China's Spiraling Economy Could Turn Into The Market's Latest Black Swan

Aug. 25, 2023
Luckbox Magazine
Summary

  • Foreign direct investment (FDI) in China has plummeted to some of the lowest levels seen in the 21st century.
  • China's currency, the yuan, has been depreciating, and confidence in the Chinese economy is declining.
  • The ongoing trade war with the United States has negatively impacted China's exports, with other countries benefiting from China's declining influence in the American market.

High Angle View Of Swans Swimming In Lake

NejauPhoto

The Chinese economy was already on shaky footing in 2023, but several new developments have signaled that the downward spiral may be intensifying.

Recent data indicates that foreign direct investment (FDI) in China has fallen off a cliff, and is now brushing

Luckbox Magazine
Luckbox magazine, the control freak's guide to life, money and probability, provides entrepreneurs, active investors and risk-takers articles that educate, entertain and serve up actionable advice. It’s a tool that changes the way investors think about the choices they make, looking at investment, business and life decisions through the lens of probability

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: This article was written for Luckbox magazine by a contributor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Lake OZ boater
Lake OZ boater
Today, 12:08 PM
Black swan or gray rhino?

"Black swan" = "an out-of-the-blue crisis "

"Gray rhino " = "a probable event with plenty of warnings and evidence that is ignored until it is too late."
Institutional Working No More
Today, 11:48 AM
A crumbling China is not a black swan event….this was over a decade of very poor central planning by the CCP with non-transparent economic/GDP numbers. Anyone paying attention could see the big red rouse…
