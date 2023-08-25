Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AMD: Doubling Down Opportunity As Investors Fled

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AMD investors were hammered despite the beat-and-raise quarter by Nvidia. The market is likely worried about AMD's ability to challenge Nvidia's AI market leadership.
  • AMD buyers have fought to defend the $100 critical support zone but have yet to regain sufficient momentum.
  • I believe investors are likely reflecting significant execution risks in AMD's AI opportunities. However, it's important to remember that AMD has demonstrated its execution prowess.
  • With AMD priced attractively at an FY25 EBITDA multiple of 17x, high-conviction investors are given a fantastic opportunity to get in before AMD starts to eat Nvidia's lunch.
  • Maintain Buy.
Las Vegas Hosts Annual CES Trade Show

David Becker

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) investors were hammered yesterday (August 24) even as Nvidia posted another magnificent beat-and-raise quarter, stunning investors and analysts. As such, semiconductor investors sold the news, corroborating the sector rotation out of tech, reflecting risk-off sentiments ahead of the Fed

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
27.32K Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

b
bfoster68
Today, 12:11 PM
Comments (378)
I'm buying because no way this price sticks for very long.
C
Catskills1
Today, 12:03 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.37K)
@JR Research Thanks for the article. I hold a large position and trimmed as it went to $130; have started to add from $111 down, slowly as the bottom is unknown. Lisa Su and AMD have excelled over recent years; that gives me a lot of confidence in my investment. Just no timeline.
alanm67 profile picture
alanm67
Today, 11:46 AM
Comments (121)
In the current AI inflated market this is clearly the most underestimated stock. The growth potential from here is substantial. One proviso though, their AI products will need to competitive. Not that I think they won't be, time will tell that's all. If it dips below 100 I would definitely double down, though current price is a bargain based on current estimates, without AI growth opportunities priced in.
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Today, 12:00 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (6.51K)
@alanm67 Highly underestimated indeed. The market wants to see it before re-rating it, which provides opportunities for high-conviction buyers to enter first.
T
TMFfan
Today, 11:40 AM
Investing Group
Comments (807)
Agree, market is waiting for proof points on the MI platform - I hear that MI300 will approach H100 in performance at 25% cost of ownership.
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Today, 11:59 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (6.51K)
@TMFfan That would help calm nerves for customers looking for an alternative.
