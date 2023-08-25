Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 25, 2023 11:25 AM ETAkebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.2K Followers

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 25, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mercedes Carrasco - Senior Director of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

John Butler - President and Chief Executive Officer

Ellen Snow - Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer

Steven Burke - Senior Vice President, Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Allison Bratzel - Piper Sandler

Ed Arce - H.C. Wainwright

Julian Harrison - BTIG

Operator

Good day and welcome to Akebia's Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time. As a reminder this call is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today, Mercedes Carrasco, Senior Director of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. You may begin.

Mercedes Carrasco

Thank you. Thank you and welcome to Akebia's second quarter 2023 financial results and business updates conference call.

Please note that a press release was issued earlier today, Friday, August 25th, detailing our second quarter financial results and that release is available on the Investors section of our website. For your convenience, a replay of today's call will also be available on our website after we conclude.

Joining me for today's call, we have John Butler, Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Steve Burke, Chief Medical Officer and Ellen Snow, Chief Financial Officer.

I'd like to remind everyone that this call includes forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement on this call is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these statements.

Additional information describing these risks is included in the financial results press release that we issued on August 25th as well as

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.