Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hello Bear Market Theme

Aug. 25, 2023 11:18 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), COMP.IND, QQQ, VOOAAPL, AMZN, GOOG, META, MSFT, NVDA, SPY, TSLA3 Comments
Rob Pinkerton profile picture
Rob Pinkerton
162 Followers

Summary

  • The recent stock market rise has been built on the theme: "AI is going to be improving world productivity into the foreseeable future".
  • Valuations, especially of the "magnificent 7" tech stocks, have reached unsustainable levels and an overdue bear market may have begun.
  • The bear market theme seems to be centered around higher interest rates and a collapsing world economy, making put options a good hedge for portfolios.

Price crash and bear market

24K-Production

The current Bull Market

Markets have been on the rise since January. This has surprised a lot of people especially since we are in a rising interest rate environment. Bull and bear markets always gain traction from an underlying theme. However, this theme

This article was written by

Rob Pinkerton profile picture
Rob Pinkerton
162 Followers
My professional background is that I have 30 years experience as an Oil and Gas engineer involved at the front end of engineering design of offshore developments. As far as my investing experience goes; I began as a retail investor in 2005. At first I made all the classic mistakes of a novice investor – chasing the latest hot one, drawing straight lines from the past into the future, etc. In fact retail investors tend to buy and sell too often and at the wrong times. Studies have shown that, for the above reason, if the market rises 10% then the average retail investor only sees a gain of about 2%. My mistakes went on for years and naturally I wasn’t doing too well. But then I took a long hard look at myself and decided a change in philosophy was in order…look at stocks where consensus expectations are poor instead of the latest hot one. This is called contrarian investing. To be successful this way you have to change your mindset completely and cut yourself off from the herd (become a ‘recluse’ you might say). However at first my performance was even worse and I found that contrarian investing can be a dangerous game. But I soon I learned the ropes and the crash in the oil price bought a perfect opportunity. The result was a dramatic change in my fortunes. It’s not just a question of buying shares that have fallen in value. There’s more to it than that. We all have the same information but the difference is how we interpret it. In the past I have been commenting on Seeking Alpha articles under the name ‘Aussie Recluse’ but I am now reverting to my real name. I am a resident of SE Asia.“The only people that have really made money out of the stock market are lonely contrarians”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have also put options on AMZN and QQQ. Just a reminder that options are very risky. 90% of traders lose money with options. I am not a financial advisor, so you must make up your own mind on any recommendations made here.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

W
WAM Trader
Today, 12:10 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2)
love it
Y
Yanks56
Today, 12:01 PM
Comments (971)
You have it on good authority? Right. And Buffett’s sale of $8 billion could be for any number of reasons
M
Manupj
Today, 11:44 AM
Comments (34)
Great article! 👏👏
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.