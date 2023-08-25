Moyo Studio/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Overview

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) stock has endured a difficult 2023 to date - falling in value from ~$28 at the start of the year, to ~$17 at the beginning of this week, down nearly 40% - but yesterday brought some light relief, as news emerged that an Independent Director of the company, Richard J Barry, had made some insider purchases of Cassava stock.

Barry, an investment management veteran who joined Cassava's Board in 2021, and is also a director of Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT), the $10bn market cap (at the time of writing) rare disease-focused biotech, apparently paid ~$308k to acquire ~18.5k Cassava shares, in 2 separate purchases on the 21st and 22nd of August, at an average price of $16.67 per share.

Cassava shares had made a 6% gain by the end of the day. Compared to the wild overnight swings in price that the stock experienced throughout 2021 and 2022, as the Alzheimer's drug developer teased data from an Open Label study that showed patient's cognition actually improving - marking Simufilam out as a potential miracle cure for a devastating disease with no known cure - this latest purchase may feel insignificant, although it is almost always a positive to see insiders buying shares in a company.

This isn't the first time purchases by Barry have lifted Cassava stock - back in March, Barry paid ~$2.3m to purchase ~89k shares at an average price of ~$26. If the goal was to trigger a bull run on the stock, the strategy clearly did not work, however. Cassava is a highly divisive company, as illustrated by the fact that at the end of July, according to MarketBeat, 29% of the share float was held by short sellers.

Rags, Riches, Rags - The Cassava Story So Far

In my last note on Cassava in May, I discussed the origins of Cassava, how founder Remi Barbier, after 4 failed attempts to secure FDA approval for a gel formulation of oxycodone, changed the name of his company from Pain Therapeutics to Cassava Sciences, and began to push Simufilam into clinical studies.

Initial studies were promising, then Simufilam flunked a Phase 2b study in 2020, missing its primary endpoint of reducing levels of tau protein in cerebrospinal samples and other biomarker assessments. Cassava had the data re-evaluated by a long-time collaborator, Dr. Hoau-Yan Wang, at City University New York ("CUNY"), however, and this time statistically significant results were observed.

Then came the initial open label results, and by the time Cassava released 9-month data from that study, showing patients cognition scores improving by 3 points on the gold standard ADAS-Cog scale, its share price had reached a value of $123 - up an astonishing 3,400% year-on-year!

The backlash arrived soon after that, as scientists queried the science behind Simufilam, questioning why no other biotech company or research agency attached any significance to the restoring of a misfolded protein known as Filamin A ("FLNA"), and a Citizen's Petition was lodged with the FDA accusing Cassava - in collaboration with Dr Wang and his lab - of allegedly manipulating data and research papers that helped the company secure its Investigational New Drug ("IND") approval, allowing in-human studies to begin, and of allegedly doctoring the Phase 2b study data that was initially deemed to have missed endpoints by an outside lab.

Cassava longs, and Cassava management, most likely interpreted the Citizen's Petition - which was lodged by a lawyer acting on behalf of scientists and short sellers of Cassava - as an obvious attempt to damage the company's share price - Cassava management would have earned substantial bonuses had the share price remained buoyant for a longer period.

Ultimately, it seems the shorts won the battle - Cassava's share price has not come anywhere near close to matching its former highs - but perhaps not the war - Cassava still has 2 Phase 3 studies ongoing - RETHINK-ALZ and REFOCUS-ALZ - which are now almost fully enrolled - as of Q2 2023 1,587 patients out of a target of 1,750 had been recruited - which include a placebo arm, with co-primary efficacy endpoints of ADAS-Cog12, a cognitive scale, and ADCS-ADL, a functional scale.

Cassava says that it expects enrollment to be complete by the end of 2023, raising the tantalizing prospect of interim data becoming available sometime next year, given that RETHINK-ALZ has a treatment duration of 52 weeks, and REFOCUS-ALZ of 76 weeks.

Debunking Some Myths Around Cassava

Cassava is one of the most scrutinized and closely followed companies you will find in almost any sector of the stock market - clearly, both shorts and longs have fortunes riding on the outcome of the Phase 3 studies, which will surely reveal once and for all whether Cassava has a miracle drug on its hands, a dud, or a drug that may have a slight benefit in early stage Alzheimer's patients, perhaps in combo with another therapy.

First of all, let's remind ourselves of Cassava's rationale for choosing to develop Simufilam in the first place. According to the company's latest quarterly report (Q2 2023 10Q submission):

Our lead product candidate, simufilam, is a proprietary small molecule (oral) drug. Simufilam targets an altered form of a protein called filamin A ("FLNA") in the Alzheimer's brain. Published studies have demonstrated that the altered form of FLNA causes neuronal dysfunction, neuronal degeneration and neuroinflammation. We are currently conducting a Phase 3 program with simufilam in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease dementia. We believe simufilam improves brain health by reverting altered FLNA back to its native, healthy conformation, thus countering the downstream toxic effects of altered FLNA. We have generated and published experimental and clinical evidence of improved brain health with simufilam. Importantly, simufilam is not dependent on clearing amyloid from the brain. Since simufilam has a unique mechanism of action, we believe its potential therapeutic effects may be additive or synergistic with those of other therapeutic candidates aiming to treat neurodegeneration

Cassava's latest quarterly report presents a reasonably comprehensive overview of the rationale for, and development of Simufilam - although there is no mention of the initial Phase 2b failure, and no mention of the fact several publications have retracted, or expressed reservations around previously published articles on Simufilam and its mechanism of action ("MoA") authored by Dr Wang, and Lindsay Burns, the wife of CEO Barbier, and a senior Vice President at Cassava.

Cassava has always strenuously denied tampering with or manipulating any data in its early research papers, although there were rumors that the company allegedly faced a criminal investigation from the US Justice Department. Cassava has neither confirmed nor denied this - in the quarterly report the company states:

No government agency has filed any claims or charges relating to these inquiries. We cannot predict the outcome or impact of these ongoing matters, including whether a government agency may pursue an enforcement action against the Company or others.

Latest Simufilam Data - Comparison With Amyloid Removing Drugs

At the beginning of July, Cassava shared data from its Cognition Maintenance Study ("CMS"). According to a press release this was:

a small proof-of-concept study designed to demonstrate the effects of drug versus placebo in a randomized withdrawal trial design. The study enrolled 157 patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, a more advanced and difficult-to-treat stage of disease. In this double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized study, all patients first received open-label simufilam 100 mg for 12 months; patients were then randomized (1:1) to receive either simufilam 100 mg or placebo for 6 months. 16 U.S. clinical sites participated. The CMS had one pre-specified cognitive endpoint: mean change in ADAS-Cog11 scores over 6 months, drug versus placebo.

Cassava says that simufilam treatment for 6 months slowed cognitive decline by 38% compared to placebo, with patients on Simufilam experiencing a 0.9 point decline on ADAS-Cog, and patients on placebo declining by 1.5 points.

Cassava's Chief Medical Officer James Kupiec stated in the press release that "Monoclonal antibody drugs have slowed cognitive decline by 35% or less in early Alzheimer's patients in large Phase 3 trials over 18 months", and I believe he is likely referring to Biogen (BIIB) and Japanese Pharma partner Eisai's recently approved Leqembi, and Eli Lilly's (LLY) likely soon to be approved donanemab.

Both of these drugs target, and have been shown to remove, the sticky clumps of protein known as amyloid beta that build up in the brains of Alzheimer's patients, and the FDA has essentially acknowledged that it considers amyloid removal to be a surrogate endpoint for Alzheimer's i.e. amyloid removal is strongly associated with a slowing of cognitive decline in patients.

It took many, many years for Biogen. Eisai and Lilly to finally produce some statistically significant study results, but in their respective pivotal studies, donanemab achieved a 36% slowing of decline versus placebo, and leqembi a 27% benefit over placebo.

One problem with amyloid removing drugs, other than their very limited efficacy - these are no miracle cures, they do not reverse a patient's condition, and they may only work in certain patients - is that they are associated with safety concerns, most notably brain swelling ("oedema") which can lead to fatal complications in patients. There were three treatment related deaths in the pivotal donanemab study for patients using the drug, versus one death in the placebo arm, attributed to amyloid-related imaging abnormality ("ARIA"), and three in the pivotal leqembi study.

Another problem is the regular infusions of leqembi / donanemab that patients must undergo - which are both expensive and inconvenient for patients. Imagine if Simufilam - an orally available drug not associated with any serious adverse safety concerns - genuinely had an efficacy profile as strong as leqembi / donanemab - 2 drugs that will likely go on to achieve peak sales in the double-digit billion.

Considering the safety benefits and convenience of dosing, it isn't surprising that the FDA permitted Cassava's Phase 3 studies to take place, in spite of calls to close both trials down and allegedly initiate criminal proceedings against Cassava, and suggestions that the drug itself was little more than a placebo.

The reality is that Cassava's CMS study is likely too small for investors to start getting excited, a fact that Cassava itself acknowledges in the press release, noting "vast differences in patient selection and the design and results of our randomized withdrawal study compared to large Phase 3 trials".

It may be that Cassava exhausted some investors' patience with its teasing of its open label study results, which got progressively worse as the study wore on. Cassava revealed that it had begun dosing patients with milder forms of Alzheimer's first, or even mild cognitive impairment (not necessarily full-blown AD) which was why the initial results looked so promising, with cognitive scores even improving, but by the end, the patients with more advanced disease showed benefit comparable to a placebo.

Concluding Thoughts - Insider Purchases Not Enough Justification For A Buy

After a period of incredible share price turbulence - a period in which some investors may have made a small, or even a large fortune, while others realized a shattering loss - it seems as though the market is now generally happy to sit on its hands and wait for the Phase 3 study results to arrive.

I opened a very small and speculative position in Cassava in 2021, and was in the latter category (heavy loss), and nearly 2 years on, my opinion - for what it is worth - is that it is unlikely I will recover any of my loss. I don't blame Cassava for what I'd call possibly misleading communications - the reality is that this is a very small company with a handful of employees, who have shown some impressive determination to guide Simufilam into 2 large, pivotal, studies.

Ultimately, however, I am becoming increasingly skeptical of the FLNA thesis. I am not in any position to comment on accusations of alleged data manipulation, nor do I possess the scientific expertise to scientifically judge the FLNA misfolding thesis, however in my experience, if a company stumbles across a potentially effective drug, then before you know it, many more companies begin to study the MoA and produce their own versions.

The reality is that no other biotech or Pharma has opted to study or develop a drug targeting Filamin A, which, given the untold rewards on offer seems highly surprising - unless, of course, the thesis is fundamentally flawed. When you look at the body of evidence - preclinical and clinical - that Cassava has now produced, it is becoming harder to argue that the signs of efficacy are there.

The main beneficiaries of the drug, it seems, are patients with very mild forms of Alzheimer's or patients who may not have even been diagnosed with AD - the more advanced the condition gets, the less effect Simufilam seems to have. In reality, patients with cognitive impairment, as opposed to AD, still have the ability to get better, whereas AD patients do not.

Unless it is proved beyond doubt that Cassava did manipulate data, and that Simufilam would never have made it into the clinic otherwise, I see no harm in the company initiating its Phase 3 studies, and there are certainly still hopes to cling to - the CMS study, some of the open label data, even some of the preclinical work.

In my view - and naturally anyone is free to agree or disagree - the best case scenario for Cassava today is for the Phase 3 studies to show some signs of efficacy in milder forms of the disease, and for the drug to be approved as an adjunct therapy, possibly to be used alongside other drugs.

It seems clear that the FDA - and the Big Pharma industry - are increasingly sold on the anti-amyloid thesis, and that has had unfortunate consequences for any biotech looking to develop drugs with differentiated MoAs. A cynic may suggest that Biogen and Lilly have successfully managed to "prove" the anti-amyloid thesis, eliminating nearly all of its competition in the process, and paving the way for a double-digit billion peak sales opportunity.

That is why I am happy to see the likes of Cassava, Anavex (AVXL), Prothena (PRTA), Annovis (ANVS), BioVie (BIVI) and others continue to push other theses and drug candidates into the clinic. In Cassava's case, I wonder if the minimal response by the market to Barry's insider purchases indicates the market is arriving at the same conclusion I am - as wonderful as it would be to see Simufilam ace its RETHINK and REFOCUS studies, and provide an orally available, safe, and inexpensive drug for Alzheimer's patients - the disease might simply be too complex for that reality.