Jorgefontestad

In July Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) reported earnings and further reduced the dividend. Earnings continue to be dominated by the results of the Iron Ore segment and this will remain the case for the next years, meaning the role of ‘energy transition metals’ will remain subordinate. With capex set to rise and the ore price trending lower, the dividend may be expected to continue its descend as well. Investors looking to benefit from the energy transition through ownership of Rio shares must prepare to have their patience tested.

Production figures

On the 26th of July Rio Tinto presented the results for 1H23. In aggregate production was up, yet earnings were down, see figure 1. Total free cash flow came in at US$3.8Bn (1H22: US$7.1Bn) a drop of 47% compared to the previous year.

Figure 1 - 1H23 segment results, 2023 Half Year Results (riotinto.com)

Moreover, the figures show the company is still highly depended on the income derived from iron ore, in spite of the high hopes placed on future income to be driven by the energy transition and the accompanying demand for metals.

In this respect it must be noted the Serbian Jadar lithium project has been cancelled and little to no news has been shared related to the Winu copper project. Oyu Tolgoi production is ramping up, but only expected to reach full capacity in the second half of this decade. Even then, the significance compared to iron ore will remain limited in absence of a material price appreciation in copper.

The ore segment accounts for 77% of EBITDA and nearly all of free cash flow if the 1H23 performance is considered. The continued relevance of iron ore is further highlighted by the ongoing development of the Simandou project and the accompanying capex spend.

Metal slump

Without a doubt the majority of earnings is generated by iron ore, meaning fluctuations in the price of this commodity affect earnings and eventually shareholder distributions. Whereas the elevated ore prices had a positive effect for shareholders in the last two years, a less affluent period is now presenting itself.

Figure 2 shows the 12 months moving average of Rio’s major commodities. While prices have been recovering from a low in 2H22, year-over-year the prices are still down.

Figure 2 - Commodity prices, 1H23 results presentation (riotinto.com)

In an article titled ‘The Bear Case For Iron Ore’, it was explained why iron ore prices likely will remain subdued for the coming years. Goldman Sachs analysts now expect ore to trade below US$100/t in 2H23 and tellingly the ore price is now supported by the hope on stimulus from the Chinese government.

The situation in China, the largest market for iron ore, was not lost on the management of Rio. Tucked away in the appendices of the 1H23 results presentation, the following outlook was shared:

China’s economic recovery has fallen short of initial market expectations, as the property market downturn continues to weigh on the economy and consumers remain cautious despite monetary policy easing. Manufacturing data in advanced economies showed a further slowdown and recessionary risks remain.

The latest news from China suggests the problems in the property market are far from over and other data remains weak as well. This will put further pressure on the prices of iron ore and potentially other commodities in general.

Rhineland model

Rio Tinto, Spanish for Red River, finds its origin in Europe, actually in Spain. A theme I have been highlighting in articles on TotalEnergies (TTE) and BHP (BHP), and which is defining ever more corporate strategies, is the switch from the Anglosaxon to the Rhineland model of doing business. The name of the latter model is derived from the Rhine, a river meandering from the Swiss Alps all the way to the North Sea.

The Rhineland model is not well-known but gaining traction. Springer provides the following definition:

The Rhineland business model (…) can be defined as a management approach based on concepts of cooperation, consensus, social justice, and serving the interests of multiple stakeholders. Chief concern is the long-term sustainability of an enterprise. A Rhineland firm views itself as an interdependent part of a wider community that offers a lasting place for each of its members (Albert 1993) rather than simply as a moneymaking machine for investors. Under the Rhineland model, a firm’s success derives from taking a long-term perspective in making decisions; developing a skilled and loyal workforce; and offering innovative products, services, and solutions of high quality. The objective is not to maximize profits in the short term but to generate long-term value for all stakeholders

For Rio practical implications are that the last coal mine was divested in 2018, former CEO Jean-Sebastien Jacques had to resign over the Juukan Gorge debacle, and the company is actively decarbonising it operations.

Moreover, at the 2022 investor seminar the company highlighted the paradigm shift in the energy market, see figure 3. The mere fact management is now reverting to mutually supportive objectives indicates a more Rhineland view is taken; the company does not present itself as an external supplier, rather it positions itself as an integrated promoter of the energy transition.

Figure 3 - Paradigm shift, Rio Tinto Investor Seminar 2022 (riotinto.com)

A similar paradigm shift is taking place in the development of greenfield projects. Several examples highlight the importance of the Rhineland business model for Rio as a license to operate. For example, last year, the Serbian government revoked the licenses for the Jadar lithium mine after severe protests. Another project, Resolution copper, has been worked on for more than a decade with RIO and BHP spending over US$2Bn without breaking ground.

Generational changes in perspective are forcing the company to adapt and pay more attention to its environment, both literally and figuratively. The modus operandi of Rio, a company named after a Spanish river, is now returning to its roots by implementing a European business philosophy named after yet another river. Zooming out, it only makes sense Rio is promoting the minerals it mines by being a front runner in the energy transition.

Capex development

Yet, as it stands, production figures and capex forecasts indicate the ‘energy transition metals’ play a secondary role to iron ore. To increase the importance of metals such as copper and lithium, significant investments are required. These investments come on top of the money required to decarbonize the business. Naturally, this is reflected in the forecasted capex, see figure 4.

Figure 4 - Historical and planned capex spending, 2022 investor seminar (riotionto.com)

The total capex is expected to rise to a max of US$10Bn over the course of the next two years. This is a huge number of which approximately 70% is designated ‘essential capex’, meaning it is required to keep the current business running. The remainder is growth capex, mainly to fund the Simandou development as the Oyu Tolgoi capex requirements are reducing now the project is in an advanced state of development, see figure 5.

Figure 5 - Division per capex type, 1H23 result presentation (riotinto.com)

Growth capex is dominated by the Simandou project implying little additional copper or lithium output can be expected over the short term. What’s more, in 2022 total copper production was 521 kilotonne, and the company expects Oyu Tolgoi to ‘ramp up to 500kt per annum average copper production from 2028-2036’. It appears the role of copper will remain subordinate until at least the end of this decade. To drive the point home, investors looking to benefit from the energy transition through ownership of Rio shares must prepare to have their patience tested.

The dividend

The focus on stakeholders and the Rhineland way of doing business, does not mean shareholders are ignored. Actually, they are also stakeholders, which Rio Tinto continues to reward.

The dividend paid by Rio is closely linked to the ore price. Over the last decade the annual dividend was approximately 4.5% of the average ore price per year. Based on this figure, previously it was estimated the 2022 dividend would be US$5.45 per share. As visualized in figure 6 this estimate was too optimistic as the 2022 dividend totaled US$4.92.

Figure 6 - Rio Tinto dividend history (riotinto.com)

Based on the information shared at the 1H23 results presentation, it is worthwhile to reassess the validity of US$3.70 dividend that was forecasted for 2023.

Revisiting the forecast

In the post-Albanese period (Tom Albanese resigned in 2013), typically shareholder returns were reduced the year after these had exceeded free cash flow. This happened in 2015 and 2019. There is however one exception to this statement. In 2018 dividend and buybacks amounted to US$10.7Bn whereas free cash flow was only US$7Bn. But the very same year Rio Tinto divested US$8.6Bn of assets of which it returned a substantial part in the form of US$5.4Bn in buybacks.

The current reduction in dividend is not surprising as underlying earnings deteriorated and the shareholder returns exceeded FCF last year. In 2022 the US$11.7Bn in dividend payments exceeded free cash flow by US$2.7Bn. This, combined with the acquisition of the minority interest in Turquoise Hill Resources increased net debt to US$4.2Bn, see figure 7.

Figure 7 - Ore prices versus different financial metrics (riotinto.com; chart by author)

The dividend policy states the company will return 40-60% of underlying earnings as dividend, see figure 8. Also, the company consistently pays 50% of underlying earnings as interim dividend, as it did this year. Therefore, it may be expected management will stick to a payout of 60% for the full year.

Figure 8 - Dividend payout ratio, 1H23 results presentation (riotinto.com)

Given the mediocre outlook for the ore price in the second half of 2023, it may be assumed the underlying earnings will at best match the earnings of the first half. This implies full year underlying earnings will be US$11.4Bn of which 60% is returned as dividend (US$6.8Bn), meaning the final dividend will amount to US$3.9Bn or US$2.38 per share. This would lead to a total dividend of US$4.15 for the year.

The forecasted dividend is an upper bound number, but it does align with the US$90 per tonne estimate of Goldman to which the 22 factor (inverse of the aforementioned 4.5%) is applied. In this case a DPS of US$4.09 is achieved.

However, over the last 3 years performance in the second half deteriorated. Also, with FCF coming in at US$3.8Bn in the first half year, it means at least US$3Bn will need to added in the remainder of the year to be able to cover the dividend. This may be challenging as inflation is still high and the price environment is not working in favor of Rio. Moreover, if FCF is not sufficient, the company may not want to take on more debt as it intends to grow capex over the next years.

Assuming my dividend estimate must be reduced by US$0.50 per share, just like last year, the 2023 dividend becomes US$3.65. At the time of writing this would still generate a healthy yield of 6%.

Risks

Rio management demonstrated it acts according to the Rhineland principles. Therefore, to ensure continuity and preserve balance sheet health management may opt to reduce the dividend payout ratio. A quick estimate shows a reduction to 50% implies the dividend per share will reduce to US$3.54, all else equal. While this still generates a healthy yield, it will surely put pressure on the stock price.

In addition, looking past this year, the outlook for ore is not great and one must consider the price staying lower for longer. In other words, a repetition of the 2015 to 2019 period may present itself and one should ask the question whether your money should be locked-up in an investment in Rio in such an environment.

To further support the thesis for lower ore prices, I would argue it is the perfect time for Chinese policy makers to let the economy, and especially the real estate market, blow off some steam. According to Bloomberg, President Xi has the desire to move away from the debt-fueled growth model. Simultaneously China and the US are locked in a trade-war over semiconductors amongst others. By not stimulating the Chinese economy, China can further the occurrence of a potential recession for the economies in developed countries without resorting to import tariffs or other 'unfriendly' practices. Apart from the potential implications of geopolitics, if the Chinese growth model will be revised, it will affect the real estate market and thus Rio.

Besides the ore business, the company is facing difficulties developing greenfield mines for copper and lithium. As part of the appeal in Rio appears to be the much praised promising future of energy transition commodities, it is important to realize the results are dominated by the iron ore segment. What’s more, the relevance of other minerals will only materialize towards the end of this decade and the first production from mines other than Oyu Tolgoi may not even happen until next decade. In the meantime, Rio will have to incur higher capex costs in a sub-100 price environment for iron ore.

From a risk perspective, even more worthwhile to mention is that Rio increased its dependency on China through the development of Oyu Tolgoi, this is highlighted figure 9.

Figure 9 - Oyu Tolgoi customer base, Financial Site Visit (riotinto.com)

The customer base is designated as diversified, yet the figure states the opposite. In addition to iron ore, the products extracted from the Oyu Tolgoi all land in or go through China. Essentially Rio significantly increased the reliance on China while the latest data about the state of the economy points to slower activity.

Conclusion

Rio Tinto earnings will continue to be dominated by the results of the Iron Ore segment. The continued relevance of iron ore is further highlighted by growth capex spending, of which the majority goes to the Simandou project.

Ore prices receded from a 2021 high and management acknowledged the recovery in China has fallen short of expectations supporting the case that iron prices will remain under pressure.

The implementation of the Rhineland business model, voluntarily or not, implies the company needs to pay more attention to its environment. Effectively it means several projects have been delayed meaning Rio will not be able to capitalize on the energy transition as fast as anticipated before.

As capex is set to rise and the ore price to trend lower, the dividend may be expected to continue its descend. In the meantime, I will patiently collect the generous dividend until more opportune times present themselves.