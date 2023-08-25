ra2studio

Investment Thesis

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) has experienced tremendous outperformance so far this year, as the stock is up ~40%. However, investors should consider taking profits, as this sharp rally and rich valuation relative to peers is exposing the stock to the downside, in addition to facing growing difficulties in private market investments, exits, and fundraising.

Company Summary & Industry Outlook

Hamilton Lane is leading player in providing diversified private markets investment solutions, offering both fund-of-funds products as well as direct investments globally. The firm currently has $117 billion of assets under management (AUM), and $701 billion of assets under advisement (AUA). It has traditionally counted on institutional investors as their clients, such as pension funds, endowments, insurance firms, but it is also increasingly catering for high net worth individuals. HLNE benefits from a wide offering of private market strategies, including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, natural resources, growth equity, venture capital, and impact investing, ultimately acting as a "one-stop shop" for the private market needs of their clients, resulting in financial and operational benefits for their clients versus a multiple manager model. This has resulted in a stable and consistent revenue base, primarily through management fees, as well advisory fees.

The above commercial strategy has reaped significant rewards for HLNE, and this is clear to see in the stock's performance year-to-date. HLNE is up ~40%, despite the financial sector jitters in March, whilst the S&P 500 Financials Index is slightly down over the same period. After such a rapid ascent in the stock, I believe a period of reflection is warranted on whether the stock's valuation is still justified at these levels.

HLNE, S&P 500 Financials Index (Bloomberg)

The private markets have grown significantly in the prior years of loose monetary policy, as investors looked for higher yield products and were lured by the attractive risk-adjusted returns that PE firms can offer. However, the last year has seen growing uncertainty in the macro environment, due to the aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve and other major central banks. This has resulted in a slump in PE activity across all phases of a fund's life. Firstly, fundraising for the new launches and vintages has stalled notably. As per Private Equity International, fundraising has declined for the third consecutive quarter, as uncertainty is causing investors to pause and reconsider making sizeable commitments to the long-term nature of PE investments. This trend results in a significant risk that could impact HLNE's revenue outlook due to the prospect of stalling AUM to earn management fees on.

Private Equity Fundraising (Private Equity International)

Secondly, macro uncertainty also weighs heavily on dealmaking, impacting the managers' ability to both make new investments and exit existing investments. As illustrated by Bain below, deal activity is experiencing significant difficulties, down more than half since the start of last year. Financing costs to underwrite transactions have skyrocketed in the current interest rate environment. Focusing specifically on exits, a restrictive IPO market and lack of trade buyers to offload their investments to also creates additional, compounded difficulties for firms such as HLNE. Fewer exits means less returns to distribute back to investors, and less distributions means less liquidity for investors to re-up into new fund launches, again impacting the first point on fundraising.

Global Buyout Deal Value (Bain & Company)

At the same time, the rapid growth of the sector and high level of competition in both the fund-of-funds and direct investments space has resulted in fee compression over the years. A shrinking revenue pot of management fees is also made worse by the growing pressure for PE managers to offer incentives or sweeteners to new and existing investors to commit to their new fund launches amidst this difficult fundraising environment. Overall, the sector dynamics could persist in the short to medium-term and may impact HLNE's profitability.

Financials

Earlier this month, HLNE released solid financial results. Net Revenues were ~$125 million, up ~12% from the prior quarter. Net Income remained in-line with the prior. Looking forward, the analyst consensus figures point towards strong Net Income growth for the rest of the fiscal year.

Financial Results (Bloomberg)

Despite these results, we can see the industry headwinds discussed earlier feeding into HLNE's financials. Both Revenues and Operating Income have trended down since last year, which is at a disconnect to the strong stock performance YTD, which could imply that the stock is at risk of being overvalued and that a sell-off may be warranted in the coming periods to re-align the stock valuation with the fundamentals.

Valuation

As per the data on Bloomberg's Relative Valuation page, we can see HLNE trading at a significant premium in terms of Price-to-Earnings Ratio relative to their peers, across multiple time horizons. At the same time, the firm also has a notably lower Dividend Yield than it peers.

Relative Valuation (Bloomberg)

Looking at the Bloomberg Blended Forward P/E Ratio, which uses a time weighted average of fiscal year 1 and fiscal year 2 forward estimates, we can see the significant premium that HLNE currently has over the peer group. Whilst HLNE is a well-managed firm, the stock price should not be able to maintain this divergence over the long-term, and it implies that we could see HLNE stock drift lower, or at a minimum be capped in terms of further stock outperformance going forward.

P/E Relative Valuation (Bloomberg)

Analyst Recommendations

I also look to affirm my view by referring to the consensus sentiment on the sell-side. Using the Bloomberg Analyst Recommendations from equity research professionals at banks and brokers, the majority of survey respondents have issued a "HOLD" rating. There is also a relatively flat consensus 12 month target price of ~$93, indicating that analysts are expecting minimal further upside to be gained on the stock.

HLNE Analyst Recommendations (Bloomberg)

Steady Shareholdings

Looking at the Top 20 Shareholders of HLNE, we can try to identify any clear buying and selling patterns. In the last few quarters, we see a relatively stable shareholder base, with most institutional investors marginally increasing their positions, and others slightly decreasing theirs. This shareholder data looks to be showing a similar "HOLD" mentality and wait and see approach by these key investors. If the stock were still good value or even undervalued, we would expect these players to be increasing their stakes.

Top 20 HLNE Shareholders (Bloomberg)

Looking at the Bloomberg Management Insider Transactions page, we also see a balanced, albeit slightly uninspiring picture based on the buying and selling activity from the executive team. It is also worth highlighting the recent management sale transaction at the period high in August. This recent trade and the fact that there has been relatively low management transaction activity also strengthens my view that the current price is worth either taking profits or sitting on the side lines for the time being.

Management Transactions (Bloomberg)

Options Sentiment

A final piece of technical market data that we can refer to is the current options market on HLNE. The skew below plots the implied volatility, a key input in the pricing of options, across strike prices both below and above the current stock price. In HLNE's case, we can observe a negative skew to the downside. The implied volatility, and thus option price, for the lower strikes (OTM puts) is significantly higher than those of the higher strikes (OTM calls), indicating that market makers are charging higher option premiums for downside protection. This is generally driven as a result of higher demand for put options that will perform favorably if the stock price were to fall from the current high levels, implying that market participants are positioning themselves for a sell-off or are at least in the mindset that protection is needed at these period high prices for HLNE.

Volatility Surface (Bloomberg)

Risks

The main risk to this thesis is that the US economy and other developed markets in which HLNE operates in end up performing better than expected. This would result in more certainty returning to dealmaking and IPO activity, which would then stabilise and improve the outlook on management fee generation for HLNE. Whilst US GDP and labor market data has remained resilient despite the restrictive monetary policy environment and is suggesting a "soft-landing" may be achieved by the Fed, there are pockets of data such as US PMI that are signalling a weakening and possibly recessionary outcome. Overall, I believe the difficulties being experienced in dealmaking and fundraising in the private markets space will take some time to overcome.

In Conclusion

Hamilton Lane is a notable player in their segment and has created an attractive and diversified offering for both institutional and HNW investors, offering them flexible solutions to cater for nearly all private market strategies from traditional buy-out, to private credit, and beyond. However, the macro dynamics of the sector are creating significant headwinds that should dampen the impressive rally in the stock. Finally, HLNE is currently looking overvalued relative to peers, whilst also possessing lower than average income characteristics, so caution should be taken in considering this stock.