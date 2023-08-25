IGR: Highly Levered, Highly Concentrated REIT Equity CEF

Phiromya Intawongpan

Thesis

The CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) is an equity closed end fund. As per its literature, the fund:

The Fund's primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The Fund invests globally with an emphasis on the income-producing common equity and preferred stocks of real estate companies. The Fund can invest up to 25% of its assets in preferred shares of global real estate companies. Source: Fund Fact Sheet

IGR is an aggregator of REIT common and preferred equity, with a global focus. A global focus translates into diversification, since a jurisdictional sleeve that introduces a geographic mix can reduce correlations overall.

The main characteristics of this CEF are composed of its very high leverage ratio of 30% and its high concentration in a handful of names (its top 10 components account for almost 50% of the fund). These features make it a high beta play on a small amount of names. We do not think today's environment is an appropriate one for highly concentrated, high beta plays.

Despite the stock market rally this year, the main theme which has worked has revolved around 'Artificial Intelligence' and tech mega-caps. REITs have been pummeled, and they will not start to turn until the Fed starts cutting rates. As per the current forward pricing, Fed cuts are not to be expected until 2024.

IGR has a managed distribution plan, but only 80% of its yield is actually covered, the rest being made-up of return of capital. We expect further weakness here in the next 6 months for this name, and we are a Sell at the current levels, preferring unleveraged REIT exposure at this stage of the cycle.

Analytics

AUM: $1.18 billion

Sharpe Ratio: 0.15 (3Y)

Std. Deviation: 25.79 (3Y)

Yield: 14%

Premium/Discount to NAV: -6.6%

Z-Stat: 0.29

Leverage Ratio: 30%

Composition: REIT Equity

Duration: n/a

Expense Ratio: 1.39%

What is a high beta CEF

IGR vehicle comes with a very high leverage ratio of 30%, which makes it a high beta instrument:

High beta stocks, also known as volatile stocks, are those that have a beta of greater than 1, indicating that they are more volatile than the overall market. These stocks are considered to be riskier than the market average, but also have the potential for higher returns. Source: LiveFlow

A retail investor needs to be keenly aware of CEF leverage ratios and beta measurements in today's environment. We have seen a year where rates have kept going up, putting significant pressure on the entire REIT asset class. We can see the results in the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (VNQ) performance, which is negative year to date. Mind you, VNQ has a 0% leverage ratio, yet it is down.

Leverage magnifies returns, both on the upside and on the downside. In a volatile environment, you want to reduce beta exposure as much as possible. In a cyclical bull market, you want to increase your beta exposure in order to generate excess returns.

IGR Holdings

The fund holds 82 individual equities, spanning multiple geographies:

Geographic Exposure (Fund Fact Sheet)

While the U.S. is the main jurisdiction, the fund has investments spanning multiple geographies, thus being able to provide diversification for a REIT equity portfolio.

From a sectoral standpoint, the CEF has limited exposure to the most distressed REIT sector right now, namely office REITs:

Sectoral Breakdown (Fund Fact Sheet)

This CEF has the highest exposure concentrated in Retail, Residential and Industrial sectors.

What is concerning about IGR though, is its very high single name concentration:

Top Holdings (Fund Fact Sheet)

We can see from the above table, with data as of July 31st, 2023, that the top 10 holdings in this fund account for almost 50% of the CEF's collateral. Furthermore, the CEF takes really concentrated positions in Prologis (PLD), Simon Property Group (SPG) and Public Storage (PSA).

The fund has 82 holdings, yet 50% of the CEF resides with the top 10 names. That is a very high single name concentration. Also to note that the top holdings are 90% U.S. names. The issue with such a structural build is that investors take outsized risks on only a handful of names. With the leverage on top, the propensity of one single event to have an outsized impact on the entire fund is much larger than usual.

IGR Premium to NAV

The CEF has historically traded at very wide discounts to NAV, exceeding -10%:

Data by YCharts

If we look back a decade, the fund only had a flat market price to NAV last year, which is unusual. Expect the discount to NAV to trade around the -10% mark. We therefore expect the fund to lose -4% from the discount moving from the current -6% level to its historic band.

Distributions

The fund has a managed distribution policy:

On August 5, 2008, the Trust acting in accordance with an exemptive order received from the SEC and with approval of the Board, adopted a managed distribution policy under which the Trust intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. In March 2022, the Board of Trustees voted to increase the regular monthly distribution by 20% from $0.05 per share to $0.06 per share. The Trust continues to evaluate its monthly distribution policy in light of ongoing economic and market conditions and may change the amount of the monthly distributions in the future. Source: Annual Report

A managed distribution policy simply means you know what amounts you are going to get, not that the underlying collateral actually produces the respective returns.

In reality, the fund's distribution is only 80% covered currently:

Section 19a (Section 19a Notice)

We can notice from the above table that both on a monthly as well as annual basis, the CEF has a 21% return of capital ratio. Expect this figure to increase if the underlying collateral underperforms due to a market sell-off.

IGR Performance

The fund has taken a beating on the back of higher rates:

Data by YCharts

The fund is the worst performer from the utilized cohort. We are including here the unleveraged Vanguard Real Estate ETF, and the Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI) as comparisons. RQI also has a high leverage ratio.

Conclusion

IGR is a REIT equity CEF. The fund has a global allocation, providing for a diversification angle. The entire asset class has been deeply affected by rising rates this year, with the unleveraged REIT ETF VNQ being negative this year.

IGR is a CEF that layers in a high amount of leverage, with a 30% leverage ratio. That makes it a high beta play on an asset class which has not bottomed yet. We are of the belief that REIT equity will not cyclically turn until the Fed starts cutting rates, and the market is pricing that to happen in 2024. Furthermore, IGR has a high concentration in its top 10 holdings, which make up almost 50% of the fund.

At this stage of the cycle we are staying away from high beta plays from an asset class which has not bottomed yet, thus we are a Sell on the name, looking to revisit it 6 months down the road.