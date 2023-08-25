Thai Liang Lim

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) is a good company, but a slow mover. For a long time, it was held off by the delay in the FDA inspection of its China facility. In my May article, we saw that the inspection was finally done. However, the stock is up only 6% in these last few months, where I had once expected the stock to move like a “coiled spring” once the inspection had taken place. So it's time to revisit my thesis and see where the upside is.

Briefly, the Amicus thesis goes like this -

Galafold, a ~$250mn revenue generating product in Fabry disease,

ANDA challenges to galafold,

a highly approvable product in Pompe disease that can double the revenue,

$3.69bn market cap with $265mn in cash

Near-term value inflection points include the March approval of AT-GAA in Europe for Pompe, and the upcoming approval (potential) of AT-GAA in the US. The FDA has been playing hard to get with Amicus for years now, and Sanofi is benefitting from it because despite having a less impressive product, it's now the sole player thanks to the FDA.

In every article, I like to provide the logic behind AT-GAA’s being a better product than Sanofi’s nexviazyme. I'm going to do that here again, because it is just so interesting:

PROPEL and COMET are two trials for AT-GAA and nexviazyme, respectively. PROPEL’s primary endpoint is 6MWT, and secondary endpoint is FVC. COMET’s is just the other way around; FVC is the primary endpoint, 6MWT the secondary endpoint. Nexviazyme failed its primary endpoint of FVC, but passed its secondary endpoint of 6MWT, and was approved on that basis. PROPEL failed its primary endpoint of 6MWT, but passed its secondary endpoint of FVC. Now, FVC is the more important endpoint because a problem with FVC causes more fatalities. That’s the core reason why AT-GAA’s approval seems likely.

So that is the situation with Amicus, and this is the investing thesis. If both products get approval and Amicus manages the ANDA situation well, then at its current market cap and given the potential peak revenue from these two products, we're looking at a future PE of between 4 and 6. Those are very good numbers, and yet the stock is a perpetual laggard.

In my previous coverage, I discussed why an approval in the third quarter is likely. In that earnings call in May, this was precisely the question they were asked, and they gave their reasoning for this quick approval timeline.

In August, Amicus released earnings, and there were five key points here:

1H 2023 Revenue Growth of 16% at CER to $180.8M

Raising FY 2023 Galafold® Revenue Growth Guidance to 14%-18% at CER

EU Launch of Pombiliti® + Opfolda® Underway; U.S. and U.K. Approvals Expected 3Q 2023

Reducing 2023 Non-GAAP Operating Expense Guidance to $330M-$350M

Non-GAAP Profitability Projected in 2H 2023

All of these statements, taken together, show a company that's doing a robust business, increasing topline as well as bottom line by managing expenses well, and very near to reaching profitability. What’s hidden here is the major impact US approval of AT-GAA will have on the topline. If these are its numbers without US approval, US approval can easily increase them by a large factor.

During the August earnings call, Amicus discussed the improving uptake of galafold, something that was not seen since the first few years of launch (galafold was approved in 2018). They discussed EU approval of the Pompe disease combo treatment and reconfirmed approval in the third quarter. The EU market has 1,300 patients, and it is a $450mn opportunity. Galafold now holds 60% of the global Fabry population, so one can expect a similar trend for AT-GAA in Pompe as well. This will be facilitated by the significant overlap between the treatment centers for the two diseases.

Financials

FOLD has a market cap of $3.69bn and a cash balance of $256mn. In the previous quarter, they earned $94mn in revenue. GAAP expenses for the quarter were $104mn. At that rate, the company expects to achieve profitability within this year.

The stock is held almost exclusively by smart money, with 75% being in the hands of institutions. Perceptive, Avoro and Vanguard are the keyholders. Insiders almost never buy stock, but regularly sell. That's not the most desirable situation.

Bottom line

As you can see, although there’s movement at the granular level, FOLD has not had catalytic events in a long time. Its revenue growth is steady but slow, and while AT-GAA US approval is - or could have been - a key value inflection point, the enormous delay has offset any gains the stock could have had. I'm up a few percentage points, but it has been two years. I will exit this stock on AT-GAA approval news.