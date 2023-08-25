olm26250

Introduction

The real estate sector has entered a period of turmoil. Higher inflation and elevated interest rates are doing a number on the share prices of various REITs, as higher inflation is a major issue for most lease contracts, while elevated rates make debt-fueled expansions and debt servicing much more expensive.

The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) is currently 30% below its highs, making it the worst sell-off since the Great Financial Crisis - ignoring the pandemic flash crash.

Data by YCharts

One of the biggest victims is Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE), a 4% yielding office REIT.

While the office segment may be the worst place to be, ARE is different. It mainly caters to high-tech companies that require advanced offices. It is attractively valued, and it has a well-covered dividend with a 4.3% yield.

In this article, I'll share my thoughts on this stock, especially in light of ongoing challenges.

So, let's get to it!

A Specialized Office REIT

If I were to buy office assets, it would be highly specialized office REITs catering to tech companies - like Kilroy Realty (KRC) - or Alexandria Real Estate.

ARE has become somewhat of a fallen angel after returning more than 300% between mid-2013 and 2022. Now, ARE shares are down more than 50%, making it one of the biggest losers among large-cap REITs.

Data by YCharts

With a $20 billion market cap, Alexandria focuses on top-tier companies in high-tech industries. At the end of last year, it generated 90% of its revenue from investment-grade or publicly traded large-cap tenants.

The biggest focus is on life sciences, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology, which account for the majority of total cash flows.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities

While it certainly won't help if other offices go belly-up, the company caters to a very specific target group, which requires top-tier offices.

Additionally, multiple insiders have told me that the return to the office (in general) needs to come with attractive offices. People have discovered the comforts of working from home. Returning to the office can only be fueled by better offers from employers.

Even if we ignore these trends, what really drives office demand in ARE's space is healthcare innovation.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In its recent earnings call, the company mentioned the strong nature of the secularly growing life science industry.

With an estimated market value exceeding $5 trillion and around $450 billion in R&D funding for 2023, the industry's steady expansion drives demand for Alexandria's essential lab space infrastructure.

This demand remains resilient as the industry's growth is primarily driven by scientific, clinical, and commercial achievements rather than market cyclicality or macro trends affecting other sectors. This is absolutely key!

It also helps that the company's tenant base is focused on secular growth.

For example, multinational pharmaceutical companies constitute 17% of the Annualized Rental Revenue ("ARR").

The multinational pharma segment operates from a position of strength, supported by their substantial R&D investments.

Biopharmaceutical firms dedicated approximately $267 billion to R&D in 2022, marking a significant 57% increase over the past decade.

This trend is expected to continue due to the substantial capital available on the balance sheets of large-cap pharmaceutical companies.

Notably, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity has intensified, injecting liquidity into the sector, with the first half of 2023 alone surpassing the total M&A transaction values of both 2021 and 2022.

Alexandria believes we're seeing a new golden age of biology, with significant FDA drug approvals and record-high innovation.

In the second quarter of 2023, tenant rent collections were nearly perfect at 99.9%, with July rent collection exceeding 99.7%.

Alexandria's science and technology team is closely monitoring and underwriting tenants, considering the inevitability of failures in drug development.

After all, healthcare and biotech businesses have approval risks, which could hurt future rent collection.

Strong Fundamentals

ARE is doing well in this challenging environment.

Leasing volume in the second quarter reached 1.3 million square feet, exceeding the five-year pre-2021 average.

Rental rate increases of 16.6% and 8.3% (cash basis) were noted, driven by leasing in key regions like Seattle, Research Triangle, and Maryland.

Total revenues for the quarter reached $713.9 million, reflecting a growth rate of 10.9% compared to the same period in 2022.

Notably, net operating income (NOI) increased by 12.2%. This was attributed mainly to the introduction of $58 million annual net operating income from newly developed and redeveloped projects that were put into service during the quarter.

The company's adjusted EBITDA margin remained robust at 70%. Same-property NOI growth for the quarter and the first half of the year was in line with guidance, achieving 3% and 3.4%, respectively.

The outlook for 2023 suggests a solid same-property NOI (on a cash basis) growth range of 3% to 5%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Adding to that, rental rate growth on lease renewals and re-leasing was strong, with an increase of 16.6% and 8.3% on a cash basis.

The rental rate growth was primarily driven by transactions in the Seattle region, Maryland, and the Research Triangle.

It's also worth noting that the first quarter recorded even higher rental rate growth of 48.3% and 24.2% on a cash basis, driven by transactions in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Seattle.

The company's second-quarter occupancy rate of 93.6% was aligned with expectations and consistent with the first quarter. The occupancy outlook for 2023 indicates flat occupancy from the second to the third quarter, with growth expected in the fourth quarter.

The midpoint of occupancy guidance is 95.1%, and occupancy as of June 30 of 93.6% included vacancy of 2.2% or approximately 900,000 rentable square feet from properties that were recently acquired in 2021 and 2022. - ARE 2Q23 Earnings Call

The dividend isn't bad, either.

The ARE Dividend & Valuation

ARE currently pays $1.24 per share per quarter. This translates to a yield of 4.3%.

The company has a conservative 62% payout ratio using unadjusted funds from operations. Adjusted FFO includes unrealized losses on non-real estate investments, impairments on non-real estate investments, and real estate impairments.

The dividend has a five-year CAGR of 6.2%. The ten-year CAGR is 7.5%.

Data by YCharts

In other words, unless the company were to see the loss of major tenants, which I believe is unlikely, the dividend is safe.

The dividend is also backed by a healthy balance sheet.

We're very proud of the stellar balance sheet we built since the days of the great financial crisis when we were a small and unrated REIT. Upon the closing of our $1 billion line of credit accordion add-on, one of the banks said of Alexandria "Congratulations on the successful expansion of your credit facility to $5 billion." This is a significant accomplishment in any environment where many real estate owners are struggling to source debt capital. - ARE 2Q23 Earnings Call

The company has a BBB+ credit rating, which is one step below the A-range. It has no debt maturities before 2025 and 99.2% fixed debt.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Valuation-wise, we're dealing with a 14.5x FFO multiple using the aforementioned 2023 guidance midpoint.

The longer-term median is 16x, which I believe is fair.

Data by YCharts

The company has a $159 consensus price target (40% above the current price). The latest ratings that came in (according to FINVIZ) were from Jefferies and Credit Suisse, with targets of $142 and $140, respectively.

These targets are 20% above the current price.

I agree with these targets.

Having said that, if the Fed keeps rates elevated for longer, stress on the sector could push ARE shares down to $100. I believe that the $100 to $120 area is a great long-term buying area, with more aggressive buying warranted below $100 - if such a scenario were to occur.

While the office segment does have issues that I have often highlighted, ARE remains one of the best players in its industry, and I have little doubt that it has the potential to keep outperforming its peers for many years to come.

Takeaway

With a specialized focus on high-tech companies demanding top-tier offices, ARE effectively navigates ongoing real estate challenges.

Boasting a 4.3% dividend yield and robust fundamentals, it thrives in the life sciences and biotech sectors.

Amidst uncertainties, ARE's occupancy rates, rental growth, and resilient dividend payment underscore its stability.

Backed by a solid balance sheet with a BBB+ credit rating, financial stability is not an issue.

ARE's tailored approach positions it as a long-term outperformer in evolving office spaces, making it an attractive pick in a shifting real estate landscape.