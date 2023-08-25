onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) is an agri-food technology company that seeks to enhance plants' genetics to boost the nutrition density, focusing on environment sustainability and improving the taste of food. Given the broadbase decline seen across the alternatives food segment, meltdown of SPAC companies as well as concerns over going concern due to its scheduled debt repayments starting next year while free cash flows continue to remain negative, the stock is down over 90% since its listing. It has been on transformation, having sold of its fresh business in Jan this year for $21 mn to focus on its specialty ingredients business. It recently announced an unexpected transition to its leadership, booting out Matt Crisp as CEO and appointing Deanie Elsner as the Interim CEO, with the Board initiating the search process.

Earnings Corner

BHIL reported a mixed set of earnings with revenues growing 17% YoY driven by robust 53% jump in proprietary segment. The growth in proprietary segment was driven by increased availability of its protein based portfolio including soy, meal and edible oil while non-proprietary segment also grew 11% YoY as a result of favorable prices in soy and yellow pea. Gross margins came in ahead of expectations at 5.6% expanding by 550 bps driven by growth in the high margin proprietary segment partially offset by an increase in supply chain costs. SG&A expenses deleverage by 11 percentage points due to the realization of a portion of the operating expense savings from our liquidity improvement plan and robust topline growth. Adj. EBITDA came in at ($13 mn) narrowing the burn further. Free Cash flows have improved significantly sequentially, driven by robust revenue growth and cost saving initiatives.

It reiterated its guidance for revenue of $410 mn at mid-point with gross profit range narrowing from $20 - $30 mn range to $20 - 25 mn, still implying a 100% growth. Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be at ~$55 mn in line with its previous expectation, and it further expects additional cost savings of $10 mn in 2024.

Going Concern and Path to Profitability

It ended with cash and cash equivalents of $118 mn and with anticipated cash burn to the tune of ~$53 - 58 mn within the 2H, net cash balance for the year comes at $60 - 65 mn. Total debt stands at $107 mn with scheduled repayments starting in the next 12 months and due in 2025. With BHIL unlikely to turn cash flow positive within the next 12 months, the convertible debt is likely to be refinanced.

The company is expected to launch co-branded proprietary products with ADM in the back half of the year and expects it to accelerate after they are in the market for a full quarter, which is likely in Q4 2023/ Q1 2024. Proprietary revenues are expected to form 25% of the total revenue for 2023, and we believe its demonstrated track record of growth is likely to continue and is expected to grow 50% YoY for the coming years driven by strong pipeline across the value chain and high margin products.

It is also looking to increase the depth of its partnerships to accelerate its offering within livestock feed as well as international markets. The board has retained Lazard to explore strategic alternatives including joint ventures, partnerships and licensing opportunities, however, there has been no meaningful progress or visibility on the same.

We believe the company is likely to breakeven in 2025 driven by the growth in its proprietary portfolio, not factoring in the incremental revenues from the supposed launch of ADM co-branded products driven by increased contribution from proprietary revenues.

Valuation

BHIL trades at 0.6x Forward sales and 0.4x Forward book, at a significant discount to its peers. This is also because of the increasing concerns on the ability of BHIL to successfully turn profitable.

Seeking Alpha's Valuation Grade rate it as A+ factoring the relative undervaluation compared to its peers primarily on ratios basis, although the lower valuation is due to the limited visibility on the company's ability on turning free cash flow positive amidst challenging market conditions along with looming debt repayments.

We believe BHIL provides a good entry point for a speculative high risk/ reward opportunity at current levels post the recent selloff. We initiate with a buy rating assuming the convertible debt (which has a higher exercise price) is likely to be refinanced going forward while BHIL's strong product pipeline and potential launches co-branded with ADM as well as its continued traction in the Proprietary segment is likely to enable it to achieve breakeven by 2025.

Risks to Rating

Risks to rating include

1) Liquidity Concerns: BHIL has a negative free cash flow and a debt outstanding of over $107 mn. Its inability to raise additional financing, refinance its existing debt or its failure to turn cash flow positive sooner will have serious liquidity concerns and may impact its ability of being a going concern

2) Adoption of plant based protein slowing: Soy meal and oil are the largest contributors to its proprietary portfolio. If the adoption of plant based protein slows just like it did in 2021 or if it further decelerates, this can have a significant impact on the business outlook

3) Weather and Farming risks: Like any agriculture driven organization, it is very much synced up with the harvest and any adverse weather conditions, natural disasters, pests which will lead to a low yielding harvest will have a significant impact on the company

4) Competition: Competition from international players which can result in increased supply of soy-based ingredients and specialty oils could put a significant pricing pressure and impact the growth prospects

5) Fluctuations in Commodity Prices: BHIL's exposure to soy and edible oil is impacted by significant volatility in international prices, and any prolonged periods of adverse price impact can impair or prolong its ability to turn profitable

Conclusion

BHIL has carved a niche within the plant based agricultural technology segment with its high quality soy protein and specialty oils. We believe the company has taken significant strides coming to this point achieving several milestones since it went public. We believe the street's concern on its liquidity could be too pessimistic and it is likely to refinance its convertible notes payable. With strategic transformation focused on its growing proprietary segment, reducing cash burn through its strategic cost saving initiatives and robust product pipeline with co-branded products under works, BHIL offers a speculative high risk/ reward buy at current levels

