into the SQL-native Data Cloud. This improves accessibility to the Snowflake platform for customers, while also reducing deployment time and costs by removing compatibility barriers. Streamlit : Streamlit facilitates data scientists in turning data sets and models into a data application with interactive user interfaces showing applicable insights driven by machine learning. This allows customers to more easily make sense of their complex data sets at the decision-making level (e.g., marketing). Everything is done within the Snowflake infrastructure, making it scalable without compromising on security compliance requirements. The application(s) developed can be launched via Snowflake Native Apps either to internal Snowflake accounts or the Snowflake Marketplace where developers can monetize from external uses within the Data Cloud. Streamlit is currently in Public Preview and is expected to go into General Availability in the fourth quarter.

: Streamlit facilitates data scientists in turning data sets and models into a data application with interactive user interfaces showing applicable insights driven by machine learning. This allows customers to more easily make sense of their complex data sets at the decision-making level (e.g., marketing). Everything is done within the Snowflake infrastructure, making it scalable without compromising on security compliance requirements. The application(s) developed can be launched via Snowflake Native Apps either to internal Snowflake accounts or the Snowflake Marketplace where developers can monetize from external uses within the Data Cloud. Streamlit is currently in Public Preview and is expected to go into General Availability in the fourth quarter. Snowpark Container Services: The newly announced solution allows customers to link their data directly with large language models, such as Nvidia NeMo, to "deploy, manage, and scale" complex workloads securely within Snowflake's infrastructure. Customers can also choose whether to run the workloads on CPUs or GPUs to optimize compute requirements for their workloads. Snowpark Container Services is also compatible with any language of code thanks to Snowpark, which helps improve customers' access and optimize model training and inference. Snowflake Container Services will begin Private Preview next year.

Snowflake

AI

Meanwhile, recent partnerships with Nvidia and Microsoft has further propelled Snowflake's role in AI deployments, while also complementing its optimization strategy for both itself and for its customers. While data plays a key role in facilitating the development and deployment of generative AI solutions, Snowflake's tie-up with the two AI juggernauts are critical to reinforcing its direct capture of relevant opportunities.

In addition to the technical expertise that comes with these partnerships, they also allow Snowflake to better address optimization demands across customers. The majority of Snowflake's customers are already using one of Amazon Web Services (AMZN), Google Cloud Platform (GOOG)(GOOGL), and/or Azure as a primary cloud service provider. And Snowflake has long benefited from its go-to-market partnerships with these hyperscalers, as they increase the Data Cloud software provider's exposure to end-market users. The expanded partnership with Microsoft Azure is likely to drive incremental cross-sell opportunities to Snowflake, specifically for AI workloads. By integrating Azure OpenAI Services with the Data Cloud, Snowflake effectively helps its customers save on egress fees in the process of developing AI solutions, for example, while also ensuring security to data used in the process as they will not need to leave the Snowflake platform.

Meanwhile, Snowflake's tie-up with Nvidia by integrating NVIDIA NeMo compilation of large language models into the Data Cloud will also help customers reduce development costs and time to deployment for applications. Most importantly, the partnership would likely optimize training and inference of AI models on Snowflake's platform given its use of Nvidia GPUs. Customers can easily access a large language model, and fine-tune it based on their own data within Snowflake's infrastructure. Customers will also be able choose to do the training and inference on their hardware of choice - such as Nvidia GPUs - optimizing performance and cost efficiencies in the process.

…you get to tell us what kind of hardware you want to run it on. So for example, you can run it on CPU or Nvidia GPUs, and the great part is we provision those GPUs for you so you don't have to wait in line for those, you know, [it is] very hard to get GPUs these days… Source: Snowpark Container Services Presentation with NVIDIA at Snowflake Summit 2023.

Fundamental Impact of Optimization and AI

However, unlike stabilizing optimization challenges and gradual AI monetization observed at peers during the latest earnings season, the combination of related efforts implemented at Snowflake has yet to drive a favourable impact on its financial performance. While the deployment of new features - either through Public Preview or General Availability - aimed at improving scalability and the integration of the Data Cloud with key AI infrastructures and LLM marketplaces have likely driven an uptick to bookings, they have not necessarily translated into consumption just yet. Results from the second quarter continues to underscore the inherent sensitivity of the company's fully consumption-based business model to the weak spending backdrop.

Despite observations of consistently stabilizing consumption trends from June through August, management has sought to temper investors' expectations by reiterating that a recovery to demand will take time to materialize. Management's reaffirmed full year product revenue guidance of $2.6 billion also implies further deceleration through the second half. This is a stark contrast to early signs of a gradual recovery in cloud demand, complemented by incremental AI tailwinds. It also corroborates our concerns over the impact of an uncertain IT spending environment on demand for Snowflake's solutions, as well as potentially nominal benefit to the company from surging AI momentum here relative to its peers.

Paired with anticipated margin contraction in the second half of fiscal 2024 - consistent with management's guidance for a lower non-GAAP gross margin of 76% and non-GAAP operating margin of 5% for the full year, relative to the 78% and 8%, respectively, observed in fiscal Q2 - we think there are limited catalysts in the near-term to drive incremental upsides for the stock from current levels. The combination of deceleration and margin contraction are likely to reduce the investment cost-return spread for Snowflake, and inadvertently impact the durability of its currently lofty valuation premium.

However, we believe the narrative could potentially benefit from a positive shift in the back half of fiscal 2025. This is consistent with management's expectations for "AI spend [to] more clearly hit the software layer" next year, given the time lag between GPU purchase - which is expected to pick up rapidly in the second half of calendar 2023 - and actual deployment in the data center to facilitate workloads. The anticipated economic recovery later next year could also be a tailwind to Snowflake's consumption-based model, which typically ramps up faster than its SaaS counterparts given the little time requirement to scale up usage amongst customers. Paired with the deployment of Private Preview and General Availability of new solutions later this year and into next year (e.g., Streamlit goes into GA in fiscal Q4; Snowpark Container Services goes into PrPr in calendar 2024), we expect to see some of Snowflake's consistently accumulating bookings in recent quarters translate into sales heading into fiscal 2025, with further ramp up beyond that.

Valuation Analysis

From a valuation perspective under the discounted cash flow approach, applying a 10% discount rate, in line with Snowflake's capital structure and risk profile, on projected cash flows taken in conjunction with the foregoing fundamental analysis implies a 4% perpetual growth rate at the stock's price of $148 apiece (August 24 close). The largest driving update to our model from the previous discussion is anticipation for nominal GAAP profitability exiting fiscal 2026, in line with the scale that is expected to come from the company's growth prospects based on observations at peers such as Palantir (PLTR). We believe a 4% perpetual growth rate is a reasonable valuation assumption, and is consistent with the pace of economic expansion in its core operation regions. Considering Snowflake's high-growth prospects, the company alongside its tech peers are typically allocated a higher terminal value multiple in line with the pace of economic expansion to reflect their contributions relative to more mature businesses.

Taken together with the consideration of a multiple-based valuation approach, which measures Snowflake's performance relative to its broader software peers, we have set a base case price target of $150 for the stock.

Considering Snowflake's valuation multiple trend line (dotted red) in parallel to the broader software sector (dotted blue) through calendar 2025, and applying them to both consensus and our own growth estimates, the stock's premium is likely to find greater durability at closer to $150 apiece.

This is further corroborated with the range in which the Snowflake stock has time and again found support since reporting its fiscal 2024 revenue guidance, which was reaffirmed in recent quarters and implies conservative consumption trends through the second half.

We believe it is prudent of management to stick with the modest guidance considering limited visibility on the macroeconomic outlook, as well as Snowflake's inherently recession prone business model. The tempered outlook is further corroborated by what management regards as only early observations of stabilization in consumption trends this summer, which has yet to restore confidence in a structural recovery. And although Snowflake has reserved a "thousand Nvidia H100 GPUs" - a rare, yet crucial, commodity these days to facilitate increasingly complex workloads - limited supply availability for said inference hardware could further complicate its ability to capture AI demand.

Unlike its partner Nvidia, we think it will be tough for Snowflake to top the $150 level and find durability to its premium beyond that in the near term. There is just limited ground for incremental ROIC expansion (i.e., revenue deceleration, margin contraction, etc.) that has not already been priced into the stock at current levels. Snowflake's lofty valuation premium today implies there is still a lot of upside expectation left for the underlying business to grow into. We think the sub-$150 level could offer a better risk-reward entry opportunity to partake in what we expect to be a phase of upside realization in the latter half of fiscal 2025. This will be supported by a likely restoration of cyclical tailwinds to the consumption-based model, as well as anticipated monetization ramp-up of new solution deployments.

The Bottom Line

Given management's modest outlook on Snowflake's near-term demand environment, and expectations for incremental margin contraction in the months ahead to support ongoing growth investments, we believe durability to the stock's premium at current levels is waning. Recall from a previous analysis where we had discussed the role of the investment cost-return spread in supporting a company's valuation premium. In Snowflake's case, the combination of a deteriorating growth outlook in the near term and widening losses provides little respite to its ROIC, weighing on the durability of the stock's lofty premium at current levels. While we are optimistic for fiscal 2025, Snowflake's modest progress in the first half of fiscal 2024, paired with an unfavourable macroeconomic backdrop for its consumption-based model, will likely drive-up investors' focus on its ability to deliver on already tempered expectations in the back half.