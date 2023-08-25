Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hamilton Lane: Caution On Overvaluation Amidst Industry Headwinds

Aug. 25, 2023 11:43 AM ETHamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE)
REC Capital profile picture
REC Capital
50 Followers

Summary

  • Hamilton Lane has experienced significant outperformance this year, but investors should consider taking profits due to the rich valuation and growing difficulties in the private markets space.
  • The PE sector is facing challenges in fundraising, dealmaking, and fee compression, which could impact Hamilton Lane's revenue outlook and profitability.
  • Sell-side analysts have issued a "HOLD" rating on the stock, with little further upside potential, and steady shareholdings imply a wait-and-see approach from major investors.

Close-up of hands holding tablet with business inscription

ra2studio

Investment Thesis

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) has experienced tremendous outperformance so far this year, as the stock is up ~40%. However, investors should consider taking profits, as this sharp rally and rich valuation relative to peers is exposing the stock to the downside, in

This article was written by

REC Capital profile picture
REC Capital
50 Followers
12 years experience in Financial Services in London, and currently working at a Private Equity firm. CFA charterholder.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.