AMD: Doubling Down Opportunity As Investors Fled
Summary
- AMD investors were hammered despite the beat-and-raise quarter by Nvidia. The market is likely worried about AMD's ability to challenge Nvidia's AI market leadership.
- AMD buyers have fought to defend the $100 critical support zone but have yet to regain sufficient momentum.
- I believe investors are likely reflecting significant execution risks in AMD's AI opportunities. However, it's important to remember that AMD has demonstrated its execution prowess.
- With AMD priced attractively at an FY25 EBITDA multiple of 17x, high-conviction investors are given a fantastic opportunity to get in before AMD starts to eat Nvidia's lunch.
- Maintain Buy.
- Ultimate Growth Investing members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) investors were hammered yesterday (August 24) even as Nvidia posted another magnificent beat-and-raise quarter, stunning investors and analysts. As such, semiconductor investors sold the news, corroborating the sector rotation out of tech, reflecting risk-off sentiments ahead of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech on Friday morning.
AMD buyers didn't manage to defend yesterday's selloff with conviction, as it ended 7% lower than the previous day's session. I gleaned that dip buyers have attempted to defend the critical $100 support zone but are lacking sufficient momentum. Further downside volatility could be in store if sellers can break decisively below this level, with the $80 level potentially as the next critical support zone.
The broad selloff in semi-stocks also affected Nvidia (NVDA) stock, as it ended yesterday's session nearly flat after posting sharp gains pre-market. As such, I believe market operators are likely taking the cue from Nvidia's substantial guidance uplift as a Sell signal, suggesting much of its near-term optimism has likely been reflected.
The underperformance in AMD likely suggests investors believe Nvidia's leadership in data center GPUs will likely extend to hamper AMD's market share gains in data center CPUs. AMD's earnings call in early August suggests that the company is banking on the potential revenue surge in AI accelerators in FY24 to outperform its outlook. Management noted significant AI engagement among its most important customers. However, Nvidia's market leadership and tight supply/demand dynamics suggest execution risks in the volume ramp of AMD's AI chips in 2024 could be under threat.
CEO Dr. Lisa Su remains confident that AMD can capture a substantial slice of the generative AI market expected to reach $150B by 2027. DIGITIMES' estimates corroborate Dr. Su's optimism, seeing a 100% increase in AI server shipments in 2024. However, DIGITIMES' projections for the generative AI opportunity are much less optimistic than AMD's estimates. Accordingly, the semi-supply chain research firm sees a market opportunity of $109B by 2030.
Therefore, investors need to consider the wide range of estimates in the rapidly evolving AI market as companies jump on the bandwagon to outcompete one another through AI superiority. Nvidia's AI leadership extends to hardware and software, providing a significant moat against AMD's nascent developments. While AMD's open software ecosystem approach could help accelerate its efforts to attract adoption by downstream customers, it remains to be seen whether its efforts could gain significant traction.
As such, it makes sense for investors to reflect substantial execution risks in AMD's AI opportunities since Nvidia's charge could affect its data center CPU momentum.
AMD last traded at an FY25 EBITDA multiple of 17x, suggesting that investors have yet to price in its AI opportunities. While I concur that AI's foray into Nvidia's dominance is fraught with substantial execution risks and uncertainties, I'm confident in the execution prowess of Dr. Su and her team.
Nvidia investors who accumulated late last year before the monstrous AI surge have been duly rewarded, confident that CEO Jensen Huang and his team would get us out of its malaise. I believe the opportunities presented to AMD investors are similar since we don't have clarity over AMD's AI revenue yet.
However, by waiting for the coast to be clear on AMD's AI accelerator opportunities, you could end up chasing its upward momentum instead of buying its significant dips.
Investors with high conviction in AMD's potential AI upside should capitalize while the market remains worried.
Rating: Maintain Buy. Please note that a Buy rating is equivalent to a Bullish or Market Outperform rating.
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
We Want To Hear From You
Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn't? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!
A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service
- We believe price action is a leading indicator.
- We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
- We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
- We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
- We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
- Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
- Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.
Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.
JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022.
About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (6)