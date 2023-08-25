MartinPrescott/E+ via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) shares are still deserving of a Buy investment rating based on my analysis.

With my prior update for ITRI published on June 13, 2023, I wrote about Itron's conservative guidance and the stock's valuations.

In this latest write-up, I touch on how Itron's deferred revenue will be supportive of the company's favorable financial outlook. I also highlight the potential upside that ITRI can derive from value-accretive capital allocation moves such as mergers and acquisitions and organic investments. I remain bullish on Itron, considering the above-mentioned factors.

Deferred Revenue

Q2 2023 was a beat-and-raise quarter for ITRI.

Itron announced the company's financial results for the second quarter of 2023 on August 3 this year. Its Q2 top line and bottom line beat the market's consensus financial forecasts by +5% and +113%, respectively.

In tandem with its above-expectations Q2 2023 financial performance, the company revised the mid-point of its full-year FY 2023 revenue and normalized EPS upwards by +12% and +140% to $2,125 million and $2.155, respectively. This suggests that Itron is of the opinion that its top line and non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share can potentially expand by +18% and 91%, respectively for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has confidence in the company's short term growth prospects, because the company expects to earn meaningful deferred revenue in the quarters ahead.

Top line for Itron contracted by -13%, -9%, and -9% in FY 2020, FY 2021, and FY 2022, respectively as per S&P Capital IQ's financial data, and this revenue weakness for the past couple of years was largely attributable to headwinds resulting from the semiconductor chip shortage. At its Q2 2023 earnings briefing, ITRI stressed that there is "the majority of deferred revenue" which has "still yet to come" and expected "to spill out of this year and into the future" driven by "pent-up demand."

There are certain metrics that provide support for Itron's bullish expectations regarding deferred revenue. Bookings for ITRI increased by +11% QoQ from $428 million in the first quarter of 2023 to $475 million for the second quarter of this year. Also, Itron's backlog amounting to approximately $4.5 billion as of June 30, 2023 is roughly equivalent to more than two times the company's FY 2023 revenue guidance of $2.125 billion.

Capital Allocation

Itron is in a very strong financial position, which means that the company has the financial strength to fund value-accretive capital allocation initiatives.

Free cash flow for ITRI jumped by +268% YoY from $9.8 million for Q2 2022 to $36.0 million in Q2 2023. Itron has a cash balance of $233 million which represents about 8% of its current market capitalization, while its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio is pretty comfortable at 1.6 times as of end-Q2 2023. In addition, the company has a revolving credit facility of around $0.5 billion.

Itron highlighted at the company's recent second quarter results call in August that it is "busy looking at potential companies (or M&A targets) that are basically software that expand our platform." At its most recent quarterly results briefing, ITRI also mentioned that it is focused on "organic investments, in particular R&D (Research & Development)." In other words, Itron has already identified organic and inorganic growth opportunities, and it has the cash and liquidity to execute on these R&D investments and M&A deals.

Market Trends That ITRI Can Potentially Capitalize On

ITRI's August 2023 Investor Presentation

As per the chart presented above, Itron is leveraged to many emerging market trends as an industrial Internet-of-Things business. Therefore, there are lots of areas where the company can spend more on R&D to come up with offerings that meet the needs of the market.

The Different Growth And Profitability Characteristics For Itron's Key Business Segments

ITRI's August 2023 Investor Presentation

Separately, Itron's Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes business segments vary in terms of revenue growth potential and profitability. The company's Outcomes segment is the most promising business for ITRI as outlined in the chart presented above, but the Outcomes business only accounted for 4% of Itron's 1H 2023 top line. ITRI has the intention to seek out new acquisition opportunities to expand its Outcomes business, and this is expected to have a positive impact on Itron's future top line and profit margins thanks to a more favorable mix.

A Brief Description Of Itron's Outcomes Business

ITRI's FY 2022 10-K Filing

Concluding Thoughts

In the short term, Itron expects to realize significant deferred revenue in the second half of 2023 and 2024. For the medium to long term, ITRI has the financial capacity to allocate sufficient capital to both M&A and R&D to drive its future growth. As such, I see no reason to change my existing Buy rating for Itron.