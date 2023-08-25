Gladstone Land: Should You Add The 3.5% Farmland Yield To Your REIT Portfolio?

JamesBrey

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.046 per share, in line with its prior payout and for a 3.5% annualized forward yield. It forms one of the two publicly traded farmland REITs along with Farmland Partners (FPI). LAND is down around 35% over the last 1 year as a Fed funds rate that is now at its highest level in 22 years at 5.25% to 5.50% has reduced the attractiveness of the dividend yield in a high inflation macroeconomic backdrop where 6-month CDs provide up to 5.5% interest. The benefits of LAND are multifaceted, providing exposure to a unique asset class that has historically had very little correlation with the broader equity REIT sector. However, if LAND shareholders were looking for safety and stability against the chaos of the post-pandemic economic orthodoxy, they've not found it with the commons.

Data by YCharts

Whilst the monthly payouts have proved stable and grown at a 0.93% compound annual growth rate over the last 3 years since the pandemic, the volatility in the commons has reflected the broader equity REIT space. That said, the Series B cumulative preferred shares (NASDAQ:LANDO) have also dipped quite markedly, down 28% over the last 1 year, and are currently swapping hands for 77 cents on the dollar with a 7.8% yield on cost. This pullback is reflected across LAND's publicly traded preferred securities, with an eventual recovery back to par likely to come on the back of inflation dipping closer to the Fed's 2% target rate to bring an end to any further interest rate hikes.

Gladstone Land Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Form 10-Q

Are The Commons A Buy?

LAND owned 169 farms with roughly 116,000 total acres in 15 states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California as of the end of its fiscal 2023 second quarter. The REIT's acreage is currently 100% leased, with a book value of $730 million as of the end of its second quarter. This was around $20.54 per share and was up from $18.89 per share in the year-ago quarter. A $1.65 discount to book value, around 8%, presents some opportunity to the long side, with LAND very seldom swapping hands at a discount to book over the last decade.

Data by YCharts

Whilst this is lesser than the 23% discount to par on the Series B preferreds, the investment pitch for the commons is built around the potential long-term increase in the value of US farmland. To be clear, the preferreds can only ever trade back up around par and do not have the same long-term upside potential as the commons. The commons are outperforming the preferreds over the last 3 years on a total return basis, up 11.72%, albeit underperforming more markedly over the last 1 year.

Seeking Alpha

The REIT reported second-quarter revenue of $21.21 million, up 4.5% over its year-ago comp but a miss by $140,000 on consensus estimates. LAND faced headwinds to an expansion of its acreage as financing costs spiked whilst the asking price for farms did not see a proportional reduction. The REIT flagged during its earnings call that it has become challenging to find acquisitions that provide a yield that's in excess of their rising cost of capital. LAND would report an adjusted FFO of $3.8 million for its second quarter. This was around $0.11 per share and was down from $4.5 million or $0.13 per share in the year-ago period.

Dividend Not Covered But Commons At A Discount

With the 3-month aggregate of LAND's dividend for the second quarter at $0.138, the REIT is currently paying out around 125% of AFFO as a dividend. The decline in AFFO was driven by higher costs of uninvested debt held on its balance sheet and drove a lack of dividend coverage that was set against cash and equivalents of $48.2 million as of the end of the second quarter. LAND did sell 66,100 shares of its common stock through its ongoing at-the-market program to raise $1.1 million in net proceeds during the second quarter.

Gladstone Land Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Income Presentation

Bulls would be right to highlight that nearly 100% of LAND's debt is at fixed rates, helping mitigate the Fed funds rate increase. But AFFO is now under pressure and the lack of dividend coverage is worrying. Further, the REIT executed 12 new or amended lease agreements that are expected to result in a decrease in annual net operating income of about $503,000 from the prior leases. This decline was centered on leases tied to four Michigan farms that replaced a prior tenant placed on non-accrual status. Hence, the lack of dividend coverage, new farm acquisitions, and declining AFFO combined with NOI dipping provide reasons to hold off on purchasing the commons for now even with the discount to book forming an opportunity for the long side.