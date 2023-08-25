Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Medical Properties Trust: It's Always Darkest Before The Dawn

Aug. 25, 2023 12:33 PM ETMedical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)7 Comments
Atlas Equity Research
Summary

  • Sentiment towards Medical Properties Trust is at an all-time low, with the share price reaching new lows and investment banks downgrading the stock.
  • MPW's management has made changes, including cutting the dividend and focusing on deleveraging, which should improve liquidity and stabilize the situation.
  • The financial stability of hospital operators is improving, which is positive for MPW as an owner of medical properties.
Modern Hospital Building

JazzIRT

Back in June, I wrote an article about Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW), arguing that a reversal might be in play. I was clearly wrong with the timing, as the share price has reached new lows recently and the sentiment towards

This article was written by

Atlas Equity Research
Focused on value plays, preferably with a near term catalyst and/or improving market conditions. My approach is grounded on the fundamentals of the business, emphasizing its ability to generate cash and withstand unfavorable economic environment.   * Associated with Insight Analytics

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

S
Spanishmoss
Today, 1:40 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.42K)
I like an re-entered MPW at $6.80. Not yet sure if this is a s/t trade, or perhaps a longer hold… time will tell.
A
AskLou
Today, 1:22 PM
Comments (969)
“Medical Properties Trust: It's Always Darkest Before The Dawn“
Or, “there’s a light at the end of the tunnel”
And my favorite, “that light at the end of the tunnel is a locomotive headed your way.”
AnimeSnoopy profile picture
AnimeSnoopy
Today, 1:08 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.46K)
But another dawn is never guaranteed ;)
u
usiah
Today, 12:58 PM
Comments (13.51K)
Took my lumps and moved on.

Retired income investor
g
goldtein
Today, 12:49 PM
Premium
Comments (593)
I solemnly promise not to read any other comments about MPW until the decant dust and some time passes, I am already saturated with reading too many articles and opinions. At the moment I am under water 20% and with an oxygen reserve for at least a year.
T
1TurboTrader
Today, 12:48 PM
Premium
Comments (408)
Good was seeing the same type of negativity and had a dividend cut it gained a couple dollars in share price after despite the negative ratings .
f
funaffair
Today, 12:47 PM
Comments (28)
Risk-Reward seems becoming very favorable..
~20% downside probable - 80% upside potential..
And 8% yield to cushion some downside
