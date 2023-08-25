NicolasMcComber

A Quick Take On VNG Limited

VNG Limited (VNG) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its Class A ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.

The firm streams, develops and publishes video games and related digital media and services in Vietnam and overseas.

VNG is undertaking a complicated reorganization in conjunction with the IPO and is subject to capital controls and other restrictions in Vietnam and elsewhere.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more information.

VNG Overview

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam,-based VNG Limited was founded to publish engaging video game content. The company has since expanded into in-house game development, chat messaging, mobile payments and cloud technologies.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Mr. Le Hong Minh, who has been with the firm since its inception in 2004 and was previously Deputy Manager of Corporate Advisory at PwC and Managing Director at VinaCapital.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

Casual and hardcore video game ecosystem

Zalo messaging app

ZaloPay payments

VNG Cloud

Kiki AI voice assistant

The games ecosystem contributes over 80% of the firm's revenue as of June 30, 2023

As of June 30, 2023, VNG has booked fair market value investment of $215 million from investors, including Tencent, GIC, Seletar Investments and Ant Group.

VNG User Acquisition

The company's business is comprised of four segments:

Games

Communications and Media

Fintech

Long-term Opportunities

The chart below shows the firm's activities:

VNG Services (SEC)

Newzoo estimated that the company had 39% of Vietnam's mobile game market share in 2022, and Frost & Sullivan said (in its VNG-commissioned report) that the firm's Zalo mobile messaging app was "the No. 1 messaging application in Vietnam by MAU (Monthly Active Users) in 2022."

Selling and Distribution expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fluctuated as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling and Distribution Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 24.9% 2022 29.2% 2021 25.7% Click to enlarge

The Selling and Distribution efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling and Distribution expense, increased to 0.2x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling and Distribution Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 0.2 2022 0.1 Click to enlarge

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

VNG’s most recent calculation was negative (5%) as of June 30, 2023, so the firm is in need of significant improvement in this regard, per the table below:

Rule of 40 Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 4% EBITDA % -9% Total -5% Click to enlarge

VNG’s Market and Competition

According to a 2023 market research report by VIRAC Research, the digital content market in Vietnam is expected to produce an estimated 2023 revenue of $876 million.

Vietnam had nearly 78 million Internet users, or 79% of the population, "with the number of social network users at 70 million."

The top social networks are:

Facebook - 66.2 million users in Vietnam

YouTube - 63 million

TikTok - 50 million

Instagram - 10 million

Also, the bulk of digital activity continues to be video-on-demand and video game playing.

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

Garena

Facebook

Spotify

TikTok

Telegram

SEA

Viettel Pay

Momo

ShopeePay

Moca (GrabPay)

VNG Limited Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Slowly growing topline revenue

Variable gross profit and rising gross margin

Reduced operating losses

A swing to positive cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ 166,291,604 4.0% 2022 $ 318,577,105 2.9% 2021 $ 309,748,092 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ 70,144,065 9.9% 2022 $ 111,983,305 -1.6% 2021 $ 113,840,660 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 42.18% 2.3% 2022 35.15% -4.4% 2021 36.75% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ (14,522,373) -8.7% 2022 $ (75,724,620) -23.8% 2021 $ (23,908,524) -7.7% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ (27,842,267) -16.7% 2022 $ (87,187,955) -27.4% 2021 $ (31,236,363) -10.1% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ 23,271,996 2022 $ (59,110,254) 2021 $ 29,666,889 (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

As of June 30, 2023, VNG had $96.4 million in cash and $301 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the 12 months ending June 30, 2023, was negative ($55.3 million).

VNG Limited IPO Details

VNG intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A ordinary shares, although the final figure may differ.

Class A ordinary shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share, and Class B ordinary shareholders will be entitled to ten votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

The company's shares are currently listed on Vietnam’s UPCOM market under the symbol “VNZ."

As a foreign private issuer, the company can choose to take advantage of reduced, delayed or exempted financial and senior officer disclosure requirements versus those that domestic U.S. firms are required to follow.

Management says the firm qualifies as an "emerging growth company" as defined by the 2012 JOBS Act and may elect to take advantage of reduced public company reporting requirements; prospective shareholders would receive less information for the IPO and, in the future, as a publicly-held company within the requirements of the Act.

The firm is pursuing a novel reorganization strategy that it says "has not been tested in any court and may be disallowed by Vietnamese regulatory authorities."

Management continues, "If our corporate structure, including the contractual arrangements between ListCo and VN HoldCo, is challenged by Vietnamese regulatory authorities, the consequences would be at the discretion of Vietnamese authorities and are uncertain but likely would be materially adverse to ListCo and holders of the Class A ordinary shares. Moreover, we face heightened and additional legal and operational risks and uncertainties associated with our operations being primarily conducted in an emerging market such as Vietnam."

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

To make a payment in Vietnamese Dong to the Original Foreign Investors who were direct shareholders of VN OpCo. Subject to exchange rate risk, we expect this payment to be financially neutral because its recipients are required to pay us an equivalent amount in U.S. dollars within 20 business days, subject to forfeiture of the relevant Class A ordinary shares in the event of non-payment. This funds flow is required to comply with Vietnamese foreign investment requirements and capital controls. To repay the outstanding borrowings under the Citi Loan To donate to the VNG Foundation, a charitable foundation established by us to support education and healthcare programs for communities in need in Vietnam. To fund existing capital calls on our passive limited partner interest in 01Fintech LP, a Cayman Islands fund that primarily invests in fintech companies throughout Asia. The investment is conditioned upon the completion of this offering The remainder for our general corporate purposes, at the broad discretion of our management. (Source - SEC)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, the firm is subject to legal proceedings brought by Lang Van in the District Court for the Central District of California for copyright infringement of its musical recordings.

Management said the Lang Van and other legal proceedings "could materially and adversely impact us due to their costs, diversion of our resources and negative publicity that could significantly harm our reputation and other factors."

The listed bookrunners of the IPO are Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, UBS Investment Bank and BofA Securities.

Commentary About VNG’s IPO

VNG is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund the repayment of its Citi loan of approximately $135 million and to acquire capital in the company from existing shareholders.

The firm’s financials have generated barely growing topline revenue, fluctuating gross profit and rising gross margin, lowered operating losses and a swing to positive cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was negative ($55.3 million).

Selling and Distribution expenses as a percentage of total revenue varied as revenue has grown slightly; its Selling and Distribution efficiency multiple rose to only 0.2x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain future earnings, if any, for its growth initiatives and working capital requirements.

VNG’s recent capital spending history indicates it has spent heavily on capital expenditures despite operating cash use.

The company’s Rule of 40 results have been underwhelming, with slow revenue growth and operating losses contributing to a negative figure for this metric.

The market opportunity for providing a range of Internet gaming and related services is large and expected to continue to grow in the future.

Citigroup is the lead underwriter and the five IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (8.9%) since their IPO. This is a lower-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

After the IPO, U.S. shareholders "will hold the 49% direct equity interest in VN OpCo and other assets, including wholly-owned non-Vietnamese operating subsidiaries and, through contractual arrangements with Big V Technology Corporation, a Vietnamese company (“VN HoldCo”), a 21.3% indirect effective interest in VN OpCo."

The firm’s proposed reorganization associated with the IPO appears to be complex.

VNG’s operations in Vietnam are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties, including capital controls and unpredictable government regulatory policy.

Current Vietnamese law limits foreign share percentage ownership of domestic firms to no greater than 49%.

Its operations in other Asian countries may be subject to similar or other risks and uncertainties for U.S. investors.

U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with interests in or only agreements with operating subsidiaries (i.e., potentially no equity interests), some of which may be located in or have substantial operations in China or other Asian countries with restrictions or unpredictable regulatory environments regarding those interests.

Additionally, restrictions on the transfer of funds between subsidiaries within China or other Asian countries may exist.

Prospective investors would be well advised to consider the potential implications of specific laws regarding earnings repatriation and changing or unpredictable regulatory rulings that may affect such companies and their U.S. stock listings.

Additionally, post-IPO communications from the management of smaller Asian companies that have become public in the U.S. have been spotty and perfunctory, indicating a lack of interest in shareholder communication, only providing the bare minimum required by the SEC and a generally inadequate approach to keeping shareholders up-to-date about management’s priorities.

When we learn more about the IPO’s pricing and valuation assumptions, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.