Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) investors were hammered yesterday (August 24) even as Nvidia posted another magnificent beat-and-raise quarter, stunning investors and analysts. As such, semiconductor investors sold the news, corroborating the sector rotation out of tech, reflecting risk-off sentiments ahead of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech on Friday morning.

AMD buyers didn't manage to defend yesterday's selloff with conviction, as it ended 7% lower than the previous day's session. I gleaned that dip buyers have attempted to defend the critical $100 support zone but are lacking sufficient momentum. Further downside volatility could be in store if sellers can break decisively below this level, with the $80 level potentially as the next critical support zone.

The broad selloff in semi-stocks also affected Nvidia (NVDA) stock, as it ended yesterday's session nearly flat after posting sharp gains pre-market. As such, I believe market operators are likely taking the cue from Nvidia's substantial guidance uplift as a Sell signal, suggesting much of its near-term optimism has likely been reflected.

The underperformance in AMD likely suggests investors believe Nvidia's leadership in data center GPUs will likely extend to hamper AMD's market share gains in data center CPUs. AMD's earnings call in early August suggests that the company is banking on the potential revenue surge in AI accelerators in FY24 to outperform its outlook. Management noted significant AI engagement among its most important customers. However, Nvidia's market leadership and tight supply/demand dynamics suggest execution risks in the volume ramp of AMD's AI chips in 2024 could be under threat.

CEO Dr. Lisa Su remains confident that AMD can capture a substantial slice of the generative AI market expected to reach $150B by 2027. DIGITIMES' estimates corroborate Dr. Su's optimism, seeing a 100% increase in AI server shipments in 2024. However, DIGITIMES' projections for the generative AI opportunity are much less optimistic than AMD's estimates. Accordingly, the semi-supply chain research firm sees a market opportunity of $109B by 2030.

Therefore, investors need to consider the wide range of estimates in the rapidly evolving AI market as companies jump on the bandwagon to outcompete one another through AI superiority. Nvidia's AI leadership extends to hardware and software, providing a significant moat against AMD's nascent developments. While AMD's open software ecosystem approach could help accelerate its efforts to attract adoption by downstream customers, it remains to be seen whether its efforts could gain significant traction.

As such, it makes sense for investors to reflect substantial execution risks in AMD's AI opportunities since Nvidia's charge could affect its data center CPU momentum.

AMD last traded at an FY25 EBITDA multiple of 17x, suggesting that investors have yet to price in its AI opportunities. While I concur that AI's foray into Nvidia's dominance is fraught with substantial execution risks and uncertainties, I'm confident in the execution prowess of Dr. Su and her team.

Nvidia investors who accumulated late last year before the monstrous AI surge have been duly rewarded, confident that CEO Jensen Huang and his team would get us out of its malaise. I believe the opportunities presented to AMD investors are similar since we don't have clarity over AMD's AI revenue yet.

However, by waiting for the coast to be clear on AMD's AI accelerator opportunities, you could end up chasing its upward momentum instead of buying its significant dips.

Investors with high conviction in AMD's potential AI upside should capitalize while the market remains worried.

Rating: Maintain Buy. Please note that a Buy rating is equivalent to a Bullish or Market Outperform rating.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

