JazzIRT

Back in June, I wrote an article about Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW), arguing that a reversal might be in play. I was clearly wrong with the timing, as the share price has reached new lows recently and the sentiment towards the company has worsened significantly. However, I maintain a bullish stance towards MPW as fundamentals for hospital operators are improving, which should help stabilize the situation for the landlord. The recent move by management to cut the dividend and focus on deleveraging also seems prudent in the current macro environment.

Sentiment seems at all-time low

Data by YCharts

Since the beginning of the month, MPW’s share price has fallen from nearly US$10.00 to around US$7.00 with the main triggers behind the slump being the US$140M financing extended by the landlord to its largest tenant– Steward and possible trouble with the US$375M of financing that the other troubled tenant – Prospect Medical was about to obtain from third parties. A number of investment banks, with the latest ones being J.P. Morgan and BofA, have downgraded the stock recently. Short interest is piling up and surpassed 30% of the float, while the RSI indicates that the stock is in an oversold territory. Also, judging by the majority of comments by individual investors here on Seeking Alpha as well as other online forums, retail sentiment is also at quite low levels.

Data by YCharts

Management’s reaction

It was quite obvious that management was planning some changes before the Q2’23 results were announced, as the dividend announcement was postponed for a later date and during the earnings call was mentioned that everything is on the table, regarding capital allocation. Later on, dividend wad indeed cut nearly by half from the usual US$0.29/share to US$0.15/share. This alone should bring around US$335M of improvement in liquidity, which could be used for deleveraging, as the company could repurchase some of its debt at possibly deep discounts to the notional.

Regarding the participation of MPW with US$140M in Steward’s syndicated ABL facility, management defended their decision in the earnings call:

The lending group and the Steward facility, including MPT, will be paid monthly at double-digit rates. And as noted, our investment is collateralized by a borrowing base of government and commercial receivables.

- Steven Hamner, CFO of MPW

The way MPW’s management described the deal seemed very positive – high yield and low risk, due to the high-quality collateral. Yet just days after the earnings call was held, MPW sold US$105M (75%) of its US$140M participation. It’s unclear what financial result did the transaction generate for MPW, but it’s quite strange to carry out such a deal, especially days after portraying the investment as attractive.

As far as Prospect Medical news go, the market was shaken by a WSJ article, unveiling that the US$375M of much-needed financing that the hospital operator was to obtain was put on hold by regulators on 20 July, yet nothing about that was even mentioned by MPW’s management nor in the Q2’23 or during the subsequent call. Following the fuss that the article created and the negative market reaction, MPW’s management came up with an announcement stating that the regulator’s actions are normal part of the approval process and the financing is expected to be given a green light. This situation goes to show that MPW’s management could do a lot to improve its communications strategy, else the company is exposed to such revelations from outsiders.

Hospital operator’s business is improving

After all, MPW is an owner of medical properties, therefore the financial stability of medical operators is vital for the well-being of the landlord. While MPW’s most spoken about tenants – Steward and Prospect are not publicly listed, therefore their financials are not transparent, some of their peers are public companies and their financials could offer a glimpse at how the industry is doing.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation Q2'23 highlights (Tenet Healthcare Corporation)

The quarterly release of one such company – Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) reveals that labor costs are entering a favorable trend and are decreasing as percentage of revenue. At the same time, profitability is growing and management raised its 2023 outlook.

Similar developments could be observed from the earnings call of another hospital operator – HCA Healthcare (HCA):

Additionally, volumes were supported by strong acuity growth of 1.6% and a favorable payer mix from commercial adjusted admissions growth of 5%. These factors drove an increase in same facility revenue of 6.3% as compared to the prior year. In the quarter, we continued to invest in our people, and as a result, we saw improvements across virtually all key labor metrics. Turnover continued to decline for nurses and trended at an annualized rate of 17%. Nurse hiring remained strong in the quarter and for the year has increased by 9% as compared to last year. These positive results helped reduce contract labor costs 20% compared to the second quarter last year.

Sam Hazen, CEO of HCA Healthcare

Valuation discussion

Valuation wise, MPW is currently trading at deep discount to sector’s average multiples. While the P/AFFO multiple is around 5x, implying 20% AFFO yield, shares are trading at roughly half of their book value, which is quite unusual for an asset-intensive company. Even the reduced dividend implies annualized yield of approximately 8.5%, which is still on the high side for the real estate sector.

MPW's multiples (Seeking Alpha)

Clearly, the negative sentiment has beaten the stock hard, but this could be an attractive opportunity for those willing to take the risk. I think that the major shift will happen when a reversal in monetary policy happens, but even before that, positive news regarding Prospect and Steward could lift MPW’s share price substantially.

Conclusion

MPW has seen its sentiment worsening to multi-year low levels as institutions downgraded the company and short interest reached record levels. Management’s lack of timely communication regarding potential tenant issues just added fuel to the fire, sending the shares below US$7.00. However, looking at the fundamental picture, the hospital operators’ industry is clearly on an uptrend, as it could be seen by the Q2’23 releases of two of the large operators. This positive trend should improve the business of MPW’s tenants as well, lowering risk for the landlord. The new capital allocation strategy with lower dividend seems prudent as it prioritizes balance sheet health. In light of these, I remain bullish on MPW.