Sonos: Green Shoots Emerging, But Maintain Caution As Revenue Trends Are Shaky

Jerod Harris

With so much volatility in the markets over the past month, investors have had to be incredibly selective on which stocks to keep in their portfolios. Though the S&P 500 remains up double-digits for the year, many tech stocks have given up early gains as 5% yields compete for investors' spare cash.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO), the home speaker vendor, has shed nearly 20% of its value this year, which is unsurprising as the company has been struggling with growth challenges in the post-pandemic era. Losses picked up in August as investors panned fiscal Q3 (calendar Q2) results, despite beating estimates and tightening bottom-line guidance for the year.

Data by YCharts

I issued a bearish opinion on Sonos earlier this year when the stock was trading closer to $16. At the time, I had cited double-digit revenue declines and an uncertain path toward growth recovery as the core drivers. Now - with the stock ~15% lower from when I made the call, and with a boost to the company's full-year adjusted EBITDA expectations, I'm reverting to a neutral stance on the company.

First things first: Sonos has excelled at turning its focus to cost, and earlier this year it laid off 7% of its headcount. As a result of these moves, the company has raised the low end of its adjusted EBITDA forecast for the year by 50bps in margin terms and $10 million in nominal terms, though the midpoint of the outlook is unchanged as the company also tightened its revenue expectations and slightly its decreased gross margin outlook.

Sonos outlook (Sonos Q2 earnings deck)

Against this midpoint adjusted EBITDA, and considering the company's ironclad debt-free balance sheet, it's plausible to consider Sonos a value stock. At current share prices just shy of $14, Sonos trades at a $1.74 billion market cap. After netting off the $268.3 million of cash on the company's most recent balance sheet, Sonos' resulting enterprise value is $1.47 billion.

This puts Sonos' valuation at 9.6x EV/FY24 adjusted EBITDA, based on the $153 million midpoint of the company's adjusted EBITDA guidance. Considering that FY23 could very well be a trough year with many macro-driven downsides (higher interest rates that are preventing homebuyers from moving to new homes and thus slowing down home entertainment purchases; as well as significant FX headwinds that are dragging full-year revenue growth by two points), a single-digit adjusted EBITDA multiple is quite reasonable.

That being said: Sonos does face significant growth challenges. And though the company remains a premium audio product that is beloved by audiophiles at the higher end of the market, at the lower end Sonos faces competition from a plethora of vendors, including the likes of Google (GOOG) which has a Nest product starting at $49 for the mini version. And as Sonos' own technology gets better and consumers trend toward making expensive purchases but keeping products for longer, replacement cycles may elongate and further hurt Sonos' revenue growth.

All in all, there are arguments for and against Sonos: on the one hand the stock is relatively cheap and could see a rebound in profits once macro conditions normalize, but its longer-term growth trajectory is certainly not assured, especially with product registrations declining y/y. I no longer think Sonos has much more downside when it's already trading in the low teens, but neither do I see meaningful catalysts to put me on the bullish camp.

Q3 download

Let's now go through Sonos' latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q3 (June quarter) earnings summary is shown below:

Sonos Q3 results (Sonos Q3 earnings deck)

Revenue returned to flat y/y at $373.4 million, which came ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $335.4 million (-10% y/y). Revenue also performed substantially better compared to a -23% decline in Q2, though this was primarily due to an unnatural compare against a Q2'22 that benefited from channel inventory refill as Sonos recovered from supply-chain issues and started shipping to fill partner orders again.

There was a slew of product dynamics underneath the revenue figure. Units sold actually declined -11% y/y, as shown in the commentary in the slide below. This was offset, however, by higher ASPs driven by successful price increases.

Sonos revenue commentary (Sonos Q3 earnings deck)

Product registrations - a proxy for end customer sell-through, which is useful to note for any consumer products company that has a channel inventory dynamic at play - declined -2% y/y, indicating that Sonos is still struggling to grow its overall device sales despite growing its total install base to 14.0 million households (1.4 million net new households added in 2022). This is in-line with a -2% decline in registrations in Q2 as well.

Management noted that the consumer electronics industry remains challenged, with many competitors resorting to discounting. It also noted that its new wireless speaker Era (starting at a $449 list price, and featuring spatial surround-sound), is off to a strong start. Per CEO Patrick Spence's remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

The categories of consumer electronics that we participate in remain challenged, as conditions have not yet returned to what we would consider normal and we continue to see unprecedented levels of discounting by our competitors. Despite this, our brand and product portfolio continue to perform well. Consistent with past quarters, we have continued to gain significant market share in home theater in both the United States and Europe. This is a testament to our continued investment in research and development, which remains focused on two things, raising the bar in the existing categories where we play and entering new categories in innovative ways. Speaking of raising the bar in existing categories, our new Era family of products is off to a great start. We have seen media and consumers alike embrace Era 100 for its detailed stereo sound and deep bass and Era 300 for its impressive out loud spatial audio listening with Dolby Atmos."

From a profitability standpoint, the company's gross margin in the quarter was 46.0%, up nearly three points sequentially, driven by price increases and lower component costs. Year over year, however, gross margins fell 130bps relative to 47.3% in Q3'22, driven by this year's higher level of promotional activity to keep an even pace with competitors.

Adjusted EBITDA, similarly, fell -19% y/y to $34.3 million as margins decayed to 210bps - though this beat internal expectations.

Sonos adjusted EBITDA (Sonos Q3 earnings deck)

Moving ahead, the company should benefit from its decision to lay off 7% of its staff in June, helping it to reach its target to land full-year adjusted EBITDA at a 9.0-9.5% margin (considering three quarters are under its belt and an 11% margin year to date, this outlook may have upside).

Key takeaways

With Sonos already falling sharply over the past month and sinking to a single-digit multiple of adjusted EBITDA, it's difficult to see the stock falling much further - however, in order for Sonos to meaningfully rally from here, we'll have to see a return to growth in product registrations and revenue. Until that happens, I'm content to take a "wait and see" approach from the sidelines.