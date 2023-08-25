EWQ: Bullish Seasonal Trends Ahead For This Industrial-Heavy Fund

SCStock

The US Dollar Index (DXY) has been on fire since mid-July. From when JPMorgan Chase (JPM) kicked off the second quarter earnings season through Nvidia’s (NVDA) blowout quarterly results, the greenback quietly rose from under 100 to above 104. That is a big move in FX land, and it, almost by definition, comes along with a slide in the EUR/USD pair.

Bearish trends in the Euro often mean underperformance among the largest European stock markets (the UK’s FTSE 100, the German Dax 30, and the French CAC 40). While French stocks peaked versus the S&P 500 in April, the second-half return profile between the two has merely been flat.

I have a buy rating on the iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) for its low valuation, decent momentum, and as the fund falls to key support on the chart amid what is often a somewhat favorable period on the calendar.

Dollar Drives Higher Since Q2 Earnings Season Began

TradingView

EWQ: Keeping Pace with the S&P 500 Amid A Rising Dollar

According to the issuer, EWQ seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of French equities. It offers exposure to large and mid-sized companies in France and provides targeted access to approximately 85% of the French stock market. The fund's performance is measured against its benchmark, the MSCI France Index, and it invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors while investing in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

It is a mid-size fund with slightly more than $920 million in assets under management and the ETF pays a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 2.55%. It also has a moderate expense ratio of 0.53%, however, investors can purchase broader European index equity products for just a few basis points, so targeting exposure to France itself will run you upwards of an extra 0.5 percentage point annually.

Still, Seeking Alpha scores the fund’s momentum with an A- rating as it endures a summer consolidation. Liquidity is strong with EWQ as its 30-day median bid/ask spread is just three basis points while its average daily volume is just shy of 500,000.

Digging into the portfolio, the 64-holding allocation is very much a large-cap in nature, according to the Morningstar Style Box illustrated below. Forty-three percent of the fund is considered growth while just 26% is categorized as value.

iShares notes the current price-to-earnings ratio being materially lower than that of the S&P 500 at 16.0 as of August 24, 2023, while its equity beta suggests some added volatility (1.1). Overall, with a diversified portfolio and low valuation, there are fundamental appeals with the fund.

EWQ: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Morningstar

While there is market cap diversification, more than half the ETF is comprised of its top 10 holdings, so paying attention to happenings with LVMH, Total, Sanofi, and Loreal, among others, is important. Sector-wise, it is Industrials, not Information Technology, that is the largest weight, so it differs considerably from the SPX.

EWQ: Top Sectors & Holdings

iShares

Seasonally, unlike so many other equity and risk-on ETFs, EWQ tends to perform just fine over the late August through early October stretch, according to data from Equity Clock. So, calendar trends assert that an overweight to some of the European bourses could be a stealthy smart move from a portfolio perspective.

EWQ: Bullish Trends Late August Through Year-End

Equity Clock

The Technical Take

With a low valuation and a decent momentum grade amid solid seasonality, the technical picture shows mixed signals. Notice on the chart below that EWQ has long-term resistance in the $40 to $41 range. If we were to zoom out the chart back to the mid-2000s, we would see another peak around $40. So, sellers just seem to emerge on rallies to that range. Hence, the latest pullback makes sense. But shares have also dropped back to support just above $36.

The ETF has held that price point on a number of occasions this summer, and now with the rising 200-day moving average coming into play, there appears to be a confluence of potential support. Also take a look at the RSI momentum indicator at the top of the graph – the fund reached similar oversold levels to what we saw twice before in 2023. A bounce here makes even more sense. But if we do see further losses, then support comes into play slightly under $35.

Overall, I would like to see the fund rally to new all-time highs above the late 2021 peak. If that happens, then a longer-term overweight to French equities makes sense technically.

EWQ: ETF Retreats to Support

The Bottom Line

I have a buy rating on EWQ. Its modest valuation, sector diversification, solid momentum, and technical support are positive aspects in my view.