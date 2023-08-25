da-kuk

Introduction

The last time I wrote about property developer Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) was in late May and back then I said that 2023 was shaping up as a good year as adjusted EBITDA could surpass $80 million.

In my view, this is a good time to revisit the company as the Q2 results were released on August 1 and its market valuation has slumped by just over 9% since it announced on August 21 that a major shareholder was offloading 4.2 million shares. I think Landsea Homes had a decent quarter as the number of home deliveries surpassed 500 while adjusted EBITDA was $27 million. The new orders were strong too, but I think that the stock doesn't look cheap at the moment despite the recent selloff. The market capitalization is still about 30% higher compared to my previous article, the Q3 guidance is weak, and the U.S. residential market could be facing significant headwinds soon as the 30-year mortgage rate just reached its highest level since 2000, driving down mortgage applications to a 28-year low. I'm cutting my rating on Landsea Homes to neutral. Let's review.

Overview of the recent developments

If you aren't familiar with Landsea Homes or my earlier coverage, here's a short description of the business. The company focuses on building master-planned communities and entry-level and move-up homes. Its High Performance Homes program is built around four pillars, namely automation, sustainability, energy efficiency, and healthy lifestyles, and in April 2022, Landsea Homes won the Builder of the Year award of Builder magazine.

Landsea Homes started operation in 2014, and it currently has projects in the states of Arizona, California, Florida, New York, and Texas, with total lots owned or controlled at just over 11,000 at the end of June 2023.

Landsea Homes was listed on NASDAQ in January 2021 through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) called LF Capital Acquisition Corp and since then it has made two major acquisitions - Florida- and Texas-based Vintage Estate Homes for $54.6 million in May 2021, and Florida-focused Hanover Family Builders for $264.2 million in January 2022. In view of this, it's unsurprising that Florida is the company's largest market. The M&A strategy of Landsea Homes is focused on buying under-capitalized homebuilders that have expanded their operations as far as they can using local capital, but I would be surprised if it acquires another company by the end of 2023 considering its capital allocation strategy over the past several months has been focused on debt repayment and share buybacks.

Looking at the Q2 2023 results, I think it was a good quarter for Landsea Homes as it managed to deliver a total of 539 homes at an average sales price (ASP) of $541,000. While this represents a step back from Q2 2022, the company managed to surpass its expectations of delivering 450 to 500 new homes at ASPs of $510,000 to $520,000. I also find it encouraging that new home orders surpassed deliveries and the backlog has been growing steadily for three consecutive quarters now.

The strong topline results and cost-cutting measures boosted adjusted EBITDA by $10.8 million quarter on quarter to $27 million, handily beating my forecast of $20 million. General and administrative expenses went down by 3.7% year on year to $26 million and selling expenses as a percentage of housing revenues improved by 60 basis points to 6.3%. Net income attributable to the company, in turn, came in at $4.9 million.

Looking at the balance sheet, Landsea Homes repurchased 969,000 shares for $7.5 million during Q2 and this helped it boost its book value per share to $16.77. The tangible book value per share is $15.02. While the net debt to total capital ratio is now 34%, this seems like a manageable level in my opinion. Landsea Homes has $185 million available under an unsecured revolving credit facility and there are no debt maturities until 2026. In my view, the balance sheet of the company is in decent health at the moment.

Another $7.5 million at the current share price could go into share repurchases soon as the company announced that it plans to buy up to 800,000 shares that are being sold by Green Investment Alpha through a secondary offering that started on August 21. The news has led to a 9.15% slump in the share price since it came out, but I think that this isn't a good time to open a position here. You see, I said back in May that the share price could reach about 0.7x the tangible book value per share over the coming months if financial results kept improving in Q2 and Q3 and this translates into $10.51 as of the time of writing. The margin of safety is small, and I find the Q3 outlook seems disappointing as Landsea Homes expects to deliver 400 to 475 homes at ASPs of $535,000 to $545,000 (see slide 16 here). In my view, the adjusted EBITDA for this quarter could be below $20 million, and I'm getting more concerned by the day that 30-year fixed rate mortgage rates in the USA have started rising again over the past few weeks and are currently at levels last seen in late 2000. This is starting to have a significant negative impact on the US mortgage market, with application volumes for mortgages to buy a home crashing to the lowest level since 2015.

In my view, the housing market in the USA could remain under pressure for some time and this is likely to make it challenging for Landsea Homes to keep the ASPs and backlog at the current levels.

Investor takeaway

Landsea Homes surpassed its guidance for home deliveries and ASPs for Q2 and this enabled it to book adjusted EBITDA of $27 million for the quarter. However, I think this isn't a good moment to open a position despite the selloff following the news about a secondary offering on August 21 as the margin of safety has decreased significantly here and the outlook for Q3 seems underwhelming. In addition, 30-year fixed rate mortgage rates have just risen to levels we haven't seen for over 20 years, and I'm concerned that this could have a negative effect on the margins and new orders of Landsea Homes over the coming months. While Landsea Homes is trading at 0.63x tangible book value, I think it could be best for risk-averse investors to avoid this stock for now.