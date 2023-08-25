Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Benson Hill: A Speculative Buy

Aug. 25, 2023 12:47 PM ETBenson Hill, Inc. (BHIL)
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA profile picture
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA
217 Followers

Summary

  • BHIL is marred by a broad-based decline in alternative proteins and concerns over its liquidity with scheduled repayments starting next year.
  • It reported strong revenue and gross margin improvement in Q2 2023 driven by strength in its proprietary segment.
  • We believe BHIL is likely to achieve breakeven by 2025 and refinance its convertible debt, which will address its near-term liquidity issues.
  • We initiate with a Buy as high risk/reward bet at the current levels.

Automatic Agricultural Technology With Close-up View Of Robotic Arm Harvesting Lettuce In Vertical Hydroponic Plant

onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) is an agri-food technology company that seeks to enhance plants' genetics to boost the nutrition density, focusing on environment sustainability and improving the taste of food. Given the broadbase decline seen across

This article was written by

Bhagyesh Shah, CFA profile picture
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA
217 Followers
Investment analyst with about a decade of experience within Financial Services including a Wall Street Bank. Focused on long term value creation in select stocks that are undercovered and could have a significant growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.