abadonian

Investment Thesis

NuVista Energy (OTCPK:NUVSF) is a Canadian oil & natural gas producer, where about 60% of the production volume comes from natural gas. However, most of the revenues in Q2-23 are from condensate, due to the depressed natural gas prices.

Figure 1 - Source: Data from NuVista Q2-23 MDA

The mid-point of the annual production guidance for 2023 is 77,000 boe/d, but production in Q3-23 is expected to be around 81,000 boe/d, and the company is aiming to be producing above 85,000 boe/d soon.

Given the impressive growth NuVista has delivered historically, that is unlikely to be the end of the production growth. The company has grown production from 2017 by 159% and more importantly, the growth in production per share is also an impressive 108% from 2017. That is a figure which is matched by few peers.

Figure 2 - Source: Data from NuVista Quarterly Reports

The stock price of NuVista has so far this year declined by 6% in U.S. Dollars, underperforming some peers which have a higher percentage of production coming from liquids. However, the stock price performance has been better over the last 5 years, likely due to the impressive production growth over that period.

Figure 3 - Source: Koyfin

Figure 4 - Source: Koyfin

Select Financials & Costs

NuVista has, like many oil & natural gas producers, used the high energy prices during the last two years to deleverage, where the debt-to-equity ratio is only 14% in Q2-23. The net debt to EBITDA is also a very manageable 0.4 if we rely on an annualized EBITDA from the most recent quarter. Much of the debt is in senior unsecured notes that pay an interest rate of 7.875% and the notes mature in 2026.

Figure 5 - Source: Koyfin

The company has seen a substantial drop in revenues, adjusted funds flow, and adjusted free cash flow compared to 2022, primarily due to lower energy prices.

Figure 6 - Source: Data from NuVista Quarterly Reports

The relatively low adjusted free cash flow in the last two quarters might look like a cause for concern, but that is partly because net capital expenditures have been front loaded in 2023. The company has in H1-23 spent C$295M on CAPEX, out of an annual budget of C$425-450M, which comes to 67% of the annual guidance. So, we can likely expect adjusted free cash flow to pick up in H2-23, partly due to a lower CAPEX spend, a higher production volume, and likely higher energy prices as well.

Figure 7 - Source: Data from NuVista Quarterly Reports

If we turn to figures in C$/boe, the margin has naturally gone down in Q2, but we are still looking at an operating netback of C$24.1/boe, and a corporate netback of C$22.5/boe during the most recent quarter. These are in my view very respectable numbers for a company with 60% of production coming from natural gas, in a quarter where at least natural gas prices were very depressed. NuVista has benefitted from low costs, some hedges, but also the good condensate prices lately.

Figure 8 - Source: Data from NuVista Quarterly Reports

Figure 9 - Source: Data from NuVista Quarterly Reports

Valuation & Conclusion

There is little doubt in my mind that NuVista is a quality company in the oil & natural gas industry. The company has shown a very impressive growth rate in production per share, the financial leverage is relatively low, and costs are low. The company has managed to offset much of the effects from inflation thanks to good operational execution.

NuVista does not pay a dividend but has committed to returning 75% of adjusted free cash flow in the form as buybacks if the leverage ratio does not increase too much. So, the combination of an impressive growth rate in production together with buybacks has the potential to make the long-term return very appealing.

My main concern and the primary reason I’m not long the stock today is the relatively high percentage of production that comes from natural gas. Where I do appreciate the optionality natural gas offer, but at least I am more interested in companies with a higher percentage of production coming from liquids today. I would not rule out that preference changing over the next 6-12 months though.

Another minor point is that the company expects to start paying cash taxes in 2024, which will naturally put some downward pressure on cash flows.

The absolute valuation is attractive for NuVista, but it is marginally higher than some of its peers, which is another reason I am more neutral on the company now.

Figure 10 - Source: Data from Koyfin

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.