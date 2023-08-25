Wall Street Lunch: Powell's Speech Too Familiar?

Alex Wong/Getty Images News

Jay Powell plays it safe, leading to large swings in stocks. (0:15) Investors ramp up bets against Disney as it hits 9-year low. (2:21) The S&P is flashing a correction signal not seen since the early 2003s. (3:51)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

Our top story so far –

Bruce Springsteen is giving audiences around the world more than three hours of his greatest hits. Fed Chairman Jay Powell gave Jackson Hole just 20 minutes of his.

Powell played it safe in his much-anticipated speech today, sounding familiar notes on monetary policy. The something-for-the-doves/something-for-the-hawks approach was reflected in the stock action as the major average bounced around sharply during and after his remarks.

Powell said the Fed is "prepared to raise rates further if appropriate," but also said that given how far they have come, "at upcoming meetings, we are in a position to proceed carefully as we assess the incoming data and the evolving outlook and risks."

He added that the "effects of monetary restraint should show through more fully over time."

Michael Brown, an analyst at TraderX, called it a "cut and paste from the July FOMC."

For those looking for the Fed's thoughts on r*, or the neutral rate, given the recent rise in real yields, Powell pretty much waved a white flag, saying they "cannot identify with certainty the neutral rate of interest, and thus there is always uncertainty about the precise level of monetary policy restraint."

As for market reaction, buyers and sellers slugged it out in the equity market. As of recording, the S&P (SP500) is off -0.3%, the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) is also off -0.3% after being up as much as 1%, and the Dow (DJI) is negative but holding up better.

But we can expect choppiness through the session.

Fed funds futures are still pricing in a 50/50 split between no move and a quarter-point hike in November.

Rates swung from an initial drop top move higher, taking a mover-hawkish view. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) moved back toward 4.3%, and the 2-year (US2Y) neared 5.1%.

Economist Julia Coronado tweeted that it felt like a "higher for longer speech" with greater patience on fine-tuning and a rate hike threat remaining with inflation above target.

Among active stocks –

Loop Capital analyst Alan Gould raised his rating on Netflix (NFLX) to Buy from Hold and boosted his price target to $500 from $425. He noted that competitors are raising prices and cutting their content spending.

Investors are betting against Disney (DIS) amid concerns about CEO Bob Iger's turnaround plan. The stock closed at a 9-year low in the previous session, and put options hedging against a drop below $80 by mid-September and mid-October were among the most active. The stock is now down 59% from its all-time closing high of $201.91 set in March 2021.

Investing Group Leader Tech Stock Pros says Disney's comeback story will take longer, and streaming price hikes may not boost revenues in the near term amid a challenging macro backdrop.

Meta Platforms (META) is launching a large language model called Code Llama, which can use text prompts to generate and discuss code. Code Llama is free for research and commercial use.

In other news of note –

The BRICS group of nations has invited six countries to join next year as the bloc seeks to unseat Western dominance. The nations invited are Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina, and the UAE. Three of those are among the top 10 oil-producing nations.

The countries have been invited to become members from January 1, 2024.

Allianz adviser Mohamed El-Erian says this "expansion raises not just economic and geopolitical issues but also institutional ones, including implications for a G20 that has been struggling in recent years."

The new members will raise the group's share in global GDP to 37% from 32%. No word on a new mnemonic yet, but BICAUSERIES works.

In the Wall Street Research Corner –

The broader stock market is facing a collision between high equity valuations and high rates on risk-free cash assets. That’s according to Roth MKM.

Chief economist and strategist Michael Darda highlights that with "Treasury bill yields now pushing about 5.5%, we now have a negative equity risk premium on the S&P 500 if we use the rates on risk-free cash assets as a discount rate."

That hasn’t happened since the early 2000s.

"Treasury bill yields were above the earnings yield on the S&P 500 prior to the market selloffs of the early 1970s, early 1980s, 1998, and the nearly three-year bear market of 2000–2002," Darda says.

"In other words, it is unusual for the yields on risk-free cash assets to be above the earnings yield on stocks."

When this happened, "major equity market corrections have ensued and short rates have come down," Darda adds.

The largest selloffs came with a combination of a negative cash-based ERP and a recession (1973–1975, 1981–82, and 2001). Inverted yield curves like we have now and negative growth in real monetary aggregates also preceded these recessions and bear markets.

